One Badgers recruit, two targets descend on Camp Randall Stadium for WIAA football championships. What the competition has to say about them

Sun Prairie senior defensive end Isaac Hamm’s focus is on Friday.
That’s when the undefeated Sun Prairie and Franklin football teams square off in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium.
After that, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Hamm, who Tuesday was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools defensive player of the year, plans to think about and finalize his college choice.
“Right now, I’m just focused on this week and what’s ahead — and getting that gold ball,” he said after practice earlier this week at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. “First things first, and just finishing out this season. When that’s all said and done and we are in a place where we want to be after the season, that’s when I will be focusing on making a choice.”
Hamm said his list remains UW, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame, with other colleges continuing to show interest. He took official visits to UW and Louisville in June.
This Friday, he will be on the opposite side of the ball from Franklin senior quarterback and UW commit Myles Burkett, the WFCA’s Large Schools offensive player of the year this season.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Burkett has completed 190 of 266 passes (71.4%) in 13 games for 3,151 yards and 33 touchdowns, with two interceptions. He’s also run for four touchdowns.
“He is very talented,” Franklin coach Louis Brown said about Burkett. “But if we were to have a most improved player, he’d be one of the players I’d mention, believe it or not, just because he has improved tremendously as a leader.
“When he made the commitment to Wisconsin that told me a lot about him because a lot of kids might just get that offer and then wait. 'Hey, let’s see what else I get.’ The fact that he committed right away, that said a lot about the type of kid he is. And he just embraced this whole program — as he goes, we go.”
Brown said Burkett, who injured his knee at the end of his sophomore season, has had a banner senior season because his decision-making improved and he doesn’t worry about his knee, which hampered him somewhat as a junior.
“There’s no doubt about it, (Burkett) is the real deal, and there is a reason he is going to Wisconsin,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said. “All his accolades are very well-deserved. He’s able to put that ball on a dime in a number of different ways and pull it down and run it. … There are not a lot of Myles Burketts running around the country, let’s be honest. He makes that team go.”
While Burkett already has committed to UW, Hamm and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs lineman Billy Schrauth are top UW recruiting targets who also will be in action at the state championships this week.
Hamm, who said he knows Burkett because they both visited UW at the same time, has 67 total tackles, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. Brown described Hamm and Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga — an outside linebacker and receiver/tight end who’s committed to Iowa — as special players.
“They’ve been unbelievable for us,” Kaminski said about Hamm and Ostrenga. “They are great guys to coach. They play with a motor. They want to get it done, and you can count on them in big-time moments. … They are leaders of our defense: Isaac and Addison. The best thing about them is they are smart, they understand the game of football and their leadership is second to none. They play with that relentless energy, and they are going to fly around and leave it all on the field.”
The 6-6, 280-pound Schrauth, who was a WFCA Small Schools first-team choice as an offensive and defensive lineman, has multiple offers, including from Notre Dame and UW.
“Billy Schrauth is a special player,” said Colby coach Jim Hagen, whose team meets St. Mary’s Springs in the Division 6 title game at 1 p.m. Thursday. “He’s a good blocker, and when he plays defense he creates havoc in there. We are going to have to know where he is at all times, and sometimes we are going to have to run away from him the best we can.”
St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland, in his 51st season, said Schrauth has been hobbled by a foot injury sustained a couple weeks ago. He played in the semifinal and Hyland expects Schrauth to play in the title game.
“He’s one of these rare individuals,” Hyland said. “He’s the third boy and both the older brothers were All-state football players for us. He’s a little bigger than they are, a little taller. Billy is in the 6-6, 280 to 290 range. He’s very quick off the ball. He’s extremely dedicated to the weight room. He works hard. He’s an outstanding football player.”
Hyland also said Schrauth is a rarity because the school doesn’t “get a whole lot of kids that can go on and play college football at any level. We just work hard, and they do. Consequently, we are trying to take advantage of a kid like Billy, who is a Division 1 recruit.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
KALON GERVIN
The Badgers locked in their first incoming transfer of the class in late October in Kalon Gervin, a cornerback from Michigan State.
Gervin played in 19 games for the Spartans, including seven career starts. He had 22 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery at MSU. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Detroit will add some experience to a cornerback group that loses its top two starters to graduation.
Gervin was offered a scholarship by UW coming out of high school.
TRISTAN MONDAY
UW added an athletic defensive line prospect in mid-November when Tristan Monday flipped his commitment from Arizona to the Badgers.
UW was interested in Monday since he arrived in high school, but his size then didn't lend itself to a natural position fit in the Badgers' defense. Now standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he'll start his career as a defensive end. UW offered him a scholarship in early November and he accepted it after visiting campus Nov. 12-14.
Monday is a consensus three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State.
