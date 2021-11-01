 Skip to main content
Mount Horeb/Barneveld's Kian Preimesberger, Baraboo's Luna Larson lead Badger Small all-conference football team
Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior Kian Preimesberger was named the offensive lineman of the year and the defensive lineman of the year when the Badger Small all-conference football team was announced.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Preimesberger was a first-team selection as a guard on offense and a unanimous first-team choice as an edge player on defense.

Co-offensive players of the year were Baraboo’s Kane Mahoney and Monona Grove’s Ty Hoier.

Baraboo’s Luna Larson was defensive player of the year.

Larson was a first-team choice as a quarterback and as a linebacker. He started the season strong, before he was sidelined by injury. But he has returned for Baraboo, which has won two playoff games. 

Monona Grove football overcomes injury to beat Stoughton

Fort Atkinson’s Alec Courtier was a first-team selection as a running back and a punter.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Fort Atkinson were the conference winners. 

FOOTBALL

BADGER SMALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Tight end — Jack Opperman, jr., Fort Atkinson (unanimous).

Receiver — Ty Hoier, sr., Monona Grove (U); Jaden Kikkert, sr., Portage; Wyatt Denu, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Tackle — Drew Evans, sr., Fort Atkinson; Barrett Nelson, sr., Stoughton.

Guard — Gabe Rousseau, sr., Stoughton (U); Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Center — Owen Nowak, sr., Baraboo.

Quarterback — Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo.

Running back — Kane Mahoney, sr., Baraboo (U); Darrick Hill, sr., Stoughton (U); Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson.

Kicker — Cuinn Larsh, jr., Monona Grove (U).

Co-offensive players of the year — Kane Mahoney, Baraboo, and Ty Hoier, Monona Grove.

Offensive lineman of the year — Kian Preimesberger, Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

DEFENSE

Down linemen — Gavin Bazala, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton; Sheldon Burnett, sr., Fort Atkinson.

Edge player — Kian Preimesberger, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld (U); John Harman, sr., Stoughton.

Linebacker — Luna Larson, sr., Baraboo (U); Elijah Krantz, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld (U); Evan Dudzek, sr., Fort Atkinson; Ethan Bleich, sr., Portage.

Defensive back — Ethan Steinhoff, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld (U); Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove (U); Cade Cosson, sr., Fort Atkinson; Grant Dahlhauser, sr., Monona Grove.

Punter — Alec Courtier, sr., Fort Atkinson.

Defensive player of the year — Luna Larson, Baraboo.

Defensive lineman of the year — Kian Preimesberger, Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Tight end — Gavin Bazala, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

Receiver — Brady Henry, sr., Baraboo; Bryant Yanke, sr., Reedsburg; Brenden Larsen, sr., Sauk Prairie.

Tackle — Gabe McReynolds, sr., Baraboo; Hayden Steinle, sr., Portage.

Guard — Haeden Bower, jr., Baraboo; Geo Miguel, jr., Fort Atkinson.

Center — Josh Juarez, sr., Fort Atkinson.

Quarterback — Casey Marron, sr., Monona Grove.

Running back — Tyler Buechner, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Nolan Vils, jr., Sauk Prairie; Fabian Jackson, sr., Monona Grove.

Kicker — None listed.

DEFENSE

Down linemen — Nolan Vils, jr., Sauk Prairie; Sean Donlin, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Ross Liegel, soph., Baraboo.

Edge player — Logan Recob, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kane Mahoney, sr., Baraboo.

Linebacker — Tyler Buechner, jr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Ryan Liegel, sr., Baraboo; Gabe Fitzwilliams, sr., Baraboo; Connor Sukkup, jr., Reedsburg.

Defensive back — Erik Brouette, sr., Portage; Caden Agnew, sr., Baraboo; Bradley Garcia, sr., Stoughton; Dane Brost, jr., Fort Atkinson.

Punter — Korey Newman, soph., Stoughton.

HONORABLE MENTION

OFFENSE

Baraboo — Isaac Pelland, soph.; Kyle Felt, soph.; Ryan Liegel, sr.

Fort Atkinson — Paddy Keelty, jr.; Carson Baker, sr.

Monona Grove — Tyler Dahlhauser, sr.; Hayden Echols, sr.; Gavin Luedke, sr.; Isaac Dressen, jr.; Kody Cummings, sr.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld — L.J. Ellestad, soph.; Ethan Steinhoff, sr.; Austin Liebfried, soph.; Nick Sailing, sr.; Toby Maier, sr.; Mason McNally, jr.; Kolton Schaller, sr.

Portage — Sam Horn, sr.; Jack Callen, sr.; Gavin Thompson, jr..

Reedsburg — Carsen Brandt, jr., Jesus Gonzales, soph.

Stoughton — Griffin Empey, jr.

Sauk Prairie — Bradley Breunig, sr., Damien Wright-Rodriguez, sr.; Brandon Schott, sr.

DEFENSE

Baraboo — Gabe McReynolds, sr.; Riley Weyh, sr.,; Ben Burgess, jr.

Fort Atkinson — Lance Schultz, sr.; Triston Hanson, sr.; Mason Brandl, sr.; Jacob Ashland, sr.

Monona Grove — Cody Marron, sr.; Brooks Goff, sr.; Seth Ramer, sr.; Pierce Evans, sr.; Dalton Card, jr.; Eddie Rivera, jr.; Peter Ng, sr.

Mount Horeb/Barneveld — Toby Maier, sr.; Trenton Owens, soph.; L.J. Ellested, soph.; Paul Matthews, sr.

Portage — Christian Erickson, sr.; Jordan Starr, sr.

Reedsburg — Carsen Brandt, jr.; Jesus Gonzales, soph.; Devin Judd, jr.

Sauk Prairie — Jace Elsing, sr.; Eddie Breunig, sr.

Stoughton -- None listed. 

