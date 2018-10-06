MONONA — And the beat goes on.
The names may have changed this season, but the Monona Grove football team still is piling up the points and picking up the yards with its high-octane offense.
Senior quarterback Jordan Bishop, who is directing the attack this season, threw for one touchdown and ran 57 yards for another Friday night as host Monona Grove clinched a share of the Badger South Conference crown with a 42-7 victory over Stoughton.
“We have a lot of guys coming in every year that can step up and make plays,” said the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Bishop, who took over for graduated quarterback Alec Ogden. “And this year was just my year to step up after all the other guys. … The guys around me are making things easy for me. All the credit is due to them, and not me.”
Junior running back Brady Killerlain rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns and senior running back Ethan Beehner added two rushing touchdowns for the Silver Eagles (8-0 overall, 6-0 Badger South), who totaled 333 yards on the ground and 408 in all.
“That was a physical football game,” Monona Grove coach Brandon Beckwith said. “Stoughton brings it. We knew we would have to bring it, too. I think our offensive line really made a huge step forward tonight.”
Monona Grove, after falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, scored 42 unanswered points against Stoughton (5-3, 3-3) while taking over sole possession of first place in the Badger South due to Watertown’s loss to Oregon on Friday. Monona Grove has an opportunity to win the outright crown when it travels to Watertown next Friday.
Monona Grove entered the game ranked eighth in The Associated Press Large Division and fourth in Division 2 by the wisports.net coaches’ poll. In their first seven games, the Silver Eagles averaged 39.9 points per game, while permitting only 5.1 with four shutouts.
Yet Beckwith said his team still hasn’t found its “magic mix.”
“I’m happy with how we finished and we got through things,” Beckwith said. “We are getting better. But we are not even there yet. It’s funny. This team is not nearly as good as it could be. We have some scary athletes.”
The Vikings kept the Silver Eagles’ high-powered offense off the field at the game’s start. Stoughton scored on a 10-play, 62-yard drive on its first series. Dwight Walker, a 6-1, 200-pound senior running back, ran the final 7 yards for a touchdown with 6 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Vikings moved the ball with Walker and junior Quinn Arnott running behind an offensive line led by 6-7, 270-pound junior offensive tackle Jack Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin.
“It is an explosive offense (that Monona Grove possesses); we wanted to control the clock and keep them off the field,” said Vikings coach Dan Prahl, whose team has lost three consecutive games. “Our offense did a good job of that in that first drive. But all night, it was the little things that added up on us.”
The Silver Eagles overcame that deficit with 21 second-quarter points.
“Coach always talks about adversity,” the left-handed Bishop said. “Our guys were just talking about staying positive and not getting on that roller coaster too much and staying mentally there. And we proved we had to battle back in that game.”
Monona Grove tied the game on Bishop’s 6-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Payton Spalding with 11:45 left in the second quarter. That capped a 75-yard drive, highlighted by Bishop’s 26-yard completion to Spalding to the Stoughton 7-yard line.
The Vikings had an opportunity after recovering a fumble at the Monona Grove 34 with 7:02 left before halftime. But the Silver Eagles’ defense stiffened, holding on downs when senior defensive back Jalen Ostrowsky broke up Adam Hobson’s pass intended for Jonah O’Connor on fourth down.
It took the Silver Eagles only three plays to cover 74 yards. Killerlain raced 40 yards for the go-ahead touchdown — giving Monona Grove a 14-7 lead with 4:40 left in the second quarter.
Then — as rain began to fall — Monona Grove seized a 21-7 lead on Beehner’s 3-yard touchdown run off right tackle with 26 seconds remaining before halftime.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Bishop said about running the offense. “We have a lot of guys making plays out there. A lot of guys get opportunities to do things, a lot of guys rotating in and out. We have a lot of linemen playing. It’s a really fun offense to just get everyone involved.”
Beehner and Killerlain added their second touchdown runs in the third quarter. An interception by Ostrowsky and a fumble recovery on a kickoff helped set up those scores.
Bishop’s 57-yard weaving, cutback touchdown run — aided by senior receiver Sam Hepp’s downfield block — closed the scoring with 11:16 left to play.
Stoughton 7 0 0 0 — 7
Monona Grove 0 21 14 7 — 42
S — Walker 7 run (Spilde kick)
MG — Spalding 6 pass from Bishop (Tomczak kick)
MG — Killerlain 40 run (Tomczak kick)
MG — Beehner 3 run (Tomczak kick)
MG — Beehner 5 run (Tomczak kick)
MG — Killerlain 2 run (Tomczak kick)
MG — Bishop 57 run (Tomczak kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — S 9, MG 23. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — S 29-92, MG 44-333. Passing yards — S 42, MG 75. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — S 5-23-1, MG 7-9-0. Fumbles-lost — S 1-1, MG 3-2. Penalties-yards — S 4-14, MG 7-65.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: S, Arnott 12-52. MG, Killerlain 26-167.
Passing: S, Hobson 5-23-1-42. MG, Bishop 7-9-0-75.
Receiving: S, Walker 2-23. MG, Spalding 4-49.