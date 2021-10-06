 Skip to main content
Pick 6: Sun Prairie, Middleton clash for Big Eight Conference football crown
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Pick 6: Sun Prairie, Middleton clash for Big Eight Conference football crown

Middleton-at-Verona-Wisconsin-high-school-football-11-I4L_0358-10012021205548

Middleton's Jack Alexander (right) works against Verona's Daniel Smith, as Middleton takes on Verona in Wisconsin WIAA Big Eight Conference high school football on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Verona Area High School

 Greg Dixon

Week 8 of the high school football schedule begins Thursday this week, with Deerfield scheduled to travel to Oshkosh Lourdes.

Madison East canceled its Thursday game against Verona due to health and safety protocols in the Purgolders’ program. This week’s schedule, pending any late-week changes, includes games crucial to conference crowns in the Big Eight, Badger Small and Capitol.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Friday’s games

Sun Prairie (7-0 overall, 5-0 Big Eight Conference) at Middleton (5-2, 5-0), 7 p.m. — Sun Prairie and Middleton are tied for the conference lead entering the regular season’s final two weeks. Sun Prairie, ranked second in the Large Division in The Associated Press poll and third in Division 1 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll, rolled over Madison East 55-13 last week. Quarterback Jerry Kaminski ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. Iowa commit Addison Ostrenga recorded two first-quarter safeties when Sun Prairie opened a 32-0 lead. Middleton blanked Verona 30-0. Middleton, led by Elijah Gray and Bryce Falk, rushed for 280 yards. But Gray was ejected in the third quarter, which means he cannot play this week, according to WIAA regulations sent to the State Journal by WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld (6-1 overall, 4-1 Badger Small Conference) at Fort Atkinson (6-1, 5-0), 7 p.m.  The top teams in the Badger Small collide during resurgent seasons for both. Fort Atkinson has an opportunity to win the outright title with a victory, while Mount Horeb/Barneveld will seek to pull into a share of the lead. Mount Horeb/Barneveld, behind three touchdown receptions by Eric Steinhoff, edged Monona Grove 26-24 last week. Fort Atkinson held off Stoughton 34-28, after building a 21-7 halftime lead. Carson Baker threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and Evan Dudzek ran for two scores for Fort Atkinson.

Lodi (6-1, 4-1 Capitol Conference) at Lake Mills (5-2, 4-1), 7 p.m.  Lodi, Lake Mills and Columbus are atop the conference, after Columbus’ 40-7 victory over Lodi and Lake Mills’ 28-24 victory over Walworth Big Foot last week. Lodi, which dropped into a tie for 10th in the AP’s Medium Division and seventh in the coaches’ poll, will seek to bounce back after its potent running game was limited to 40 yards by Columbus. Lake Mills rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit while edging Big Foot, with Caden Belling throwing two touchdown passes in the final 4 minutes, 14 seconds.

Waunakee (7-0 overall, 5-0 Badger Large) at Janesville Craig (3-4, 3-2), 7 p.m., at Monterey Stadium  With a victory, Waunakee can clinch at least a share of the Badger Large title (second-place DeForest plays host to Watertown). The Warriors, ranked fourth in the AP Large Division and first in Division 2 in the coaches’ poll, defeated Oregon 52-7 last week. Quentin Keene threw three touchdown passes for the Warriors. Janesville Craig, after leading 21-12 at halftime, dropped a 38-27 decision to Beaver Dam, led by Gabe Klatt’s 398 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Madison Edgewood (7-0, 5-0 Rock Valley Conference) at Evansville (3-4, 2-3), 7 p.m.  Madison Edgewood and Monroe, which plays McFarland, are tied for the league lead and scheduled to play in the regular-season finale Oct. 15. Edgewood, ranked seventh in the AP Medium Division and third in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll, defeated East Troy 59-0. Joe Hartlieb threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns and Jackson Trudgeon, who has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to the University of Wisconsin, caught five passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Maves threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Trevor Bahrs had 124 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Evansville’s 42-14 loss to Monroe.

Darlington (6-1 overall, 5-0 SWAL) at Belleville (6-1, 4-1), 7 p.m.  Darlington seeks the outright SWAL title, while Belleville looks to pull into a first-place tie. Belleville’s Trevor Syse threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Fennimore last week. Darlington had 469 yards rushing in a 53-33 victory over Cuba City. Breylin Goebel had 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Brady Horne also had three rushing scores.

(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net).

