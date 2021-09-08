 Skip to main content
Pick 6: Stoughton football seeks to slow undefeated Baraboo, Luna Larson
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Pick 6: Stoughton football seeks to slow undefeated Baraboo, Luna Larson

Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward II returns an interception in the second quarter, as Madison Memorial takes on Verona in WIAA Wisconsin boys high school football on Friday, Sep. 3, 2021 at Verona High School

 Greg Dixon

After the first three weeks of the high school football season, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, DeForest, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, Baraboo, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Monroe and Columbus have emerged as top-10-ranked teams in one or both of the major polls — The Associated Press and state coaches’ WisSports.net state rankings.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Area teams off to undefeated starts include Baraboo, Belleville, Columbus, DeForest, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Sun Prairie, Watertown Luther Prep and Waunakee.

Two of those teams — Portage and Mount Horeb/Barneveld — square off in a Badger Small Conference game this week in Mount Horeb.

Here are several games to watch this week: 

Friday’s games

Baraboo (3-0 overall, 1-0 Badger Small Conference) at Stoughton (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. — Stoughton will have to figure out how to slow Baraboo’s Luna Larson, who rumbled for 305 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns last week in a 34-14 victory over Monona Grove. Kane Mahoney added 132 yards rushing for Baraboo’s powerful ground game. Baraboo remained top-ranked in Division 3 in the coaches’ WisSports.net poll. Stoughton dropped a 22-20 decision at Portage, stymied on a two-point conversion run attempt with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining. The Vikings will seek to regain their early season form in the running game — led by Darrick Hill, John Harman and Cole Sarbacker. But Hill’s status, after sustaining an ankle injury in the second game, will be significant for coach Jason Becker's team.

Madison La Follette (0-3, 0-1 Big Eight Conference) at Middleton (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. — Middleton, after a 55-0 victory over Beloit Memorial, is in first place in the Big Eight with Sun Prairie, Madison Memorial and Madison East. Coach Jason Pertzborn’s team was led last week by Cole Toennies, who returned two punts for scores and had a touchdown reception, and Bryce Falk, who added two touchdown runs. Quarterback Kamarion James-Ragland leads La Follette’s attack. The Lancers’ defense will look to tighten up after Jerry Kaminski threw four of Sun Prairie’s five touchdown passes in a 56-19 victory last week.

Madison Memorial (2-1, 1-0 Big Eight) vs. Madison East (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. at Lussier Stadium — During a 12-9 victory at Verona, Madison Memorial used its recipe of a solid defense and an offense featuring running from the I formation with backs Antonio Thomas and Tyler Piotrowski (two touchdowns), while sprinkling in the pass. The Spartans’ defense came up with a goal-line stand with 27.2 seconds left to ward off Verona. Madison East earned its first victory with a 24-22 decision over Madison West.

Portage (3-0, 1-0 Badger Small) at Mount Horeb/Barneveld (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. in Mount Horeb — Portage is off to its first 3-0 start in 14 years. Erik Brouette rushed for 151 yards in Portage’s 22-20 victory over Stoughton last week. Mount Horeb/Barneveld followed up non-conference victories over Racine St. Catherine’s and Monroe with a 33-0 shutout of Sauk Prairie. Trenton Owens, with two touchdown runs, and Tyler Buechner led the running attack, while Elijah Krantz totaled 13 tackles for the Vikings’ defense against Sauk Prairie. Mount Horeb/Barneveld was ranked seventh in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll.

Monroe (2-1, 1-0 Rock Valley Conference) at Jefferson (2-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — Keatin Sweeney rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns, and University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves gained 110 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns as Monroe rolled over Whitewater 42-0. Monroe was ranked 10th in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll. Nate McKenzie and Brady Gotto combined for 260 yards rushing and Evan Neitzel threw for two scores in Jefferson’s 34-20 victory over Evansville. Jefferson didn’t play its Week 2 game against Elkhorn due to COVID-19 reasons in the Jefferson program, the Daily Jefferson County Union reported.

Belleville (3-0, 1-0 SWAL) at Cuba City (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — The game will pit two of the SWAL leaders. Trevor Syse fired four touchdown passes, including two to Andrew Ace, and ran for another in Belleville’s 62-0 victory over Pecatonica/Argyle last week. Cuba City blanked Fennimore 19-0.

(This report includes statistical and game information from the State Journal, other published reports, teams and WisSports.net).

 

— Jon Masson

