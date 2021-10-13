Pick 6: State-ranked Madison Edgewood, Monroe tangle Friday for Rock Valley Conference football title

The final regular-season games of the season, barring late-week changes, will be played this week. After Friday’s games, the WIAA will examine which teams have qualified for the playoffs and set the teams by division. Then seedings and game pairings will be determined and should be finalized by Saturday.

Friday's games

Monroe (7-1 overall, 6-0 Rock Valley Conference) vs. Madison Edgewood (8-0, 6-0), 7 p.m., at Breese Stevens Field — The Rock Valley championship will be determined. Monroe, tied for eighth in the Medium Division in The Associated Press poll and ranked seventh in Division 3 in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll, defeated McFarland 42-7 last week. Alex Hernandez gained 196 yards rushing on 28 attempts and scored three touchdowns, while University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves rushed for one score. Edgewood, ranked seventh in the AP Medium Division and third in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll, defeated Evansville 41-0. Joe Hartlieb threw four of the Crusaders’ five touchdown passes. Jackson Trudgeon, who’s committed to UW as a preferred walk-on, and Isaac Thelen each had two touchdown catches for Edgewood, enjoying its best season in years. Edgewood’s last undefeated team was in 1994, according to Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler.