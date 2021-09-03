 Skip to main content
Portage's defense rises to the occasion, stuffs game-tying two-point try to top Stoughton, 22-20
PREP FOOTBALL | PORTAGE 22, STOUGHTON 20

Isaac Paul

Portage senior Isaac Paul gets ready to lay a hit on Stoughton's Tyler Conklin after catching a pass during the first half of Friday night's Badger Small Conference game at Bob Mael Field.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

PORTAGE — While the little plays ultimately add up over the course of a football game, it’s oftentimes the big plays that dictate the final outcome.

When the Portage prep football team, especially the Warriors defense, found its back against the wall Friday night, it rose to the occasion nearly every time.

Those efforts came to a head in the final two-plus minutes of regulation as the Warriors thwarted a game-tying two-point conversion attempt by Stoughton, before recovering an onside kick and running out the clock to put away the Vikings for a 22-20 win in a Badger Small Conference opener at Bob Mael Field.

For the full story, click here: 

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

