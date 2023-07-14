Austin Leibfried had a chance to see what the Indiana University campus was like a couple times this summer.
The school had the Mount Horeb senior come to Bloomington on an unofficial visit in May, when the coaching staff offered the 6-foot-6, 270-pound left tackle a scholarship to play NCAA Division I football and then again in June on an official visit.
What stood out to Leibfried, a future business major, was the Kelley School of Business because of the landscape and where it’s located on campus, stating it’s “walkable distances with all the buildings.”
After some time thinking things over, he decided to verbally commit to play football for coach Tom Allen via Twitter on Friday.
“I would like to have that degree in the field of business,” he said. “It’s just so broad and I haven’t really narrowed it down yet (on what I wanted to do with it). It’s a good one to just go into and there’s so many avenues out of college that you go into with a degree from Kelley.”
Mount Horeb coach Bret St. Arnauld said he wanted Leibfried to go to a school that gave him the best chance to get a good education outside of football.
Getting a business degree from the Kelley School means getting one that currently ranks ninth by the
University of Texas at Dallas Top 100 Business School Research Rankings with 235 total articles published by Indiana’s faculty from 2018 to 2022. According to the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Online Program rankings, the Kelley School had the best online MBA programs and Graduate Business programs.
“Overall, I really liked the school and what they had to offer for me,” Leibfried said. “The culture and atmosphere at that school is absolutely amazing.”
Leibfried is a 3-star left tackle by
247 Sports and Rivals who was previously offered by around 20 schools, but his top two schools were Indiana and Wyoming.
What stood out for Indiana for Leibfried was being able to play in the Big Ten Conference and it’s closer to home.
“That’s one of the most competitive conferences in the country, if not the most competitive,” he said.
Leibfried also said he fit into what Indiana offensive line coach and former University of Wisconsin assistant Bob Bostad believes for his linemen.
“It’s tough people, mentally and physically,” he said. “If you can find people like that then you can get the job done. That’s what he believes in and I feel like I fit that pretty good.”
Leibfried is entering his third season anchoring the Vikings’ offensive line. As a sophomore, St. Arnauld said his size stood out among the rest, but he struggled with technique using his hands and feet.
Over the past two years he’s “worked his tail off” according to St. Arnauld. St. Arnauld said Leibfried gave up one sack and one holding call as a junior. He played football, basketball and track as a sophomore but gave up track last year to put in work in the weight room. He also got a personal trainer with Sports AdvantEdge in Verona to get stronger.
“When you think about that when you watch his film, he just dominates,” St. Arnauld said. “He dominates the point of attack, keeps his feet moving and he’s a kid that continues to work down field after he’s made his initial blocks. He knows the people behind him have a chance to bust it.
“When you’ve got a guy who’s constantly looking for work, like a lineman especially, you’re talking about a special player.”
