Offensive-minded Mount Horeb/Barneveld overwhelms Stoughton

MOUNT HOREB — The balanced Mount Horeb/Barneveld attack presented challenges.

The Vikings’ offense featured strong running and passing games, filled with big-play capabilities.

That meant Stoughton’s ability to manage the clock and limit host Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s possessions and explosive plays would be crucial in Friday night’s Badger Small Conference football game between teams nicknamed the Vikings.

But Badger Small leader Mount Horeb/Barneveld proved it is extremely difficult to contain in a 47-14 victory.

"I think we are tough to stop," Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld said. "We aren't a one-dimensional team. ... Stoughton had an eight-man box. Even in the eight-man box, we were still able to run the ball. That's because our offensive line has been mashing."

Junior running back Trenton Owens rushed for 242 yards on 28 carries and scored four touchdowns and junior Landon Ellestad had a receiving touchdown and a touchdown on an interception return for Mount Horeb/Barneveld (7-1 overall, 6-0 Badger Small), which won its sixth consecutive game and clinched at least a share of the Badger Small title.

It was the first time Mount Horeb/Barneveld has won back-to-back conference titles in football, Mount Horeb athletic director Kolleen Nesheim said. Last year, Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Fort Atkinson shared the Badger Small championship.

"We are back-to-back," Ellestad said. "If we win next week (against Portage), we are outright champions, which is exciting. It would be the first time we are outright champions since 2002 and it's the first time in history we are back-to-back, so that's exciting for the program and the community."

Mount Horeb/Barneveld rallied from a 14-7 deficit against Stoughton (3-5, 3-3), taking a 19-14 lead into halftime. Mount Horeb/Barneveld scored 40 unanswered points.

Ellestad, who plays defensive back and receiver, made an impact at both positions.

Ellestad picked off a pass and raced 40 yards for a touchdown, giving Mount Horeb/Barneveld the go-ahead score and a 19-14 lead with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left in the second quarter.

"It was a big play going into the half," Ellestad said. "The team definitely needed it. He ran an out and I read it and I took it to the house."

St. Arnauld said: "It was really important. It was huge. That pick was just a momentum shift for us. It was a nice time for us to have a play like that. Big-time players make big-time plays."

The 6-foot, 160-pound Ellestad earlier caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kasey Helgeson with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter — pulling Mount Horeb/Barneveld into a 7-7 tie.

"Stoughton was playing a cover-0 so there were no safeties," Ellestad said. :I just had to do a post and beat my man."

Owens scored on a 2-yard run, increasing Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s lead to 26-14 with 8:22 remaining in the third quarter.

Helgeson’s 6-yard touchdown run put Mount Horeb/Barneveld ahead 33-14 with 8:49 left and Owens had a 37-yard touchdown run with 7:52 remaining to play. Owens scored his fourth touchdown on a 68-yard run with 5:54 left.

Stoughton began the game with an 80-yard scoring drive. Griffin Empey, a 6-3, 271-pound offensive and defensive lineman, lined up in the backfield and crashed in for a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:32 left.

Stoughton used a trick play on its first play and it paid off with a 29-yard completion from senior receiver Mason Marggi to sophomore receiver LeShawn Brown.

Stoughton junior running back Cole Sarbacker did much of the heavy lifting in the running game. Senior running back Chance Suddeth then scored on a 1-yard run as the first quarter ended, giving Stoughton a 14-7 lead.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld rallied within 14-13 on Owens’ 4-yard touchdown run with 9:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Helgeson threw three touchdown passes, while Owens and senior running back Tyler Buechner each ran for two scores in last week’s 47-20 victory over Watertown.

Stoughton, after four losses to begin the season, had won three of the past four games entering Friday’s contest. The victories were over Fort Atkinson, Sauk Prairie and Portage.

Stoughton’s ground game had picked up recently with the return of offensive tackle Griffin Rousseau, a 6-6, 280-pound sophomore who was injured in the first game. His presence, along with the play of Empey, helped fortify the offensive line. Last week, Sarbacker ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns in Stoughton’s victory over Portage.

Stoughton also welcomed back 6-4, 205-pound defensive end Michael Turner to its defense after he was injured in the second week.