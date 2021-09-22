Pick 6: This week's spotlight shines on Waunakee-DeForest football showdown

Here are Week 6 games to watch, with many eyes focused on the Badger Large Conference showdown between Waunakee and DeForest.
Friday’s Big Eight Conference game between Madison West and Sun Prairie was canceled because West’s varsity program was shut down for 10 days due to health and safety protocols. Sun Prairie, ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press Large Division and No. 3 in Division 1 in the state coaches’ WisSports.net poll, added a home game Friday against River Falls.
Friday’s games
Waunakee (5-0 overall, 3-0 Badger Large Conference) at DeForest (5-0, 3-0), 7 p.m. — One of the most highly anticipated games of the fall features the Badger Large leaders and state-ranked teams. Waunakee pulled away for a 40-2 victory over Watertown last week after leading 13-2 at halftime. The Warriors have received good quarterback play from Quentin Keene and backup Garett Lenzendorf. DeForest opened a 51-0 halftime lead en route to a 58-14 victory over Beaver Dam. Norskies junior quarterback Mason Keyes ran for one touchdown and threw five touchdown passes, including two to Brody Hartig. Waunakee was ranked No. 4 in the AP Large Division and No. 1 in Division 2 in the coaches’ WisSports.net poll. DeForest was No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 3 in Division 2 in the coaches’ poll. Waunakee topped DeForest 48-30 in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
Baraboo (5-0, 3-0 Badger Small Conference) at Fort Atkinson (4-1, 3-0), 7 p.m. — The Badger Small leaders meet. Baraboo, despite injured Luna Larson’s continued absence, pulled out a 14-13 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Kane Mahoney rushed for 192 yards on 39 carries and scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Baraboo this week was ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll. Fort Atkinson, which outscored Portage 22-8 in the fourth quarter of a 29-16 victory, relies on a running attack led by Alec Courtier.
Middleton (3-2, 3-0 Big Eight Conference) at Madison Memorial (3-2, 2-1), 7 p.m., Mansfield Stadium — Middleton, after an impressive showing against Madison La Follette in Week 4, didn’t get to play in Week 5 because its game with Madison West was canceled. The Cardinals’ formidable running attack is led by backs Elijah Gray and Bryce Frank. Madison Memorial also likes to run, using the I-formation and backs Tyler Piotrowski and Antonio Thomas. The Spartans seek to bounce back after a 50-7 loss to Sun Prairie.
Verona (4-1, 2-1 Big Eight) at Madison La Follette (1-4, 1-2), 7 p.m., Lussier Stadium — Verona comes off a 49-21 victory over Beloit Memorial, a game in which quarterback Mason Fink tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another score. It also marked Dave Richardson's 200th victory as coach. Madison La Follette earned its first victory, a 28-18 decision over Madison East. Quarterback Kamarion James-Ragland had two touchdown passes for the Lancers.
Lodi (5-0, 3-0 Capitol Conference) at Lakeside Lutheran (2-3, 2-1), 7 p.m., in Lake Mills — Lodi has persevered this season in the absence of the injured Lucas Heyroth, with quarterback Keegan Fleischman and running back Jaylen Montgomery propelling the offense and Alex Rashid leading the defense. Montgomery rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 24-6 victory over Beloit Turner. Lodi was ranked sixth in the AP Medium Division and No. 3 in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll. Lakeside Lutheran dropped a 14-13 decision to city rival Lake Mills. The Warriors have turned to Kooper Mlsna at quarterback following an injury to Levi Birkholz in Week 4. Mlsna had 104 yards rushing and one touchdown against the L-Cats.
Pardeeville (3-2, 2-1 Eastern Suburban) at Cambridge (3-2, 2-1), 7 p.m. — The two teams continue to pursue Eastern Suburban leaders Marshall and Markesan. Cambridge’s Trey Colts rushed for 444 yards on 20 carries, according to WisSports.net statistics, and had six rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in a 53-7 victory over Dodgeland. The rushing total was the seventh-best single-game rushing performance in state history, according to WisSports.net and a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association list. Pardeeville received a forfeit victory over Clinton due to COVID-19 reasons, then added a game with Shiocton but lost 27-0.
(The report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net).
— Jon Masson
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Zack Bothun, sr., LB/RB, Milton
The 6-1, 205-pound Bothun, a linebacker and running back, was second on the team in tackles (72) and had four tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception for a touchdown in the spring.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.