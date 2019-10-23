Division 2
Oregon Panthers
Coach: Dan Kissling, 10th year.
Record: 4-5 (3-4 Badger South); No. 8 seeding.
Playoff history: This is the Panthers’ third consecutive playoff berth and fifth in the last six years, though they are 1-4 over that span. Oregon was state runner-up in 1978 and reached the semifinals in 2004.
Per-game averages: Points — 22 scored; 21.4 allowed. Rushing yards — 173 offense; 226 defense. Passing yards — 92 offense; 97 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Erik Victorson, 817 yards, 6 TDs. Rushing — Mason Grinder, 446 yards, 5 TDs; Teague Szudy, 365 yards, 6 TDs. Receiving — Donovan Johnson, 11 catches, 252 yards, 2 TDs. Defense — Clay Haggerty, 98 tackles, 9 for loss.
About the Panthers: The Panthers broke a two-game losing streak with a 28-0 victory at Fort Atkinson last week. Defense has been a question, as Oregon has given up 20, 42, 47, 21 and 42 points in its losses. The Panthers’ signature victory was a 28-7 win over Monroe in Week 6.
Hartford Orioles
Coach: John Redders, fourth year.
Record: 9-0 (9-0 North Shore); No. 1 seeding.
Playoff history: It’s the Orioles’ fourth consecutive appearance and 22nd overall; 14-21 overall record. Hartford has made four trips to the third round, the last in 2017.
Per-game averages: Points — 32.8 scored; 13.7 allowed. Rushing yards — 104 offense; 143 defense. Passing yards — 225 offense; 98 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Jacob Frantl, 2,011 yards, 24 TDs, 59.1 percent completions. Rushing — Jacob Frantl, 311 yards, 5 TDs. Receiving — Joe Kasprzak, 50 catches, 1,041 yards (20.8 per catch), 14 TDs. Defense — Cade Jenders, 68 tackles; Justis Ojo, 67 tackles, 17 for loss; Steven Lazaris, 66 tackles.
About the Orioles: Hartford won the North Shore by a two-game margin, clinching the title with a 21-18 victory at Mequon Homestead in Week 6. The Orioles have two other seven-point victories, over Slinger and Whitefish Bay, but have won the rest of their games by at least two touchdowns. … Redders is a Madison East graduate.