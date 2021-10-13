Pick 6: State-ranked Madison Edgewood, Monroe tangle Friday for Rock Valley Conference football title

The final regular-season games of the season, barring late-week changes, will be played this week. After Friday’s games, the WIAA will examine which teams have qualified for the playoffs and set the teams by division. Then seedings and game pairings will be determined and should be finalized by Saturday.
Friday's games
Monroe (7-1 overall, 6-0 Rock Valley Conference) vs. Madison Edgewood (8-0, 6-0), 7 p.m., at Breese Stevens Field — The Rock Valley championship will be determined. Monroe, tied for eighth in the Medium Division in The Associated Press poll and ranked seventh in Division 3 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll, defeated McFarland 42-7 last week. Alex Hernandez gained 196 yards rushing on 28 attempts and scored three touchdowns, while University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves rushed for one score. Edgewood, ranked seventh in the AP Medium Division and third in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll, defeated Evansville 41-0. Joe Hartlieb threw four of the Crusaders’ five touchdown passes. Jackson Trudgeon, who’s committed to UW as a preferred walk-on, and Isaac Thelen each had two touchdown catches for Edgewood, enjoying its best season in years. Edgewood’s last undefeated team was in 1994, according to Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler.
Marshall (8-0, 6-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) at Markesan (8-0, 6-0), 7 p.m. — The Eastern Suburban champion will be crowned. Marshall, which won the league title last year, was ranked fifth in the AP Small Division and sixth in Division 5 in the coaches’ poll. The Cardinals, coached by Matt Kleinheinz, opened a 51-0 halftime lead and defeated Palmyra-Eagle 59-0 last week. Matthew Motl ran for three touchdowns. Markesan had 554 yards rushing and topped Cambridge 53-20. This season, Marshall won an added game over Southern Door when Cambridge wasn’t able to play and forfeited to Marshall that week, while Markesan lost an added game to Amherst after Clinton wasn’t able to play and forfeited. The WIAA counts forfeited conference games toward postseason qualifying and uses the added game results for seeding purposes.
Sun Prairie (8-0, 6-0 Big Eight Conference) at Verona (6-2, 4-2), 7 p.m. — Sun Prairie clinched a share of the conference title with a 26-21 victory last week at Middleton and can secure the outright crown this week. Junior Jerry Kaminski threw two touchdown passes and Davis Hamilton’s fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown sealed the victory. This week, Sun Prairie was tied for second in the AP Large Division and ranked third in Division 1 in the coaches’ poll. Verona didn’t play after Madison East had to cancel due to health and safety protocols. It was announced this week that Verona coach Dave Richardson plans to retire after this season.
Fort Atkinson (6-2, 5-1 Badger Small Conference) at Monona Grove (6-2, 4-2), 7 p.m., in Monona — The Badger Small has been a wild ride, and how many teams wind up on top will be determined in the final week. It could be anywhere from one to four. Fort Atkinson and Mount Horeb/Barneveld are tied for the league lead, one game ahead of Monona Grove and Baraboo. Carson Baker threw two touchdown passes, but Fort Atkinson dropped an 18-12 decision to Mount Horeb/Barneveld last week. Monona Grove, led by running back Markale Curry, built a 20-0 lead before holding off Portage 20-16.
Reedsburg (2-6, 2-4 Badger Small) at Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-1, 5-1), 7 p.m., at Mount Horeb — With a victory, Mount Horeb/Barneveld can earn at least a share of the title while awaiting the result of the Fort Atkinson-Monona Grove game. Kolton Schaller ran for one touchdown and completed a 20-yard go-ahead scoring pass to Landon Ellestad with 14 seconds left in Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s victory over Fort Atkinson. Tyler Buechner had 91 yards rushing and a touchdown. Mount Horeb/Barneveld was ranked ninth in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll. Reedsburg was shut out by Stoughton 21-0 last week.
Lakeside Lutheran (4-4, 4-2 Capitol Conference) at Columbus (7-1, 5-1), 7 p.m. — Columbus and Lake Mills are tied for the conference lead, one game ahead of Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi. Lake Mills plays Horicon/Hustisford and Lodi plays Watertown Luther Prep. Columbus, ranked sixth in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll, defeated Beloit Turner 55-6 last week. Nathan Cotter threw for three touchdowns and Colton Brunell ran for two scores for the Cardinals. Columbus’ loss this season was a forfeit to Walworth Big Foot. Lakeside Lutheran defeated Horicon/Hustisford 41-6. Kooper Mlsna threw two touchdown passes and Nathan Yaroch rushed for two touchdowns and had a scoring reception.
(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net.)
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).