Prep football: 13 area programs gearing up for a unique — and cautious — fall season

There’s a new item in Clay Iverson’s job description this year:
Be careful, cautious and vigilant.
Iverson, the second-year football coach at Sauk Prairie, has a lot to look forward to — and a lot to think about — in this final week before practice begins.
His team has a beautiful new artificial turf field to play on, and summer weightlifting programs have exceeded expectations in this summer of COVID-19 challenges.
Sauk Prairie is one of 13 programs in the State Journal’s 45-school coverage area that has opted to take part in a shortened, seven-week regular season. The others — including all the Big Eight Conference schools — have decided to wait for the WIAA-approved alternative spring season.
Schools were expected to have until Tuesday to inform the WIAA which of its sports programs will play a fall schedule and which will wait until spring. However, the deadline is not a firm one, because many schools still await school board approval of their plans.
For Iverson, on top of spending his days thinking of pulling guards, A-gaps and holding the edge, he has more to focus on this year.
Let’s just say the Eagles’ face masks won’t only be the ones attached to their helmets.
“We’ve been getting ready for a lot of precautions on the field and in the weight room,” said Iverson, who previously coached J.J. Watt at Pewaukee High School and also coached at Mukwonago.
Aside from face masks, the Eagles have been building the habit of frequently wiping down everything from footballs to blocking sleds; training in smaller groups; maintaining six-foot distancing; and teaching each player to use his own water bottle.
The changes will reach all the way into training camp, which begins Tuesday after equipment handout and physical testing on Monday.
“This is the first time in my career we’re not going through a traditional two-a-day camp,” Iverson said. “That’ll pose some logistical situations, to get all our stuff (plays and schemes) in, to get our evaluations made.”
The Eagles will open the season against neighbor Baraboo on Sept. 25, the first of seven weeks of play.
For all the teams playing fall football, the possibility of a quick cancellation of the season lurks in the background of every practice and every game. If COVID-19 numbers rise in the school, city or county, the decision could be made for the Eagles.
Iverson is just thankful for the chance — and he’s using it to remind his players to be ever attentive to safety requirements.
“You could stomp your feet and say ‘We’re going to return to normal, and that’s that,’” Iverson said. “Some people say that. But I can’t wrap my mind around it.
“These aren’t normal times. As much as you want things to be normal, you have to make adjustments. That’s the way you give yourself the best chance and the safest chance.
“We feel good about the work we’ve done so far, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.“
Other Sauk County and Badger Small Conference schools opting to play fall football are Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and River Valley (Spring Green).
The only Badger Large school opting in is Watertown, which does not have to observe the Oct. 1 season delay imposed by the Dodge County Health Department because Watertown has its own health department that has not followed that restriction.
That restriction last week forced Beaver Dam to switch from fall to spring football, and Dodgeland and Hustisford/Horicon have decided to forego their first two games of the fall season as a result.
In Dane County, despite restrictions limiting groups to 25 or smaller, Madison Edgewood, Cambridge and Marshall plan to play. Some schools will hold practices in shifts to get around the restrictions.
In Jefferson County, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep and Waterloo plan to play.
Most of the schools playing fall football also will play the other fall sports thought to hold a high risk of COVID-19 spread (girls volleyball and boys soccer) in the fall.
Some of the schools sitting out until spring in those sports have decided to hold fall seasons for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country.
