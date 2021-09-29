 Skip to main content
Pick 6: Middleton puts undefeated Big Eight football mark on line against Verona
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW

Pick 6: Middleton puts undefeated Big Eight football mark on line against Verona

2021-09-25-DeForest_Waunakee_10-09242021210350

DeForest's Cale Drinka runs for a 62-yard touchdown in the 2nd quarter. Deforest High School hosted Waunakee High School in Badger Conference football Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Photo Steve Apps for the State Journal.

 Steve Apps

More postseason berths will be clinched in Week 7. Here are six games to watch.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Friday’s games

Middleton (4-2 overall, 4-0 Big Eight Conference) at Verona (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. — Verona is chasing Big Eight leaders Middleton and Sun Prairie. In Week 5, Middleton picked up a forfeiture conference victory over Madison West, which was credited to Middleton’s postseason qualifying record. Sun Prairie in Week 6 had a forfeiture win over Madison West, then added a game against River Falls, which Sun Prairie won and will help it during seeding for postseason, according to the WIAA. Last week, Middleton outscored Madison Memorial 24-0 in the second half and pulled away for a 44-6 victory. Gabe Passini threw three touchdown passes; Cole Toennies caught six passes for 117 yards and two scores; and Elijah Gray ran for 101 yards and a touchdown. Verona comes off a 56-0 victory over Madison La Follette. Mason Fink tossed two touchdown passes, Kyle Krantz ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats had an interception return and a punt return for touchdowns.

Columbus (5-1 overall, 3-1 Capitol) at Lodi (6-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. — Lodi, ranked No. 5 in the Medium Division in The Associated Press poll and No. 3 in Division 4 in the state coaches’ WisSports.net poll, leads Columbus and Lake Mills by one game in the league standings. Lodi pulled out a 17-14 victory at Lakeside Lutheran last week — a game in which 17 points were scored in the final 93 seconds. Keegan Fleischman’s 60-yard touchdown run for Lodi was the winner with 24 seconds left. He had 156 yards rushing and Jaylen Montgomery had 132 yards rushing and a touchdown. Colton Brunell had 218 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Columbus’ 29-7 victory over Watertown Luther Prep. Columbus was ranked No. 10 in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-1 overall, 3-1 Badger Small) at Monona Grove (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. in Monona — Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Monona Grove and Baraboo are tied for second, one game behind first-place Fort Atkinson. Mount Horeb/Barneveld comes off a 20-8 victory over Stoughton in which it scored two touchdowns on interceptions and one on a fumble return. Tyler Buechner rushed for 117 yards. Monona Grove has shifted to running the ball more after quarterback Casey Marron’s injury against Stoughton in Week 5. Cooper Marsh rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Kody Cummings rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Sauk Prairie.

Evansville (3-3 overall, 2-2 Rock Valley) at Monroe (5-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. — Monroe and Madison Edgewood are tied for the conference lead. Monroe, tied for 10th in the AP Medium Division and ninth in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll, topped East Troy 54-8 behind University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves’ four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). Liam Hermanson was credited with 17 total tackles, Tucker Markham 13 and Isaac Derrickson 11 for the Cheesemakers. Evansville seeks to bounce back after dropping a 20-19 overtime decision to McFarland. Alex Johnson rushed for 137 yards and Chase Maves tossed two touchdown passes.

Cambridge (3-3 overall, 2-2 Eastern Suburban) at Marshall (6-0, 4-0) — Marshall and Markesan lead the conference. Marshall, ranked seventh in the AP Small Division and seventh in Division 5 in the coaches’ poll, defeated Dodgeland 62-8, leading 42-0 after the first quarter. Bryce Frank rushed for two touchdowns, caught one scoring pass and returned a kick return for a touchdown, while Matthew Motl had 136 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Cardinals. Tucker Tesdal had 14 total tackles for Cambridge in a 26-8 loss to Pardeeville.

Janesville Craig (3-3 overall, 3-1 Badger Large) at Beaver Dam (3-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. — Janesville Craig and DeForest trail conference leader Waunakee by one game. Craig edged Janesville Parker 27-23. Owen Shucha ran for 122 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns for the Cougars. Beaver Dam edged Oregon 26-21. Gabe Klatt had 251 yards on 38 carries, with two touchdowns, while Alex Soto caught two touchdown passes for the Golden Beavers.

(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net.)

 Jon Masson

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

