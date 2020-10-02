Mineral Point's late touchdown topples Lake Mills

The Mineral Point football team drove 60 yards in 73 seconds Friday night to pull out a 44-36 victory over Lake Mills in a non-conference showdown between a pair of state-ranked teams.
Senior running back Will Straka went 6 yards on a dive play to score the go-ahead touchdown with 17 seconds remaining for the Pointers (2-0), ranked third among small schools by The Associated Press. Quarterback Liam Stumpf added a two-point conversion run.
Lake Mills (1-1), ranked seventh among medium-sized schools, had two Hail Mary pass chances by Adam Moen at the end, thanks to a roughing-the-passer penalty on the first try, but both fell incomplete.
Moen led the L-Cats on a late comeback run after a safety and subsequent 15-yard touchdown run by Straka gave the Pointers a 36-21 lead with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left. First, Moen found Jaxson Retrum for an 11-yard score, and then a 42-yard toss to Retrum set up a 16-yard TD run by Moen (and a two-point conversion catch by Retrum) to tie the game with 1:35 left.
Mineral Point’s Dominik McVay opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return, and added another, from 92 yards, after Lake Mills’ first score. McVay also broke a jet sweep for a 50-yard TD in the second quarter.
Charlie Cassady caught a 34-yard scoring pass and Retrum caught an 18-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and Moen scored on a 3-yard run in the third.
Moen completed 27 of 46 passes for 275 yards, with two interceptions.
Baraboo 33, Madison Edgewood 0
Junior quarterback Luna Larson rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 78 yards as the Thunderbirds beat the Crusaders to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2006.
Also for Baraboo, Cam Koseor scored on a 45-yard run, Kane Mahoney had a 10-yard TD run and finished with 101 yards rushing, and Caden Agnew finished with a 5-yard scoring run.
For Edgewood (1-1), Jackson Trudgeon completed nine of 17 passes for 128 yards, but the Thunderbirds plugged the Crusaders’ rushing game to a total of minus-18 yards.
Reedsburg 41, Sauk Prairie 6
The Beavers (1-1) scored three second-quarter touchdowns to open a 28-0 halftime lead against the visiting Eagles (0-2).
Senior Zach Bestor scored the first two touchdowns for Reedsburg, on a 4-yard run and a 35-yard pass from junior quarterback Bryan Yanke. Senior running back Miles Raupp then added scoring runs of 45 and 3 yards in the second quarter.
Sophomore Trey Schinker and junior Dylan Estes scored second-half touchdowns before Clayton Uselman scored a fourth-quarter TD for Sauk Prairie.
Reedsburg produced 402 yards of offense, including 142 yards passing by Yanke, and held Sauk Prairie to 125 total yards and six first downs.
Watertown 31, Portage 26
The host Goslings (1-1) held on late to pick up their first victory and hand Portage (1-1) its first loss.
Portage junior Ethan Bleich scored twice in the game’s final six minutes, the second after a successful onside kick, but Watertown recovered a second onside kick and held on.
Watertown junior quarterback Caleb Huff scored twice in the first half to give his team a 14-6 lead, and added a third scoring run to help the Goslings take a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter. Huff threw for 78 yards and senior Dylan Sippel ran for 113 yards.
Portage junior quarterback Isaac Paul threw a 50-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and Gavin Thompson came in to complete nine of 15 passes for 173 yards.
Marshall 28, Cambridge 3
The visiting Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) dominated their meeting with the two-time Capitol South Conference champion Blue Jays (1-1, 0-1), rushing for 222 yards and holding Cambridge to 203 total yards.
Ezra Stein kicked a 23-yard field goal to give Cambridge a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter, but Bryce Frank threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Cole Denniston and then ran 24 yards for a second-quarter score.
Mitchell Motl scored from 3 yards to make it 21-3 at the half, and Craig Ward added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.
For Cambridge, Stein ran for 50 yards and completed 11 of 28 passes for 106 yards. Frank totaled 151 yards rushing for Marshall.
Lakeside Lutheran 30,
Watertown Luther Prep 15
The host Warriors (2-0) topped the Phoenix (0-2) to win for the 10th time in the teams’ last 11 matchups.
Senior Nathan Chesterman scored from a yard out to cap Lakeside’s opening drive, and Luther Prep quarterback Elijah Shevey answered with a tying 1-yard run, one of two he scored on the night.
But the next three scores came from the Warriors, as Chesterman scored on an 11-yard run, Jameson Schmidt made a 21-yard field goal and Micah Cody scampered for 76 yards.
Cody broke loose for a 41-yard score with 1:55 to play, giving him 185 yards on 13 carries.
River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8
Host River Valley (1-1, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) rolled over Prairie du Chien (1-1, 0-1) in a battle of Blackhawks.
