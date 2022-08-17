Other area conference favorites, contenders and things to watch

Other area conferences

Capitol Conference

Things to watch: Under football realignment this fall, Edgewood moved from the Rock Valley Conference to the Capitol. The Crusaders will seek to bounce back from an abrupt ending to the 2021 season that saw undefeated Edgewood removed from the playoffs by the WIAA for use of an ineligible player and forced to forfeit its 11 victories, including all seven in the Rock Valley. Edgewood unsuccessfully appealed the WIAA to have the team restored to postseason. Seniors Sam Klestinski, Mark Haering and Mason Folkers were among key players for Crusaders coach Jesse Norris a year ago. … Lodi lost a strong senior class to graduation. The Blue Devils, with then-junior Keegan Fleischman running the offense at quarterback, finished 7-3 overall and 5-2 in league play, one game behind conference co-champions Columbus and Lake Mills.