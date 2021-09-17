Monona Grove-Stoughton football NEEDS HEADLINE

STOUGHTON — When adversity strikes, Monona Grove football coach Brandon Beckwith wants to see how his team will respond.
The Silver Eagles’ potent aerial attack suffered a major hit right away when starting quarterback Casey Marron was sidelined by a left shoulder injury in the first quarter of Friday night’s Badger Small Conference game against Stoughton.
Monona Grove answered the challenge, scoring the game’s first 17 points and defeating Stoughton 24-14 at Collins Field.
“When adversity strikes, I’m a big believer in something is going to have to rise up,” Beckwith said. “And our whole team rose together in all areas.”
Senior Tyler Dahlhauser, an All-State safety who also rotates in at receiver, scored the game’s first two touchdowns for Monona Grove (4-1 overall, 2-1 Badger Small). Senior Fabian Jackson ran for 118 yards on 23 carries and scored a rushing touchdown. Senior Kody Cummings relieved Marron, directing the offense while running for 69 yards on 16 attempts and passing for 107 yards on four completions.
“You look at him and say, 'Are you ready for this? Do you accept the challenge?’’’ Beckwith said about Cummings, seeing his first significant varsity playing time. “We knew he would. And he accepted the challenge, and he made some great plays.”
Stoughton (1-4, 0-3) also sustained a key injury in the first quarter when right offensive tackle Barrett Nelson, who’s orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, reinjured his left ankle. Stoughton coach Jason Becker said he believed the injury will sideline Nelson for multiple weeks.
After Monona Grove’s first scoring threat ended with an interception in the Stoughton end zone, the Silver Eagles scored on the second play of their second series.
Dahlhauser swept the left side for 39 yards and a touchdown, opening the scoring with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I just saw a hole, some great blocks by my receivers and I took it,” Dahlhauser said.
The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Dahlhauser showed off his speed and broke free again on the first play of the second quarter, taking a screen pass from Cummings and racing 75 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
“It was a great block by my friend Hayden Echols (senior left offensive tackle),” Dahlhauser said. “He just came out and took the dude out and the rest was history. The linemen came out and made some great blocks. (Echols’ block) cleared out everything for me.”
Beckwith said of Dahlhauser: “He’s pretty explosive. When we do need him to step up on offense, he steps up.”
Monona Grove increased its lead to 17-0 when junior Cuinn Larsh (pronounced Q-in) kicked a 26-yard field goal 2:41 before halftime.
“Hats off to them,” Becker said. “They’ve been throwing the ball all season, so that was our focus that we need to slow down their passing game. And I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
Said Dahlhauser: “I thought Kody stepped up great, the O-line played the best game I’ve seen all season and Fabian and Cooper (Marsh) had fabulous games.”
Marron left the game after absorbing a hard hit by Vikings senior linebacker John Harman on a sack with 3:55 left in the first quarter.
Marron, a senior, entered the game completing 62.7% of his passes, throwing for 257.2 yards per game and totaling 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He was 2-for-5 for 34 yards with an interception before leaving the game, replaced by Cummings.
The Silver Eagles moved the ball right from the start. But Stoughton senior defensive back Niko Jemilo thwarted Monona Grove’s first drive when he picked off Marron’s deflected pass in the end zone.
Monona Grove’s defense, directed by co-coordinators Noah Rusch and Ryan Kleppe, stymied Stoughton’s offense in the first half.
Stoughton broke through when senior quarterback Isaac Knutson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to senior Landon Lynch-Youngman with 9:06 left in the third quarter, pulling within 17-7. A 43-yard pass completion from Knutson to senior Ayden Probst set up the touchdown.
After Marsh intercepted a pass, Jackson capped a 42-yard scoring drive with a 12-yard touchdown — increasing Monona Grove’s lead to 24-7 with 2:14 left in the third quarter.
Harman’s 33-yard touchdown run rallied Stoughton within 24-14 with 6:49 to play.
“We will try to build off the success of the second half,” Becker said.
Nelson went down with 6:02 remaining in the first quarter. Nelson had rolled his left ankle in Stoughton’s third game, against Portage, and missed last week’s game against Baraboo.
He was helped off the field, was treated on the bench, then was on crutches after it appeared he had reinjured his ankle.
