Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Kian Preimesberger, Baraboo's Luna Larson lead Badger Small all-conference football team

Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior Kian Preimesberger was named the offensive lineman of the year and the defensive lineman of the year when the Badger Small all-conference football team was announced.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Preimesberger was a first-team selection as a guard on offense and a unanimous first-team choice as an edge player on defense.
Co-offensive players of the year were Baraboo’s Kane Mahoney and Monona Grove’s Ty Hoier.
Baraboo’s Luna Larson was defensive player of the year.
Larson was a first-team choice as a quarterback and as a linebacker. He started the season strong, before he was sidelined by injury. But he has returned for Baraboo, which has won two playoff games.
Fort Atkinson’s Alec Courtier was a first-team selection as a running back and a punter.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Fort Atkinson were the conference winners.
FOOTBALL
BADGER SMALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Tight end — Jack Opperman, jr., Fort Atkinson (unanimous).
Receiver — Ty Hoier, sr., Monona Grove (U); Jaden Kikkert, sr., Portage; Wyatt Denu, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Tackle — Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; Barrett Nelson, sr., Stoughton.
Guard — Gabe Rousseau, sr., Stoughton (U); Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Center — Owen Nowak, sr., Baraboo.
Quarterback — Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo.
Running back — Kane Mahoney, sr., Baraboo (U); Darrick Hill, sr., Stoughton (U); Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson.
Kicker — Cuinn Larsh, jr., Monona Grove (U).
Co-offensive players of the year — Kane Mahoney, Baraboo, and Ty Hoier, Monona Grove.
Offensive lineman of the year — Kian Preimesberger, Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
DEFENSE
Down linemen — Gavin Bazala, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton; Sheldon Burnett, sr., Fort Atkinson.
Edge player — Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld (U); John Harman, sr., Stoughton.
Linebacker — Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo (U); Elijah Krantz, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld (U); Evan Dudzek, sr., Fort Atkinson; Ethan Bleich, sr., Portage.
Defensive back — Ethan Steinhoff, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld (U); Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove (U); Cade Cosson, sr., Fort Atkinson; Grant Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove.
Punter — Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson.
Defensive player of the year — Luna Larson, Baraboo.
Defensive lineman of the year — Kian Preimesberger, Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Tight end — Gavin Bazala, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
Receiver — Brady Henry, sr., Baraboo; Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Brenden Larsen, sr., Sauk Prairie.
Tackle — Gabe McReynolds, sr., Baraboo; Hayden Steinle, sr., Portage.
Guard — Haeden Bower, jr., Baraboo; Geo Miguel, jr., Fort Atkinson.
Center — Josh Juarez, sr., Fort Atkinson.
Quarterback — Casey Marron, sr., Monona Grove.
Running back — Tyler Buechner, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Nolan Vils, jr., Sauk Prairie; Fabian Jackson, sr., Monona Grove.
Kicker — None listed.
DEFENSE
Down linemen — Nolan Vils, jr., Sauk Prairie; Sean Donlin, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Ross Liegel, soph., Baraboo.
Edge player — Logan Recob, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kane Mahoney, sr., Baraboo.
Linebacker — Tyler Buechner, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Ryan Liegel, sr., Baraboo; Gabe Fitzwilliams, sr., Baraboo; Connor Sukkup, jr., Reedsburg.
Defensive back — Erik Brouette, sr., Portage; Caden Agnew, sr., Baraboo; Bradley Garcia, sr., Stoughton; Dane Brost, jr., Fort Atkinson.
Punter — Korey Newman, soph., Stoughton.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Baraboo — Isaac Pelland, soph.; Kyle Felt, soph.; Ryan Liegel, sr.
Fort Atkinson — Paddy Keelty, jr.; Carson Baker, sr.
Monona Grove — Tyler Dahlhauser, sr.; Hayden Echols, sr.; Gavin Luedke, sr.; Isaac Dressen, jr.; Kody Cummings, sr.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld — L.J. Ellestad, soph.; Ethan Steinhoff, sr.; Austin Liebfried, soph.; Nick Sailing, sr.; Toby Maier, sr.; Mason McNally, jr.; Kolton Schaller, sr.
Portage — Sam Horn, sr.; Jack Callen, sr.; Gavin Thompson, jr..
Reedsburg — Carsen Brandt, jr., Jesus Gonzales, soph.
Stoughton — Griffin Empey, jr.
Sauk Prairie — Bradley Breunig, sr., Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr.; Brandon Schott, sr.
DEFENSE
Baraboo — Gabe McReynolds, sr.; Riley Weyh, sr.,; Ben Burgess, jr.
Fort Atkinson — Lance Schultz, sr.; Triston Hanson, sr.; Mason Brandl, sr.; Jacob Ashland, sr.
Monona Grove — Cody Marron, sr.; Brooks Goff, sr.; Seth Ramer, sr.; Pierce Evans, sr.; Dalton Card, jr.; Eddie Rivera, jr.; Peter Ng, sr.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld — Toby Maier, sr.; Trenton Owens, soph.; L.J. Ellested, soph.; Paul Matthews, sr.
Portage — Christian Erickson, sr.; Jordan Starr, sr.
Reedsburg — Carsen Brandt, jr.; Jesus Gonzales, soph.; Devin Judd, jr.
Sauk Prairie — Jace Elsing, sr.; Eddie Breunig, sr.
Stoughton -- None listed.
Badger Small football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Luna Larson, sr., QB/LB, Baraboo
Larson had his hands all over the Thunderbirds’ resurgence last fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound Larson totaled a team-high 77 tackles (32 solo), four tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles to earn WFCA Large Schools All-State honors. He also was a second-team selection as an all-purpose player on The Associated Press 2020 All-State team (for the fall season). The NCAA Division I recruit rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while passing for 785 more and eight more scores.
Kane Mahoney, sr., RB/LB, Baraboo
Already a varsity regular for the Thunderbirds entering his third varsity season, Mahoney looks to become an even more significant contributor this fall. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder helped on both sides of the ball last season, rushing for 207 yards and four scores on 33 carries, good for third on the team. Defensively, Mahoney added 28 tackles, including a dozen solo, to go along with six sacks, three tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown.
Drew Evans, sr., OL/DL, Fort Atkinson
The 6-6, 250-pound Evans will be a key lineman for Fort Atkinson, including on offense, where he’ll be leading the way for senior running back Alec Courtier. Fort Atkinson coach Nick Nelson likes Evans’ work ethic and what he brings to the team, saying: “You can’t help notice him when he’s playing.”
Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., WR/DB, Monona Grove
Dahlhauser was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the AP All-State team for the alternate season in the spring. He also was a WFCA All-Region selection last spring at defensive back. The 5-9, 175-pound Dahlhauser had a team-high 59 tackles, including 44 solo takedowns, and totaled six tackles for loss, four sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. Offensively, he caught 18 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns.
Tyler Buechner, jr., RB, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld
Buechner had a breakout sophomore campaign during the alternate fall season and Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld expects Buechner to be a threat on offense due to his speed, quickness and vision. He rushed for 277 yards and three scores over four games.
Ethan Bleich, sr., RB/LB, Portage
The 5-foot-8 Bleich is a punishing back who rushed for 265 yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries in three games last season. The strong start (88.3 yards per game, 5.5 yards per attempt) was cut short by a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but he’s scheduled to return this season.
Jaden Kikkert, sr., WR/DB, Portage
Primarily a run-first team, Kikkert added a great receiving option to the Warriors last fall. The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder hauled in 21 catches for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns, good for 14.5 yards per reception and 43.2 yards per game. Kikkert, one of the top sprinters on the Warriors track and field team this past spring, boasts plenty of breakaway speed to become a top deep threat.
Bryant Yanke, sr., QB, Reedsburg
Yanke, a dual-threat quarterback, accounted for almost 1,000 total yards of offense in his first year under center for the Beavers, including a team-high 404 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 128 attempts. He also threw for 526 yards and four more scores and could be more of a passing threat this fall with his top three receiving threats also back.
Damien Wright-Rodriguez Jr., sr., QB, Sauk Prairie
Wright-Rodriguez Jr. showed promise during the Eagles’ winless season last fall. The 6-2, 165-pound dual-threat signal-caller threw for 440 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was a running threat, adding 250 yards rushing in his first year as starter.
Barrett Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Stoughton
After transferring to Fall River/Rio last year, Nelson is back with the Vikings this fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, had a stellar junior season, earning first-team All-Trailways Conference honors as an offensive and defensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder adds plenty of size up front to an already deep line that includes Gabe Rousseau, who’s orally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.