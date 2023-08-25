MOUNT HOREB — For the second consecutive week, the Mount Horeb/Barneveld football team showed off an extremely diversified offense.

It took one quarter to get untracked.

But then the running attack began pounding away and the passing game started clicking for the Vikings on Friday night.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld erupted for 23 second-quarter points and that propelled the Vikings to a 36-13 victory over Monroe in the Vikings’ home opener, which featured a rainstorm in the third quarter.

The result was the second comfortable victory for the Vikings (2-0), who had 271 yards passing and 202 yards rushing while defeating host McFarland 51-0 in last week’s opening game.

“Our offensive line took control,” Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld said. “They really stepped it up. The first quarter was a little rough for us. They were doing a lot of stunts, blitzing, everything else, shooting gaps on us. We were having a hard time with that. But then we locked in and settled down.”

St. Arnauld said the Vikings’ offensive line started “mashing” and moving the Cheesemakers’ defensive line down the field.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld finished with 210 yards passing and 198 yards rushing Friday.

Senior quarterback Kasey Helgeson was 16-for-23 passing for 210 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Trenton Owens led the Vikings with 109 yards rushing on 20 carries and scored one touchdown.

The Vikings limited the Cheesemakers (0-2) to 143 yards of total offense.

Owens began the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run off left tackle with 9 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second quarter. He ran to the right in successfully converting the 2-point conversion.

The Vikings primarily emphasized running to the left — 6-foot-6, 285-pound senior tackle Austin Leibfried, who’s verbally committed to Indiana — on the four-play, 40-yard scoring drive.

“I’d run behind the Big Ten left tackle, too,” St. Arnauld said. “But all of our line is great.”

Helgeson, on a run around left end, gained 21 yards to the Cheesemakers’ 10-yard line on the second play of the drive.

On their next possession, the Vikings took a 16-0 lead following a 59-yard scoring drive.

Helgeson capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run around left end with 5:38 left in the second quarter.

"They came out and they were doing some different stunts on the defensive line and that was confusing us a little bit," Helgeson said. "But our coaches made adjustments and we figured things out."

Owens had the big play on the series, breaking free for a 33-yard run to the Cheesemakers’ 11-yard line. He added the 2-point conversion run after Helgeson’s touchdown on the 54-yard drive.

Helgeson fired a 31-yard touchdown strike to senior receiver Landon Ellestad in the left corner of the end zone, giving the Vikings a 23-0 lead with 2:06 left in the first half.

"Getting the run game established, that helps the passing game a lot," Helgeson said. "After that got going, everything got going."

The Cheesemakers cut the deficit to 23-6 on senior running back Kaden Kuester’s 5-yard touchdown run with 8 seconds left in the first half.

Prior to that, the Vikings’ defense did a good job bottling up the Cheesemakers’ Delaware Wing-T offense.

A heavy downpour began in the third quarter.

After the rain subsided, Helgeson tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Chris Kiel with 2:47 left in the third quarter — giving Mount Horeb/Barneveld a 29-6 lead.

Helgeson and Kiel connected again — on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 2:14 left in the third quarter. That put the Vikings ahead 36-7 before Monroe added a late score.

It was a second consecutive strong outing for Helgeson, who threw for 235 yards and four touchdowns last week against McFarland.

"I played pretty well," he said Friday. "But there are always things to improve on. I can always get better."

Mount Horeb/Barneveld was ranked sixth in the Week 1 Madison/WiscNews high school football rankings.

The Vikings were sixth in Division 3 and the Cheesemakers 10th in the WisSports.net state coaches’ poll.

Monroe won the WIAA Division 3 state championship last season, but had significant graduation losses.

The Cheesemakers dropped a 25-20 decision to Beaver Dam in their opener last week.

Photos: Mount Horeb/Barneveld battles Monroe in Game of the Week