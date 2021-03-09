Monroe's Max Golembiewski, Tyler Matley commit to Loras College for football

Monroe seniors Max Golembiewski and Tyler Matley announced Tuesday on Twitter their plans to play college football – and they each plan to attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Golembiewski was an honorable-mention all-conference selection on offense in the Badger South in 2019. The 6-foot, 165-pound Matley also was an honorable-mention choice on offense in the Badger South in 2019.

Monroe didn’t play football last fall amid the OVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to play in the alternate fall season in the spring, scheduled to play Rock Valley Conference teams.

Golembiewski tweeted: “I’m very honored to announce that I’m continuing my academic and athletic career at Loras College! Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point!”

Golembiewski is a quarterback and defensive back, Matley a running back and defensive back.

Matley tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to Loras College! Huge Thank you to everyone who has made this all possible!”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.