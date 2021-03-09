Monroe's Max Golembiewski, Tyler Matley commit to Loras College for football

Monroe seniors Max Golembiewski and Tyler Matley announced Tuesday on Twitter their plans to play college football – and they each plan to attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Golembiewski was an honorable-mention all-conference selection on offense in the Badger South in 2019. The 6-foot, 165-pound Matley also was an honorable-mention choice on offense in the Badger South in 2019.
Monroe didn’t play football last fall amid the OVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to play in the alternate fall season in the spring, scheduled to play Rock Valley Conference teams.
Golembiewski tweeted: “I’m very honored to announce that I’m continuing my academic and athletic career at Loras College! Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point!”
Golembiewski is a quarterback and defensive back, Matley a running back and defensive back.
Matley tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to Loras College! Huge Thank you to everyone who has made this all possible!”
