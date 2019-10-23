Division 5
New Glarus/Monticello Glarner Knights
Coach: Jeff Eichelkraut, 17th year.
Record: 5-4 (3-1 Capitol South); No. 7 seeding.
Playoff history: The Glarner Knights are making their 23rd playoff trip overall, and their 21st as a co-op with only Monticello. New Glarus is 4-22 overall in the post-season, including a trip to the second round last year.
Per-game averages: Points — 45.6 scored; 11.8 allowed. Rushing yards — 123 offense; 182 defense. Passing yards — 212 offense; 143 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Darris Schuett, 967 yards, 12 TDs. Rushing — Connor Siegenthaler, 521 yards, 5 TDs. Receiving — Nathan Streiff, 59 catches, 983 yards, 8 TDs. Defense — Matthew Zierl, 59 tackles.
About the Glarner Knights: New Glarus beat Dodgeville in its opener, then lost four out of five, including a 28-7 loss to Capitol South champ Cambridge. But the pass-oriented Glarner Knights rescued their year with wins over the Montello co-op, Waterloo and Belleville to right the ship and lock up a playoff berth.
Prairie du Chien Blackhawks
Coach: Cory Koenig.
Record: 8-1 (6-1 Southwest Wisconsin); No. 2 seeding.
Playoff history: The Blackhawks are making their third straight playoff trip and 20th overall. They’re 12-19 in the postseason, including Division 3 runner-up finishes in 1978 and 1985.
Per-game averages: Points — 29.1 scored; 11.9 allowed. Rushing yards — 166 offense; 110 defense. Passing yards — 144 offense; 104 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Dylan Coleman, 1,295 yards, 13 TDs. Rushing — Traeton Saint, 577 yards, 9 TDs; Tyler Hannah, 577 yards, 7 TDs. Receiving — Mason Kramer, 632 yards, 8 TDs. Defense — Tyler Hannah, 95 tackles, 9 for loss; Ben Riter, 66 tackles, 13 for loss.
About the Blackhawks — Prairie du Chien lost its conference opener to River Valley, 18-7, but has won six straight entering the playoffs. The closest test in that run was a 20-14 win over Viroqua.