Portage's defense rises to the occasion, stuffs game-tying two-point try to top Stoughton, 22-20

PORTAGE — While the little plays ultimately add up over the course of a football game, it’s oftentimes the big plays that dictate the final outcome.
When the Portage prep football team, especially the Warriors defense, found its back against the wall Friday night, it rose to the occasion nearly every time.
Those efforts came to a head in the final two-plus minutes of regulation as the Warriors thwarted a game-tying two-point conversion attempt by Stoughton, before recovering an onside kick and running out the clock to put away the Vikings for a 22-20 win in a Badger Small Conference opener at Bob Mael Field.
