Middleton has coaching changes in football and boys tennis.
Longtime football assistant Tom Cabalka has stepped down from the football program and his role as defensive coordinator, Middleton athletic director Bob Joers said Friday.
Cabalka recently was honored as the Wisconsin Football Coaches assistant coach of the year when the All-State team was announced.
Cabalka coaches boys golf at Middleton.
After this past season, Jason Pertzborn now has taken over as head coach for Middleton football, Joers said. Pertzborn and Tim Simon served as co-coaches this season, after Simon previously was the head coach and Pertzborn an assistant. It was expected Pertzborn then would become head coach for the 2019 season.
Joers said the new boys tennis coach is Tony Mirasola.
Mirasola’s experience includes as a volunteer coach with the Edgewood College tennis program; La Crosse Central girls tennis coach; and player for the men’s team at UW-La Crosse, according to information from Joers. Mirasola coached La Crosse Central while playing at UW-La Crosse.
He coached for three seasons before graduating, then moved to Madison. Central won two Mississippi Valley Conference titles, compiled a 53-8 record in duals and had a doubles team and singles player qualify for the WIAA state tournament in 2014 and 2015. During college, Mirasola also was an assistant for the Winona (Minnesota) Cotter High School boys team on a part-time basis.
Kalla Schaefer was the Middleton boys tennis coach the past two years.
Max Meylor leaves Lindenwood for UW-Whitewater
Max Meylor, a former standout quarterback for the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team, announced via Twitter this week that he was transferring from Lindenwood University in Missouri and planned to compete in football at UW-Whitewater.
He tweeted: “New Beginning. Excited to be a Warhawk!”