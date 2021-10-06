Pick 6: Sun Prairie, Middleton clash for Big Eight Conference football crown

Week 8 of the high school football schedule begins Thursday this week, with Deerfield scheduled to travel to Oshkosh Lourdes.
Madison East canceled its Thursday game against Verona due to health and safety protocols in the Purgolders’ program. This week’s schedule, pending any late-week changes, includes games crucial to conference crowns in the Big Eight, Badger Small and Capitol.
Friday’s games
Sun Prairie (7-0 overall, 5-0 Big Eight Conference) at Middleton (5-2, 5-0), 7 p.m. — Sun Prairie and Middleton are tied for the conference lead entering the regular season’s final two weeks. Sun Prairie, ranked second in the Large Division in The Associated Press poll and third in Division 1 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll, rolled over Madison East 55-13 last week. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga recorded two first-quarter safeties when Sun Prairie opened a 32-0 lead. Middleton blanked Verona 30-0. Middleton, led by Elijah Gray and Bryce Falk, rushed for 280 yards. But Gray was ejected in the third quarter, which means he cannot play this week, according to WIAA regulations sent to the State Journal by WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1 overall, 4-1 Badger Small Conference) at Fort Atkinson (6-1, 5-0), 7 p.m. — The top teams in the Badger Small collide during resurgent seasons for both. Fort Atkinson has an opportunity to win the outright title with a victory, while Mount Horeb/Barneveld will seek to pull into a share of the lead. Mount Horeb/Barneveld, behind three touchdown receptions by Eric Steinhoff, edged Monona Grove 26-24 last week. Fort Atkinson held off Stoughton 34-28, after building a 21-7 halftime lead. Carson Baker threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and Evan Dudzek ran for two scores for Fort Atkinson.
Lodi (6-1, 4-1 Capitol Conference) at Lake Mills (5-2, 4-1), 7 p.m. — Lodi, Lake Mills and Columbus are atop the conference, after Columbus’ 40-7 victory over Lodi and Lake Mills’ 28-24 victory over Walworth Big Foot last week. Lodi, which dropped into a tie for 10th in the AP’s Medium Division and seventh in the coaches’ poll, will seek to bounce back after its potent running game was limited to 40 yards by Columbus. Lake Mills rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit while edging Big Foot, with Caden Belling throwing two touchdown passes in the final 4 minutes, 14 seconds.
Waunakee (7-0 overall, 5-0 Badger Large) at Janesville Craig (3-4, 3-2), 7 p.m., at Monterey Stadium — With a victory, Waunakee can clinch at least a share of the Badger Large title (second-place DeForest plays host to Watertown). The Warriors, ranked fourth in the AP Large Division and first in Division 2 in the coaches’ poll, defeated Oregon 52-7 last week. Quentin Keene threw three touchdown passes for the Warriors. Janesville Craig, after leading 21-12 at halftime, dropped a 38-27 decision to Beaver Dam, led by Gabe Klatt’s 398 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Madison Edgewood (7-0, 5-0 Rock Valley Conference) at Evansville (3-4, 2-3), 7 p.m. — Madison Edgewood and Monroe, which plays McFarland, are tied for the league lead and scheduled to play in the regular-season finale Oct. 15. Edgewood, ranked seventh in the AP Medium Division and third in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll, defeated East Troy 59-0. Joe Hartlieb threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns and Jackson Trudgeon, who has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to the University of Wisconsin, caught five passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Maves threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Trevor Bahrs had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Evansville’s 42-14 loss to Monroe.
Darlington (6-1 overall, 5-0 SWAL) at Belleville (6-1, 4-1), 7 p.m. — Darlington seeks the outright SWAL title, while Belleville looks to pull into a first-place tie. Belleville’s Trevor Syse threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Fennimore last week. Darlington had 469 yards rushing in a 53-33 victory over Cuba City. Breylin Goebel had 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Brady Horne also had three rushing scores.
(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net).
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).