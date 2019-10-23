Division 6
Palmyra-Eagle Panthers
Coaches: Mike Meracle and Kevin Wilde.
Record: 7-2 (5-1 Trailways Large); No. 5 seeding.
Playoff history: The Panthers are making their 12th playoff trip, but last year’s loss in the first round marked their first playoff berth since 2010. Palmyra-Eagle made it to a Division 5 semifinal in 2002.
Per-game averages: Points — 27.4 scored; 17.6 allowed. Rushing yards — 72 offense; 97 defense. Passing yards — 298 offense; 144 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Brandon Wilde, 2,621 yards, 25 TDs, 14 interceptions, 60.8 percent completion average. Rushing — Ryan Carpenter, 267 yards; Levi Musselman, 263 yards. Receiving — Danny Hammond, 77 catches, 1,039 yards, 11 TDs; Dylon Lurvey, 48 catches, 563 yards, 7 TDs. Defense — Jake Pronschinske, 93 tackles, 15 for loss.
About the Panthers: Brandon Wilde, a son of Palmyra-Eagle’s co-head coach and grandson of former longtime coach Duane Wilde, has torn up the Trailways Large over the last two years, leading the state each year in regular-season passing. Over the last two years, he has thrown for 5,178 yards and 52 touchdowns. The Panthers lost to Waterloo (the Pirates’ only win) and Horicon/Hustisford.
Cambridge Blue Jays
Coach: Mike Klingbeil, 14th year.
Record: 7-2 (4-0 Capitol South); No. 4 seeding.
Playoff history: This is Cambridge’s 23rd state berth and third in a row. The Blue Jays won Division 5 in 1979 and took second in Division 6 in 1986.
Per-game averages: Points — 17.4 scored; 13.4 allowed.
About the Blue Jays: The Cardinals suffered a Week Two loss to the Benton co-op in non-conference play, 28-0, and a 20-10 loss to Watertown Luther Prep in Week 4. But they take a five-game winning streak into the playoffs, allowing only five touchdowns and averaging 24.5 points in their four league games. Cambridge beat Waterloo, 33-6, three weeks after Waterloo beat Palmyra-Eagle, 42-41.