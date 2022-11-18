Monroe rushes to WIAA Division 3 state football championship

Monroe, led by Tucker Markham’s four touchdowns, used its powerful running game to complete an undefeated season and defeat West Salem 35-14 in the WIAA Division 3 state football championship game Friday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Rock Valley Conference champion Cheesemakers (14-0) rushed for 341 yards on 62 attempts against West Salem (12-2). Markham had 170 yards on 20 carries while Alex Hernandez ran for 122 yards on 26 attempts.

Keatin Sweeney and Markham scored on first-quarter touchdown runs as the Cheesemakers raced to an early 14-0 lead. Monroe’s defense forced four turnovers (two recovered fumbles, two interceptions).

Monroe, making its first state final appearance since 1996, won its sixth title and most recent championship since 1994. The Cheesemakers were Division 2 champions in 1986, 1990, 1991 and 1992 and finished first in Division 3 in 1994.

The Cheesemakers, coached by Toby Golembiewski, have had a strong running attack in recent years using the Delaware Wing-T and featured an offensive line this season led by Isaac Bunker, who’s committed to the U.S. Naval Academy for football.

Kimberly 34, Mukwonago 30: Blake Barry rushed for 184 yards on 33 carries and scored four touchdowns, including a 5-yard run with 26 seconds left, as Kimberly (13-1) rallied past Mukwonago (12-2) in the Division 1 championship game.

Quarterback Evan Herbig scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run to give Mukwonago a 30-27 lead with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left to play. Barry’s 2-yard touchdown run put Kimberly ahead 27-23 with 8:44 remaining.

It was Kimberly’s eighth state title.

Wales Kettle Moraine 27, West De Pere 10: Kettle Moraine (11-3) rallied from a 10-7 first-quarter deficit, scoring the game’s final 20 points against West De Pere (12-2) in the Division 2 title game.

Nolan Schopp’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Lasers a 14-10 lead in the second quarter, part of a 17-0 second-quarter flurry. Drew Wagner caught six passes for 147 yards for Kettle Moraine.

Thursday’s recap

Columbus 23, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 21: Corbin Hynes’ 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter provided the difference as Columbus (14-0) rallied from a 21-20 deficit and defeated Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13-1) in the Division 4 state football championship game in snowy conditions Thursday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

Columbus quarterback Nathan Cotter threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson Mobry, tying the game at 14-14 with 3 seconds left in the first half. Cardinals running back Colton Brunell scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run with 8:45 left in the third quarter, giving the Cardinals a 20-14 lead.

Catholic Memorial had won the past two Division 4 state titles (in 2021 and 2019) and also won the Division 3 title in 2018.

La Crosse Aquinas 22, Mayville 14: The Blugolds (13-1) repeated as Division 5 champions, again defeating Mayville (13-1) in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Collin Conzemius to break a 14-14 tie with 2 minutes, 4 seconds left. Mayville’s Blake Schraufnagel gained 131 yards rushing on 32 attempts and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 10-yard run in the second quarter.

Stratford 32, Mondovi 14: Stratford (11-2) overcame a 14-13 third-quarter deficit against Mondovi (12-2), scoring the final 19 points while claiming the Division 6 state championship. Stratford earned its eighth title. Koehler Kilty rushed for 192 yards on 35 carries and scored three touchdowns, including a 2-yard run that put Stratford ahead 19-14 with 4:06 left in the third quarter.

Eau Claire Regis 41, Shiocton 7: Zander Rockow rushed for 251 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Ramblers (14-0) rolled to a 28-0 halftime lead over Shiocton (11-3) in the Division 7 title game. Rockow had touchdown runs of 65, 6 and 73 yards for Regis, which totaled 467 total yards (342 rushing).