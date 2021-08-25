Pick 6: DeForest defense awaits Stoughton rushing attack in Week 2

After a rousing first week of high school football, area teams look to build off those performances.
Week 2 again features Thursday games, including Madison La Follette at Monona Grove, Madison West at Oregon and Wisconsin Rapids at Sun Prairie (which was ranked third in the state in this week’s Associated Press Large Division poll). The majority of the games will be Friday, including an interesting non-conference game between visiting Marshall and Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.), eighth-ranked among Small Division schools.
Among games to watch, here’s this week’s Pick 6:
Thursday
Madison La Follette (0-1) at Monona Grove (1-0), 7 p.m. – Neighboring schools tangle in this non-conference game. Monona Grove unleashed a high-octane passing attack in a 35-14 victory over West Bend East. Casey Marron threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns. La Follette led early and was embroiled in a tight game with Kenosha Indian Trail, trailing 21-19 in the third quarter, before Indian Trail pulled away. Kamarion James-Ragland threw two touchdown passes, while K’shawn Gibbs and Carter Borcherding each caught six passes.
Friday’s games
Lake Mills (1-0) at Madison Edgewood (1-0), 4:30 p.m. – Lake Mills opened with a 23-10 victory over Mineral Point in its opener, pulling away in the fourth quarter on Michael Stenbroten’s touchdown. Madison Edgewood went on the road for a 42-14 victory over River Valley in Spring Green. Edgewood’s Joe Hartlieb tossed three touchdowns in his 247 yards passing and Mason Folkers passed for one touchdown and ran for another.
Stoughton (1-0) at DeForest (1-0), 7 p.m. – Stoughton comes off a thrilling 27-21 victory over Oregon. After Oregon tied the game at 21-all, Stoughton drove downfield and Darrick Hill scored on a 1-yard run with 12 seconds left. Hill finished with 271 yards rushing and four touchdowns, as the Vikings piled up 355 yards rushing. DeForest, ranked ninth among Large Division schools, blanked Madison East 42-0. The Norskies’ Deven Magli scored on a punt return and a touchdown reception and Cale Drinka rushed for two scores.
Waunakee (1-0) at Middleton (0-1), 7 p.m. – Quentin Keene threw for two touchdowns and Michael Gnorski ran for two scores in Waunakee’s 35-6 home victory over Madison Memorial. Lineman Jack Dotzler, an Iowa commit, is out indefinitely with an ankle injury for the Warriors, ranked sixth among Large Division schools. Coach Jason Pertzborn’s team continues its difficult non-conference schedule, after Bay Port rallied past the Cardinals 26-14 last week. Logan Raffel connected with Cole Toennies on a touchdown pass and Elijah Gray rushed for Middleton’s other touchdown.
Monroe (1-0) vs. Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-0), 7 p.m. in Mount Horeb: Monroe, tied for seventh among Medium Division schools, defeated Sauk Prairie 43-7. The Cheesemakers’ running attack in the Delaware Wing-T was led by Keatin Sweeney (116 yards, three touchdowns) and Alex Hernandez (113 yards). University of Wisconsin commit J.T. Seagreaves rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving. Mount Horeb/Barneveld got off to a good start with a 37-30 victory over Racine St. Catherine’s. Tyler Buechner had 228 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Trenton Owens added a kick return touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
New Glarus/Monticello (0-1) at Belleville (1-0), 7 p.m. – The neighboring schools – New Glarus/Monticello is in the SWC and Belleville in the SWAL – meet in non-conference action. Belleville defeated Cambridge 55-0, behind Trevor Syse’s four touchdown passes. Max Marty threw for 287 yards and three touchdown passes and Jack Parman caught eight passes, including one for a touchdown, but New Glarus/Monticello dropped a 27-26 decision to Clinton. A late 2-point conversion try was unsuccessful. When the teams last met, Belleville rallied for a 21-20 victory over New Glarus/Monticello in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
(This report includes information and statistics from the State Journal, other published reports, teams and WisSports.net).
— Jon Masson