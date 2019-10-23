Division 2
Monona Grove Silver Eagles
Coach: Brandon Beckwith, fourth year.
Record: 4-5 (4-3 Badger South); No. 7 seeding.
Playoff history: It’s Monona Grove’s 19th consecutive playoff trip and 23rd overall, and the Silver Eagles have a 41-20 playoff record. They won state titles in 1977, 1984 and 2013 and finished as runners-up in 2004 and 2016.
Per-game averages: Points — 25.9 scored; 27.6 allowed. Rushing yards — 186 offense; 233 defense. Passing yards — 164 offense; 150 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Cameron Behnke, 884 yards, 9 TDs, 50.9 percent completion average. Rushing — Brady Killerlain, 822 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving — Henry Walsh, 22 catches, 382 yards, 4 TDs. Defense — Hitch Hunter, 63 tackles, 6 for loss; Tyler Dahlhauser, 57 tackles.
About the Silver Eagles: From their opening 54-6 loss to Waunakee to their closing 47-27 loss to Stoughton, it has been an up-and-down season for the Silver Eagles. The loss to Stoughton snapped a three-game winning streak that helped MG lock in its playoff berth. The defense has had trouble at times, even in victories, and Killerlain has been the most dependable factor on offense.
Waunakee Warriors
Coach: Pat Rice, 28th year.
Record: 8-1 (6-1 Badger North); No. 2 seeding; No. 9 state ranking.
Playoff history: Waunakee makes its 24th consecutive playoff appearance and 24th in a row, and has built a 71-18 postseason record. The Warriors lead the area with six championships (Division 3 in 1999 and 2002, and Division 2 in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2017), and finished second three times (2001, 2005, 2012).
Per-game averages: Points — 43 scored; 15.1 allowed. Rushing yards — 162 offense; 104 defense. Passing yards — 133 offense; 119 defense.
Statistical leaders: Passing — Caden Nelson, 1,193 yards, 25 TDs, 63.1 percent completion average. Rushing — Caden Nelson, 504 yards, 8 TDs; Alec Morgan, 323 yards, 7 TDs. Receiving — Isaac Schaaf, 13 catches, 280 yards, 6 TDs.
About the Warriors — Waunakee’s 34-game Badger North winning streak was snapped by DeForest last week, but Waunakee remains the area’s winningest program over the last 10, 20 and 30 years. The Warriors have scored 47 or more points in six of their eight victories. At quarterback, Nelson has proven to be a versatile and productive performer, with accurate passing and smart running. The Norskies have averaged 32.2 points in the first half.