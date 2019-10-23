PRAIRIE DU SAC — After last spring’s first team meeting with new Sauk Prairie football coach Clay Iverson, Parker Breunig sensed this season would be different.
The Eagles’ previous 11 seasons resulted in losing records, including eight years with either only one or two victories. Breunig, a senior, had been on 2-7 teams while playing on varsity his sophomore and junior years, and witnessed only five victories overall for the program in his first three years in high school.
The most recent playoff appearance came in 2007, when the Eagles had a winning regular season but finished 5-5 overall after falling to Kewaskum 34-7 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round game. The last winning season was a 9-2 mark in 2005.
“When we had our first meeting with coach Iverson, he came in and you could just tell by his vibe that things were going to change for the better around here very fast,” the 6-foot, 190-pound Breunig said. “And, sure enough, they did.”
The 43-year-old Iverson, in his 14th year as a head coach, had instant credibility with the players who knew he led successful rebuilding efforts and programs at Pewaukee — where he coached former University of Wisconsin and current NFL players (and brothers) J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt — and at Mukwonago.
“Coaching all three of those boys was great, not because they were great football players, but because they were great guys, great young men,” Iverson said. “And we have great young men here. We don’t necessarily judge people on how good they are in sports, we try to judge them as young men.”
Return to postseason
In his first year at Sauk Prairie, Iverson has guided the Eagles (6-3 overall, 4-3 Badger North Conference) to not only a winning record but their first playoff berth in 12 years.
“People (in the community) are excited,” said Iverson, who teaches business education. “I think they see how hard these boys work and they like how hard they play, and that is what we like to be judged on. I think the one thing we’ve always said in the different places we’ve taken over is that we want the community to get in their cars at the end of the game and say, `Hey, that’s our football team.’ ’’
Sixth-seeded Sauk Prairie travels to third-seeded Stoughton (7-2 overall), which shared the Badger South Conference title with Milton, for a WIAA Division 3 first-round game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s been a great senior year — making history,” said Garrett Hertzfeldt, who plays fullback, linebacker and on special teams.
Iverson has emphasized weight-room work and helped the Eagles believe in themselves, trust that each player will do his job and grow close, like a family, said Breunig, who plays quarterback, outside linebacker and long snapper.
“You look at all the other programs he’s worked with,” Breunig said. “You know he’s been at the top level. He knows what he’s doing. I think it just brought more excitement having a coach that comes in very passionate about the game and knows what he’s doing like Coach `I’ does.”
Unfazed by history
Iverson, an assistant at Carroll University for one year prior to arriving to Sauk Prairie, said he was impressed by the people he met in the community, including the Sauk Prairie administration, when researching the job.
“If you are around good people, then things are fine,” said Iverson, who played offensive tackle at UW-Eau Claire and was recently inducted into that university’s athletics Hall of Fame.
Iverson's ability to build programs and his emphasis on leadership and character development were key factors, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said when Iverson was hired in April.
Sauk Prairie’s past struggles on the field didn’t faze Iverson, who believed the Eagles realized they could play with any opponent during a 28-7 loss to Waunakee in Week Six.
“It’s not about that,” he said when asked about the Eagles’ previous 11 seasons. “I didn’t come here saying if we didn’t do X, Y or Z, it’s a failure. We wanted to make sure these young men had a great experience playing football. Football can be a tough game. It’s a great game for learning life lessons. It teaches you different things.
“Don’t get me wrong, winning is a lot more fun than the other way. But the more you have a tendency to focus on winning, the more you lose the vision on how to get there. I wasn’t really concerned about that. We didn’t make any guarantees. We just wanted to come in here and work hard and have a good experience and the record would shake itself out.
“It starts with the kids. … The boys wanted to do it. Without them, you don’t have anything.”
Brotherly love
Like Breunig, three-year varsity player Hertzfeldt has played different schemes under several coaches (Scott Mirkes, Scott Schutt, Iverson) during high school.
“It’s definitely been a struggle,” said Hertzfeldt, who played left guard as a sophomore and was a second-team all-conference running back as a junior. “We learned something new every single year. Nothing had been consistent. Coach `I’ has been teaching us to be like a family and all work together.”
Parker Breunig — one of five Breunigs on the roster, though not related to the other four players — said the team has embraced the family concept.
“You have to care and love each other like you would your actual biological brother, and I think the group of guys we have here really took that to heart,” Breunig said. “For this year, for the rest of our lives, we will still be brothers.”
The Eagles rely on a hard-nosed defense and use misdirection while running from a Wing-T formation on offense, led by Breunig, Hertzfeldt, wing backs Tyler Uselman and Brooks Leister, and a quick and athletic offensive line.
“We are definitely more physical than we have been in past years,” said Breunig, moved from running back to quarterback in the third game due to an injury suffered by Ethan Gibbs. “We like to play tough, play fast and play strong.”
The Eagles enter postseason with a three-game winning streak.
They come off last week’s 56-22 victory over Beaver Dam in which Breunig ran for one touchdown, passed for another and returned an interception for a touchdown; Hertzfeldt rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns; and Uselman rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score.
“It’s hard to see the picture when you are in the frame,” Iverson said when asked about the team’s resurgence. “We talk all the time about, `Let’s not worry too much about success and failure, let’s just worry about getting better.’ … I think we are happy, but we are not satisfied.”