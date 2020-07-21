New football coach Aaron Mack looks forward to carrying on winning tradition for defending state champion DeForest

Last November, the DeForest football team earned the WIAA Division 3 state championship and a gold ball in longtime coach Mike Minick’s final game.
The Norskies completed an undefeated season in most dramatic fashion.
Trey Schroeder threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Finley with 32 seconds remaining and Schroeder then completed a 2-point conversion pass to Nolan Hawk, giving DeForest (14-0) an 8-7 come-from-behind victory over Menasha at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime feeling,” said DeForest safety and receiver Trace Grundahl, who will be a senior in the 2020-21 school year. “It was the greatest moment of my life. I want to create a lot more memories and continue that.”
Aaron Mack, most recently the Wisconsin Dells athletic director, was hired as DeForest’s new football coach in March, replacing Minick, who stepped down after 20 years.
Mack -- a Madison East graduate who played quarterback in football and also competed in basketball and baseball during high school -- isn’t daunted taking over a program coming off a state title.
“People would think I’d be afraid of it,” Mack said. “I want those high expectations and to carry on the tradition.”
He is impressed by the foundation established at DeForest, including the work done and standards developed in the football program by late coach Jerry Roelke, Minick, the coaching staff and the players.
“Things have been done right,” he said. “They’ve been successful. People have witnessed that firsthand and I witnessed it in a different role. … (The tradition) really impresses people. There is a really, really good culture in this community and program.
“I have to be true to myself, but so many good things have been done by coach Roelke, coach Minick and the community. I want to continue that, and raise the standard, not change that. We have to continue to do what is best for the program and best for the team, and make the community proud.”
Of course, Mack is taking over a program at a unique time, with much uncertainty surrounding the school year, prep athletics, in general, and the football season, in particular, amid continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WIAA canceled spring sports competitions and state tournaments due to the coronavirus outbreak. Mack remains hopeful about football being played, but wants to return in a safe manner.
Grundahl didn’t get to compete in the sprints, long jump or triple jump during track and field season and DeForest senior-to-be Mason Kirchberg, who hopes to play baseball in college, didn’t get to play baseball last spring.
“It’s a situation like we’ve never been in before,” said Kirchberg, who plays fullback for the Norskies’ football team. “We’re really hopeful we get to play. We understand we have to take precautions and make sure we are all safe.”
Grundahl, who also competes in basketball, understands various options are being discussed about playing prep sports this school year.
Grundahl -- who has interest from football programs including Minnesota State-Mankato, Sioux Falls, UW-Whitewater and Upper Iowa -- would prefer playing football in the fall. But he said, “I don’t care when we have a season. I just want to have my senior season, and I want to be with my teammates for it. I just really want to play.”
Mack’s interaction with the team hasn’t been face-to-face yet; it’s been through virtual meetings because of health and safety guidelines in Dane County.
“We loved coach Minick,” Grundahl said. “He’s a great guy. We are looking forward to working with coach Mack. He did a great job reaching out over the quarantine. We are really excited to work with him.”
Mack served as a volunteer, a graduate assistant and quality control coach for the University of Wisconsin from 2003-007, including working for head coaches Barry Alvarez and Bret Bielema and with then-assistant Paul Chryst, now the Badgers’ head coach.
Mack enjoyed success coaching high school football at Iowa-Grant (starting in 2007), New Berlin West (starting in 2010) and Wisconsin Dells (starting in 2012, for three seasons) – building programs and seeing playoff action at all three places.
Mack said the DeForest student-athletes are organized and have demonstrated a commitment to the program, adding there is a strong core of players returning “who have quality and quantity and who know what it takes to carry on a great tradition.”
“It’s really, really inspirational to see kids who care so much about their football program,” Mack said. “They are invested in each other.”
Grundahl said some players have done small-group work within permitted gathering numbers under the county’s restrictions.
Kirchberg said most of the 15 to 20 seniors-to-be have known each other since fourth or fifth grade and have a close bond, also cited as a strength of last year’s championship team.
“With teamwork and relationships with others, you can overcome any kind of talent you ever face (on the opposing team),” Kirchberg said. “Team chemistry is really important.”
Continuing a motto from last year, the Norskies again will embrace a “1-0 mentality” each week, Kirchberg and Grundahl said.
Said Kirchberg: “I’m looking forward to facing any challenge and to big things senior year.”
DeForest won the Badger North Conference last year. State football realignment means DeForest now will be in the Badger Large Conference, a league also including Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Watertown, Waunakee, Oregon, Milton and Beaver Dam.
“From top to bottom, I think it will be one of the best around,” Mack said.
Waunakee recently announced it pushed back football practice to Aug. 17, canceled its first two non-conference games and planned to only play conference games.
