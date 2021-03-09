 Skip to main content
Monroe's Max Golembiewski, Tyler Matley commit to Loras College for football
Monroe seniors Max Golembiewski and Tyler Matley announced Tuesday on Twitter their plans to play college football – and they each plan to attend Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.

The 6-foot-3, 160-pound Golembiewski was an honorable-mention all-conference selection on offense in the Badger South in 2019. The 6-foot, 165-pound Matley also was an honorable-mention choice on offense in the Badger South in 2019.

Monroe didn’t play football last fall amid the OVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to play in the alternate fall season in the spring, scheduled to play Rock Valley Conference teams.

Golembiewski tweeted: “I’m very honored to announce that I’m continuing my academic and athletic career at Loras College! Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point!”

Golembiewski is a quarterback and defensive back, Matley a running back and defensive back.

Matley tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to Loras College! Huge Thank you to everyone who has made this all possible!”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

