Zach Feller intercepted a pass with a minute left to seal the outcome as New Glarus/Monticello knocked off host Prairie du Chien 28-24 in a WIAA Division 5 football playoff opener on Friday night.
Connor Siegenthaler threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Darris Schuett with six minutes left for the go-ahead score as the seventh-seeded Glarner Knights (5-5) ousted the second-seeded Blackhawks (8-2).
Siegenthaler was 13-for-17 with 220 passing yards and four touchdowns and Feller had four receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Prairie du Chien’s Tyler Smock rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries and quarterback Gavin Gillitzer threw for 204 yards and a touchdown.
Horicon/Hustisford 21, Belleville 0
Dylan Schmitt recorded 116 passing yards and 165 rushing yards as he led the Marshmen (9-1) to victory over the visiting Wildcats (6-4).
Horicon/Hustisford’s Justin Kuehl caught the only passing touchdown of the game from Schmitt. Belleville’s Luke Kelly posted 57 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
Division 1
Sussex Hamilton 35, Madison Memorial 21
Jason Kollath and the visiting Chargers (6-4) defeated the Spartans (8-2). Kollath, grandson of former Badgers center Phil Sobocinski, totaled 271 yards and four touchdowns.
For Madison Memorial, Jason Ceniti threw for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also tallying 25 rushing yards.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 36, Janesville Craig 6
Elijah Weis rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Chargers (6-4) to a road upset of the Cougars (6-4).
Janesville Craig quarterback Ben Coulter led with 55 rushing yards on 18 carries, but threw three interceptions while completing only 8 of 17 passes.
Hartland Arrowhead 63, Verona 21
Josh Neilsen ran for 213 yards and the Warhawks (7-3) ran past the host Wildcats (7-3), gaining revenge from a first-round ouster in 2016.
Arrowhead quarterback Nick Wohlfiel added 138 passing yards and two touchdowns on a 7-for-9 performance. Verona quarterback Adam Bekx completed 26 of 44 attempts for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
Fond du Lac 56,
Madison La Follette 14
Eben Sauer scored a 46-yard touchdown on the first play of the game and the host Cardinals (10-0) beat the Lancers (4-6).
Madison La Follette scored a 70-yard touchdown pass from Ben Probst to Charlie Kunkel in the third quarter.
Division 2
Watertown 47, Whitefish Bay 6
Kory Stas caught six passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns as the Goslings (7-3) handled the visiting Blue Dukes (5-5).
Watertown’s Isaac Bohlman returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter. Drew Garcia ran 18 times for 140 yards for Whitefish Bay.
Waunakee 27, Baraboo 0
The host Warriors (10-0) got two rushing scores from Evan Zwettler in their victory over the Thunderbirds (4-6).
Jarrett Wulf completed 16-of-22 passes for 199 yards for the Warriors. Baraboo’s Mike Wech rushed 29 times for 111 yards.
DeForest 35, Holmen 28
Trey Schroeder rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns to go with 78 passing yards for the Norskies (8-2) in a home victory over the Vikings (6-4).
Evan Armstrong had 102 rushing yards on 22 carries for DeForest. For Holmen, Andrew Fisher caught four passes for 105 of his team’s 208 total passing yards.
La Crosse Central 26, Oregon 23
Junior Max Popp intercepted a pass with 3:15 left to secure the victory as the Red Raiders (8-2) battled back from a 17-7 halftime deficit to defeat the host Panthers (7-3).
Monona Grove 37, Stoughton 7
Jordan Bishop went 13-for-23 for 157 passing yards and threw three touchdowns as the Silver Eagles (10-0) topped the Vikings (6-4).
Monona Grove’s passing was complemented with 127 yards on the ground from Brady Killerlain. Stoughton’s Dwight Walker finished with 35 rushing yards and a touchdown along with 51 receiving yards.
Division 3
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 17, Berlin 14
Quarterback Ethan Post threw 28 times for 200 yards for the Vikings (8-2) in their victory against the Indians (7-3). Berlin’s Alec Moriarty had 125 yards on 32 carries.
Pewaukee 22, McFarland 21
Brady Solomon threw a 11-yard touchdown pass to Ted Fuhr with 19 seconds left and Josh Geisel ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion to lift the Pirates (6-4) over the host Spartans (9-1).
Geisel ran for 139 yards on 30 carries and Solomon finished with two passing touchdowns. McFarland quarterback Derek Schwarting was 19 of 29 with 232 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Division 4
Lakeside Lutheran 42, Beloit Turner 0
Jack Monis threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more as the host Warriors (9-1) shut out the Trojans (4-6) in Lake Mills.
Monis finished with 104 passing yards and 65 rushing yards. Beloit Turner quarterback Kenny Draeving was 5-for-16 with 92 yards.
River Valley 27, Mauston 7
Shane Liegel racked up 168 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as the Blackhawks defeated the Golden Eagles.
River Valley held Mauston to only 123 yards of offense and forced two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Edgerton 42, Wautoma 18
Skyler Gullickson had two touchdown receptions and kicked six extra points for the Crimson Tide (9-1) in their home win against the Hornets (6-4).
Edgerton quarterback Jaden Johnson rushed 17 times for 149 yards and completed six passes for 110 yards. Wautoma’s Ryan Lois passed 17 times for 99 yards and rushed for 101 yards.
Division 6
Cambridge 34, Dodgeland 7
Denver Evans threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns as the host Blue Jays (10-0) defeated the Trojans (5-5).
Cambridge’s Riley Olson rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Nate Oestrich finished with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown for Dodgeland.
Division 7
Johnson Creek 22, Cambria-Friesland 6
Kaleb Hartwig rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the host Bluejays (8-1) past the Hilltoppers (4-6).
Johnson Creek quarterback Justin Swanson threw for 93 yards and scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter. Cambria-Friesland quarterback Joseph Pulver threw for 142 yards and a touchdown.