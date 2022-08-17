 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Other area conference favorites, contenders and things to watch

Other area conferences 

Capitol Conference

Who’s in it: Beloit Turner, Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, New Glarus/Monticello, Walworth Big Foot.

Favorite: Columbus. The Cardinals return junior running back and inside linebacker Colton Brunell, the conference’s offensive player of the year in 2021, and senior offensive linemen Collin Selk and Brady Engel. Selk and Lakeside Lutheran’s Ben Buxa were co-offensive linemen of the year.

Contenders: Lake Mills, Edgewood, Lakeside Lutheran. 

Things to watch: Under football realignment this fall, Edgewood moved from the Rock Valley Conference to the Capitol. The Crusaders will seek to bounce back from an abrupt ending to the 2021 season that saw undefeated Edgewood removed from the playoffs by the WIAA for use of an ineligible player and forced to forfeit its 11 victories, including all seven in the Rock Valley. Edgewood unsuccessfully appealed the WIAA to have the team restored to postseason. Seniors Sam Klestinski, Mark Haering and Mason Folkers were among key players for Crusaders coach Jesse Norris a year ago. … Lodi lost a strong senior class to graduation. The Blue Devils, with then-junior Keegan Fleischman running the offense at quarterback, finished 7-3 overall and 5-2 in league play, one game behind conference co-champions Columbus and Lake Mills.

Rock Valley Conference

Who’s in it: Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Monroe, Whitewater.

Favorite: Monroe.

Contenders: Jefferson, McFarland, Evansville.

Things to watch: McFarland, coached by Paul Ackley, had a strong junior class last year — including receiver/defensive back Dadon Gillen, offensive lineman Keats Dyslin, linebackers Paul Morris and Kyle Kussow, defensive end Cade Rux and punter Mason Folk – that should aid this year’s cause.

Eight-player football

Southern-East Conference

Who’s in it: Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Oakfield, Neenah St. Mary Catholic/Oshkosh Valley Christian, Williams Bay.

Favorite: St. Mary Catholic/Valley Christian.

Contenders: Oakfield, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.

Things to watch: Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, led by coach Josh Vaughn, is set to play varsity football for the first time since the 2017 season after being dormant due to participation numbers, Abundant Life athletic director Mike Thies said. The Challengers will be led by senior running back Isaac Carrano, senior tight end Muyi Osinowo, junior receiver and linebacker Joe Schmiesing and sophomore quarterback Jonah Koon.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

