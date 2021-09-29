Pick 6: Middleton puts undefeated Big Eight football mark on line against Verona

More postseason berths will be clinched in Week 7. Here are six games to watch.
Friday’s games
Middleton (4-2 overall, 4-0 Big Eight Conference) at Verona (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. — Verona is chasing Big Eight leaders Middleton and Sun Prairie. In Week 5, Middleton picked up a forfeiture conference victory over Madison West, which was credited to Middleton’s postseason qualifying record. Sun Prairie in Week 6 had a forfeiture win over Madison West, then added a game against River Falls, which Sun Prairie won and will help it during seeding for postseason, according to the WIAA. Last week, Middleton outscored Madison Memorial 24-0 in the second half and pulled away for a 44-6 victory. Gabe Passini threw three touchdown passes; Cole Toennies caught six passes for 117 yards and two scores; and Elijah Gray ran for 101 yards and a touchdown. Verona comes off a 56-0 victory over Madison La Follette. Mason Fink tossed two touchdown passes, Kyle Krantz ran for two touchdowns and the Wildcats had an interception return and a punt return for touchdowns.
Columbus (5-1 overall, 3-1 Capitol) at Lodi (6-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. — Lodi, ranked No. 5 in the Medium Division in The Associated Press poll and No. 3 in Division 4 in the state coaches’ WisSports.net poll, leads Columbus and Lake Mills by one game in the league standings. Lodi pulled out a 17-14 victory at Lakeside Lutheran last week — a game in which 17 points were scored in the final 93 seconds. Keegan Fleischman’s 60-yard touchdown run for Lodi was the winner with 24 seconds left. He had 156 yards rushing and Jaylen Montgomery had 132 yards rushing and a touchdown. Colton Brunell had 218 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Columbus’ 29-7 victory over Watertown Luther Prep. Columbus was ranked No. 10 in Division 4 in the coaches’ poll.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld (5-1 overall, 3-1 Badger Small) at Monona Grove (5-1, 3-1), 7 p.m. in Monona — Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Monona Grove and Baraboo are tied for second, one game behind first-place Fort Atkinson. Mount Horeb/Barneveld comes off a 20-8 victory over Stoughton in which it scored two touchdowns on interceptions and one on a fumble return. Tyler Buechner rushed for 117 yards. Monona Grove has shifted to running the ball more after quarterback Casey Marron’s injury against Stoughton in Week 5. Cooper Marsh rushed for two touchdowns and quarterback Kody Cummings rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Sauk Prairie.
Evansville (3-3 overall, 2-2 Rock Valley) at Monroe (5-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. — Monroe and Madison Edgewood are tied for the conference lead. Monroe, tied for 10th in the AP Medium Division and ninth in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll, topped East Troy 54-8 behind University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves’ four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). Liam Hermanson was credited with 17 total tackles, Tucker Markham 13 and Isaac Derrickson 11 for the Cheesemakers. Evansville seeks to bounce back after dropping a 20-19 overtime decision to McFarland. Alex Johnson rushed for 137 yards and Chase Maves tossed two touchdown passes.
Cambridge (3-3 overall, 2-2 Eastern Suburban) at Marshall (6-0, 4-0) — Marshall and Markesan lead the conference. Marshall, ranked seventh in the AP Small Division and seventh in Division 5 in the coaches’ poll, defeated Dodgeland 62-8, leading 42-0 after the first quarter. Bryce Frank rushed for two touchdowns, caught one scoring pass and returned a kick return for a touchdown, while Matthew Motl had 136 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Cardinals. Tucker Tesdal had 14 total tackles for Cambridge in a 26-8 loss to Pardeeville.
Janesville Craig (3-3 overall, 3-1 Badger Large) at Beaver Dam (3-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. — Janesville Craig and DeForest trail conference leader Waunakee by one game. Craig edged Janesville Parker 27-23. Owen Shucha ran for 122 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns for the Cougars. Beaver Dam edged Oregon 26-21. Gabe Klatt had 251 yards on 38 carries, with two touchdowns, while Alex Soto caught two touchdown passes for the Golden Beavers.
(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, teams, other reports and WisSports.net.)
— Jon Masson
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).