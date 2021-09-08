Pick 6: Stoughton football seeks to slow undefeated Baraboo, Luna Larson

After the first three weeks of the high school football season, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, DeForest, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, Baraboo, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Monroe and Columbus have emerged as top-10-ranked teams in one or both of the major polls — The Associated Press and state coaches’ WisSports.net state rankings.
Area teams off to undefeated starts include Baraboo, Belleville, Columbus, DeForest, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Portage, Sun Prairie, Watertown Luther Prep and Waunakee.
Two of those teams — Portage and Mount Horeb/Barneveld — square off in a Badger Small Conference game this week in Mount Horeb.
Here are several games to watch this week:
Friday’s games
Baraboo (3-0 overall, 1-0 Badger Small Conference) at Stoughton (1-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. — Stoughton will have to figure out how to slow Baraboo’s Luna Larson, who rumbled for 305 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns last week in a 34-14 victory over Monona Grove. Kane Mahoney added 132 yards rushing for Baraboo’s powerful ground game. Baraboo remained top-ranked in Division 3 in the coaches’ WisSports.net poll. Stoughton dropped a 22-20 decision at Portage, stymied on a two-point conversion run attempt with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining. The Vikings will seek to regain their early season form in the running game — led by Darrick Hill, John Harman and Cole Sarbacker. But Hill’s status, after sustaining an ankle injury in the second game, will be significant for coach Jason Becker's team.
Madison La Follette (0-3, 0-1 Big Eight Conference) at Middleton (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. — Middleton, after a 55-0 victory over Beloit Memorial, is in first place in the Big Eight with Sun Prairie, Madison Memorial and Madison East. Coach Jason Pertzborn’s team was led last week by Cole Toennies, who returned two punts for scores and had a touchdown reception, and Bryce Falk, who added two touchdown runs. Quarterback Kamarion James-Ragland leads La Follette’s attack. The Lancers’ defense will look to tighten up after Jerry Kaminski threw four of Sun Prairie’s five touchdown passes in a 56-19 victory last week.
Madison Memorial (2-1, 1-0 Big Eight) vs. Madison East (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. at Lussier Stadium — During a 12-9 victory at Verona, Madison Memorial used its recipe of a solid defense and an offense featuring running from the I formation with backs Antonio Thomas and Tyler Piotrowski (two touchdowns), while sprinkling in the pass. The Spartans’ defense came up with a goal-line stand with 27.2 seconds left to ward off Verona. Madison East earned its first victory with a 24-22 decision over Madison West.
Portage (3-0, 1-0 Badger Small) at Mount Horeb/Barneveld (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. in Mount Horeb — Portage is off to its first 3-0 start in 14 years. Erik Brouette rushed for 151 yards in Portage’s 22-20 victory over Stoughton last week. Mount Horeb/Barneveld followed up non-conference victories over Racine St. Catherine’s and Monroe with a 33-0 shutout of Sauk Prairie. Trenton Owens, with two touchdown runs, and Tyler Buechner led the running attack, while Elijah Krantz totaled 13 tackles for the Vikings’ defense against Sauk Prairie. Mount Horeb/Barneveld was ranked seventh in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll.
Monroe (2-1, 1-0 Rock Valley Conference) at Jefferson (2-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — Keatin Sweeney rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns, and University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves gained 110 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns as Monroe rolled over Whitewater 42-0. Monroe was ranked 10th in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll. Nate McKenzie and Brady Gotto combined for 260 yards rushing and Evan Neitzel threw for two scores in Jefferson’s 34-20 victory over Evansville. Jefferson didn’t play its Week 2 game against Elkhorn due to COVID-19 reasons in the Jefferson program, the Daily Jefferson County Union reported.
Belleville (3-0, 1-0 SWAL) at Cuba City (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — The game will pit two of the SWAL leaders. Trevor Syse fired four touchdown passes, including two to Andrew Ace, and ran for another in Belleville’s 62-0 victory over Pecatonica/Argyle last week. Cuba City blanked Fennimore 19-0.
(This report includes statistical and game information from the State Journal, other published reports, teams and WisSports.net).
— Jon Masson
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Alex Soto, sr., WR, Beaver Dam
Soto was making strides to be a standout playmaker for the Golden Beavers last spring. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder caught 19 passes for 166 yards and two TDs through the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury against Whitnall. Fully healed, Soto is primed to make an impact in his final season with the Golden Beavers. With Beaver Dam moving from a pass-happy attack to a bigger run game, look for Soto to get a lot of his work on jet sweeps.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.