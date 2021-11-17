One Badgers recruit, two targets descend on Camp Randall Stadium for WIAA football championships. What the competition has to say about them

While Burkett already has committed to UW, Hamm and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs lineman Billy Schrauth are top UW recruiting targets who also will be in action at the state championships this week.

Hamm, who said he knows Burkett because they both visited UW at the same time, has 67 total tackles, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. Brown described Hamm and Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga — an outside linebacker and receiver/tight end who’s committed to Iowa — as special players.

“They’ve been unbelievable for us,” Kaminski said about Hamm and Ostrenga. “They are great guys to coach. They play with a motor. They want to get it done, and you can count on them in big-time moments. … They are leaders of our defense: Isaac and Addison. The best thing about them is they are smart, they understand the game of football and their leadership is second to none. They play with that relentless energy, and they are going to fly around and leave it all on the field.”

The 6-6, 280-pound Schrauth, who was a WFCA Small Schools first-team choice as an offensive and defensive lineman, has multiple offers, including from Notre Dame and UW.