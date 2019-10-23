Division 3
Monroe Cheesemakers
Coach: Toby Golembiewski, fourth year.
Record: 5-4 (4-3 Badger South); No. 7 seeding.
Playoff history: Monroe has won five state championships in 19 prior playoff appearances and has a 44-14 overall postseason record, but this is only the team’s fifth playoff berth since 2002. The Cheesemakers won Division 2 in 1986, 1990, 1991 and 1992, and Division 3 in 1994. They took runner-up trophies in 1987, 1995 and 1996.
Per-game averages: Points — 28.9 scored; 25.2 allowed. Rushing yards — 282 offense; 169 defense. Passing yards — 79 offense; 122 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Max Golembiewski, 691 yards, 7 TDs. Rushing — Trevor Rodebaugh 1,170 yards, 12 TDs; Nick Bansley 885 yards, 14 TDs. Receiving — J.T. Seagraves, 15 catches, 323 yards. Defense — Alex Witt, 113 tackles; Nick Bansley, 4 interceptions.
About the Cheesemakers: Monroe’s run-focused offense has been prolific, though the Cheesemakers’ success this year often has been defined by how well its defense has performed. Monroe has lost to Sauk Prairie, Monona Grove, Oregon and Stoughton, allowing an average of 26.6 points in those losses. The signature win was their 34-28 decision at otherwise unbeaten Milton in Week 7.
Onalaska Hilltoppers
Coach: Tom Yashinsky.
Record: 8-1 (6-0 Mississippi Valley); No. 2 seeding.
Playoff history: It’s the Vikings’ ninth consecutive playoff berth and 18th overall, but the Hilltoppers are 8-17 in the postseason and their only visit to the third round came in 1996.
Per-game averages: Points — 31.6 offense; 10.6 defense. Rushing yards — 206 offense; 117 defense. Passing yards — 185 offense; 67 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Austin Larson, 1,538 yards, 20 TDs, 58.7 percent completion average. Rushing — Nathan Lubinsky, 1,245 yards, 9 TDs. Receiving — Landon Peterson, 30 catches, 211 yards, 11 TDs. Defense — Jess Ondell 74 tackles; Jacob Valk 68 tackles.
About the Hilltoppers: Onalaska takes a six-game winning streak into the postseason, averaging 35.3 points and pulling out seven-point winning margins against Sparta and Holmen. Onalaska’s only loss came in Week 3 at Lake Mills, 24-23.