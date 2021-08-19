Pick 6: This week's intriguing games as the prep football season kicks off

After state and area schools played football in the fall of 2020 and during the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a more normal fall schedule this school year is set to begin with games Thursday followed by the bulk of the games Friday.
With conference realignment, many teams will play non-conference games to begin their seasons, prior to the league portion of the schedule. That should lead to new and intriguing matchups.
Here is a Pick 6: This week’s games to watch involving area teams.
Thursday’s game
Middleton at Bay Port, 7 p.m. — Middleton, led by lineman Jack Alexander and running back Elijah Gray, kick off the season for area teams. The Cardinals travel to the Green Bay area and face a traditionally formidable foe in a non-conference meeting.
Friday’s games
Madison Memorial at Waunakee, 7 p.m. — Madison Memorial was the Big Eight Conference champion in 2019 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals. But the Spartans didn’t play in 2020-21 and are a bit of an unknown. Waunakee completed an undefeated season (6-0) and was ranked fourth among large-sized schools in the WisSports.net coaches’ poll last spring and look to have another strong roster led by quarterback Quentin Keene, offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and tight end Andrew Keller.
Oregon at Stoughton, 7 p.m. — The longtime rivals meet right away in non-conference play because Oregon is in the Badger Large Conference and Stoughton, with its jumbo-sized offensive line, is in the Badger Small Conference this season.
DeForest vs. Madison East, 7 p.m., Breese Stevens Field — As a 1996 Madison East graduate, DeForest coach Aaron Mack has been looking forward to this non-conference game, particularly after it couldn’t be played in fall 2020. In addition, Mack, who played football, basketball and baseball for the Purgolders, said his father, Jeff, was the last East quarterback to play at Breese Stevens years ago prior to the school then shifting games to Warner Park and Lussier Stadium. The Norskies return a strong core from a 6-1 spring season, while the Purgolders return to action after not playing in 2020-21.
Sun Prairie at Hudson, 7 p.m. — After an undefeated season (6-0) that led to a No. 2 ranking in the final large-sized schools state poll last spring, coach Brian Kaminski will take talented Sun Prairie up north to tangle with Hudson. The Cardinals’ offense will be led by Jerry Kaminski, the coach’s son, and aggressive defense by Isaac Hamm, Addison Ostrenga and Davis Hamilton.
McFarland at Lodi, 7 p.m. — McFarland of the Rock Valley Conference travels to Lodi of the Capitol Conference. Lodi, led by running back and linebacker Lucas Heyroth, finished the spring season 6-0 and ranked fourth among medium-sized schools.