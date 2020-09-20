Prep football 2020: A list of area and region teams playing this fall, and those waiting for spring

PLAYING IN FALL SEASON 2020
(All play is non-conference only)
Badger Large Conference: Watertown.
Badger Small: Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Big Eight: None.
Capitol: Horicon/Hustisford, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep.
Eastern Suburban: Cambridge, Dodgeland, Markesan, Marshall, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville, Waterloo.
Ridge & Valley: Boscobel, De Soto, Highland, Hillsboro, Ithaca, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca.
Rock Valley: Madison Edgewood.
Scenic Bluffs: Onalaska Luther.
South Central: Adams-Friendship, Montello co-op, Mauston, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells.
Southwest Wisconsin: Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley.
SWAL: Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Lancaster, Mineral Point.
Trailways: Cambria-Friesland, Delafield St. John’s NW, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Oshkosh Lourdes, Randolph.
Southern (eight-player): Belmont, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian, Williams Bay.
PLAYING IN ALTERNATIVE SPRING SEASON 2021
Badger Large: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton, Oregon, Waunakee.
Badger Small: Fort Atkinson, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Big Eight: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona.
Capitol: Beloit Turner, Columbus, Lodi and Walworth Big Foot (all are moving to the Rock Valley for this year only).
Eastern Suburban: Clinton (moving to the Rock Valley for this year only).
Ridge & Valley: Riverdale.
Rock Valley: Beloit Turner, Clinton, Columbus, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, Lodi, McFarland, Monroe, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater.
Scenic Bluffs: Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall.
South Central: Poynette.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference: Brodhead/Juda, New Glarus/Monticello.
SWAL: Belleville, Orfordville Parkview/Albany.
Trailways: Deerfield.
Southern (eight-player): Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Oakfield, Wisconsin Heights, Wonewoc-Center/Weston.
