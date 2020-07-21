New football coach Aaron Mack looks forward to carrying on winning tradition for defending state champion DeForest

“People would think I’d be afraid of it,” Mack said. “I want those high expectations and to carry on the tradition.”

He is impressed by the foundation established at DeForest, including the work done and standards developed in the football program by late coach Jerry Roelke, Minick, the coaching staff and the players.

“Things have been done right,” he said. “They’ve been successful. People have witnessed that firsthand and I witnessed it in a different role. … (The tradition) really impresses people. There is a really, really good culture in this community and program.

“I have to be true to myself, but so many good things have been done by coach Roelke, coach Minick and the community. I want to continue that, and raise the standard, not change that. We have to continue to do what is best for the program and best for the team, and make the community proud.”

Of course, Mack is taking over a program at a unique time, with much uncertainty surrounding the school year, prep athletics, in general, and the football season, in particular, amid continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.