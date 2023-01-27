Police investigating alleged harassment in Middleton football program

The Middleton football program is under investigation for alleged harassment.

The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District is working with the Middleton Police Department to investigate the information received “over a week ago,” according to a letter sent to families within the high school program Friday obtained through a state open records request.

"We are investigating allegations regarding student-to-student conduct within our football program," said Shannon Valladolid, district director of information and public relations.

The letter signed by Middleton High School Principal Peg Shoemaker and MCPASD Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue said: “Our investigation is continuing and we will be seeking information from students and staff over the next several weeks."

Valladolid said the district "cannot comment further on any of the specific allegations or individuals involved," citing the ongoing investigations.

The district is encouraging students with specific information to share it with Shoemaker or athletic director Jamie Sims.

The letter stated students needing emotional support could contact the school’s student support center.

“The district takes allegations of bullying and harassment seriously and we will work to ensure that our students continue to feel safe and supported in an environment free from harassment,” the letter said. “We appreciate and value our partnership with you and our shared commitment to all students.”