One Badgers recruit, two targets descend on Camp Randall Stadium for WIAA football championships. What the competition has to say about them
WIAA STATE FOOTBALL FINALS

One Badgers recruit, two targets descend on Camp Randall Stadium for WIAA football championships. What the competition has to say about them

Sun Prairie senior defensive end Isaac Hamm’s focus is on Friday.

That’s when the undefeated Sun Prairie and Franklin football teams square off in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

After that, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Hamm, who Tuesday was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools defensive player of the year, plans to think about and finalize his college choice.

“Right now, I’m just focused on this week and what’s ahead — and getting that gold ball,” he said after practice earlier this week at the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. “First things first, and just finishing out this season. When that’s all said and done and we are in a place where we want to be after the season, that’s when I will be focusing on making a choice.”

Hamm said his list remains UW, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame, with other colleges continuing to show interest. He took official visits to UW and Louisville in June.

This Friday, he will be on the opposite side of the ball from Franklin senior quarterback and UW commit Myles Burkett, the WFCA’s Large Schools offensive player of the year this season.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Burkett has completed 190 of 266 passes (71.4%) in 13 games for 3,151 yards and 33 touchdowns, with two interceptions. He’s also run for four touchdowns.

“He is very talented,” Franklin coach Louis Brown said about Burkett. “But if we were to have a most improved player, he’d be one of the players I’d mention, believe it or not, just because he has improved tremendously as a leader.

“When he made the commitment to Wisconsin that told me a lot about him because a lot of kids might just get that offer and then wait. 'Hey, let’s see what else I get.’ The fact that he committed right away, that said a lot about the type of kid he is. And he just embraced this whole program — as he goes, we go.”

Brown said Burkett, who injured his knee at the end of his sophomore season, has had a banner senior season because his decision-making improved and he doesn’t worry about his knee, which hampered him somewhat as a junior.

“There’s no doubt about it, (Burkett) is the real deal, and there is a reason he is going to Wisconsin,” Sun Prairie coach Brian Kaminski said. “All his accolades are very well-deserved. He’s able to put that ball on a dime in a number of different ways and pull it down and run it. … There are not a lot of Myles Burketts running around the country, let’s be honest. He makes that team go.”

While Burkett already has committed to UW, Hamm and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs lineman Billy Schrauth are top UW recruiting targets who also will be in action at the state championships this week.

Hamm, who said he knows Burkett because they both visited UW at the same time, has 67 total tackles, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. Brown described Hamm and Sun Prairie senior Addison Ostrenga — an outside linebacker and receiver/tight end who’s committed to Iowa — as special players.

“They’ve been unbelievable for us,” Kaminski said about Hamm and Ostrenga. “They are great guys to coach. They play with a motor. They want to get it done, and you can count on them in big-time moments. … They are leaders of our defense: Isaac and Addison. The best thing about them is they are smart, they understand the game of football and their leadership is second to none. They play with that relentless energy, and they are going to fly around and leave it all on the field.”

The 6-6, 280-pound Schrauth, who was a WFCA Small Schools first-team choice as an offensive and defensive lineman, has multiple offers, including from Notre Dame and UW.

“Billy Schrauth is a special player,” said Colby coach Jim Hagen, whose team meets St. Mary’s Springs in the Division 6 title game at 1 p.m. Thursday. “He’s a good blocker, and when he plays defense he creates havoc in there. We are going to have to know where he is at all times, and sometimes we are going to have to run away from him the best we can.”

St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland, in his 51st season, said Schrauth has been hobbled by a foot injury sustained a couple weeks ago. He played in the semifinal and Hyland expects Schrauth to play in the title game.

“He’s one of these rare individuals,” Hyland said. “He’s the third boy and both the older brothers were All-state football players for us. He’s a little bigger than they are, a little taller. Billy is in the 6-6, 280 to 290 range. He’s very quick off the ball. He’s extremely dedicated to the weight room. He works hard. He’s an outstanding football player.”

Hyland also said Schrauth is a rarity because the school doesn’t “get a whole lot of kids that can go on and play college football at any level. We just work hard, and they do. Consequently, we are trying to take advantage of a kid like Billy, who is a Division 1 recruit.”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

