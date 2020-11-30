Obituary: Longtime Mineral Point football coach Ron Murphy dies at age 79

Longtime Mineral Point High School football coach Ron Murphy died Saturday at the age of 79.

Murphy, an all-state football player at Dodgeville High School and four-year letterman at UW-Platteville, came to Mineral Point in the fall of 1964 and joined the football coaching staff. He was promoted to varsity defensive coordinator in 1966 and took over as head coach in 1968.

Murphy coached the Pointers through the 1999 season, retiring after a loss to Owen-Withee in the WIAA Division 6 state championship game. Mineral Point won a conference championship in 1991, and in 1989 he served as an assistant coach for the North-South Shrine Bowl all-star game.

Murphy was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000.

Murphy leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Linda, along with three sons, Pat, Mike and Brian. Murphy was able to coach his three sons in football and as an assistant in baseball.

Pat Murphy played under Bo Ryan at UW-Platteville from 1990 to 1993, and Brian played for Ryan 1995 through 1999.

Pat’s three teams amassed a record of 77-6 and won an NCAA Division III championship in 1991; Brian’s four teams went a combined 107-8 and won national titles in 1998 and 1999.