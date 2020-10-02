 Skip to main content
Mineral Point's late touchdown topples Lake Mills
PREP FOOTBALL

Mineral Point's late touchdown topples Lake Mills

The Mineral Point football team drove 60 yards in 73 seconds Friday night to pull out a 44-36 victory over Lake Mills in a non-conference showdown between a pair of state-ranked teams.

Senior running back Will Straka went 6 yards on a dive play to score the go-ahead touchdown with 17 seconds remaining for the Pointers (2-0), ranked third among small schools by The Associated Press. Quarterback Liam Stumpf added a two-point conversion run.

Lake Mills (1-1), ranked seventh among medium-sized schools, had two Hail Mary pass chances by Adam Moen at the end, thanks to a roughing-the-passer penalty on the first try, but both fell incomplete.

Moen led the L-Cats on a late comeback run after a safety and subsequent 15-yard touchdown run by Straka gave the Pointers a 36-21 lead with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left. First, Moen found Jaxson Retrum for an 11-yard score, and then a 42-yard toss to Retrum set up a 16-yard TD run by Moen (and a two-point conversion catch by Retrum) to tie the game with 1:35 left.

Mineral Point’s Dominik McVay opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return, and added another, from 92 yards, after Lake Mills’ first score. McVay also broke a jet sweep for a 50-yard TD in the second quarter.

Charlie Cassady caught a 34-yard scoring pass and Retrum caught an 18-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and Moen scored on a 3-yard run in the third.

Moen completed 27 of 46 passes for 275 yards, with two interceptions.

Baraboo 33, Madison Edgewood 0

Junior quarterback Luna Larson rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 78 yards as the Thunderbirds beat the Crusaders to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2006.

Also for Baraboo, Cam Koseor scored on a 45-yard run, Kane Mahoney had a 10-yard TD run and finished with 101 yards rushing, and Caden Agnew finished with a 5-yard scoring run.

For Edgewood (1-1), Jackson Trudgeon completed nine of 17 passes for 128 yards, but the Thunderbirds plugged the Crusaders’ rushing game to a total of minus-18 yards.

Reedsburg 41, Sauk Prairie 6

The Beavers (1-1) scored three second-quarter touchdowns to open a 28-0 halftime lead against the visiting Eagles (0-2).

Senior Zach Bestor scored the first two touchdowns for Reedsburg, on a 4-yard run and a 35-yard pass from junior quarterback Bryan Yanke. Senior running back Miles Raupp then added scoring runs of 45 and 3 yards in the second quarter.

Sophomore Trey Schinker and junior Dylan Estes scored second-half touchdowns before Clayton Uselman scored a fourth-quarter TD for Sauk Prairie.

Reedsburg produced 402 yards of offense, including 142 yards passing by Yanke, and held Sauk Prairie to 125 total yards and six first downs.

Watertown 31, Portage 26

The host Goslings (1-1) held on late to pick up their first victory and hand Portage (1-1) its first loss.

Portage junior Ethan Bleich scored twice in the game’s final six minutes, the second after a successful onside kick, but Watertown recovered a second onside kick and held on.

Watertown junior quarterback Caleb Huff scored twice in the first half to give his team a 14-6 lead, and added a third scoring run to help the Goslings take a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter. Huff threw for 78 yards and senior Dylan Sippel ran for 113 yards.

Portage junior quarterback Isaac Paul threw a 50-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and Gavin Thompson came in to complete nine of 15 passes for 173 yards.

Marshall 28, Cambridge 3

The visiting Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) dominated their meeting with the two-time Capitol South Conference champion Blue Jays (1-1, 0-1), rushing for 222 yards and holding Cambridge to 203 total yards.

Ezra Stein kicked a 23-yard field goal to give Cambridge a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter, but Bryce Frank threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Cole Denniston and then ran 24 yards for a second-quarter score.

Mitchell Motl scored from 3 yards to make it 21-3 at the half, and Craig Ward added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.

For Cambridge, Stein ran for 50 yards and completed 11 of 28 passes for 106 yards. Frank totaled 151 yards rushing for Marshall.

Lakeside Lutheran 30,
Watertown Luther Prep 15

The host Warriors (2-0) topped the Phoenix (0-2) to win for the 10th time in the teams’ last 11 matchups.

Senior Nathan Chesterman scored from a yard out to cap Lakeside’s opening drive, and Luther Prep quarterback Elijah Shevey answered with a tying 1-yard run, one of two he scored on the night.

But the next three scores came from the Warriors, as Chesterman scored on an 11-yard run, Jameson Schmidt made a 21-yard field goal and Micah Cody scampered for 76 yards.

Cody broke loose for a 41-yard score with 1:55 to play, giving him 185 yards on 13 carries.

River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8

Host River Valley (1-1, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) rolled over Prairie du Chien (1-1, 0-1) in a battle of Blackhawks.

PREP FOOTBALL | FRIDAY'S AREA, REGION RESULTS

AREA

Non-conference

BARABOO 33, MADISON EDGEWOOD 0

Madison Edgewood*0*0*0*0*—*0

Baraboo*6*14*0*13*—*33

B: Koseor 45 run (kick failed)

B: Larson 2 run (Larson run)

B: Larson 12 run (run failed)

B: Mahoney 10 run (kick failed)

B: Agnew 5 run (Bromley kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — ME 8, B 15

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ME 20-(-18); B 44-321

Passing yards — ME 154; B 78

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ME 11-23-0; B 10-15-0

Penalties-yards — ME 7-55; B 3-20

Fumbles-lost — ME 0-0; B 2-1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — ME: Thompson 10-2; B: Larson 20-125; Mahoney 15-101.

Passing — ME: Trudgeon 9-17-0-128; B: Larson 10-15-0-78.

Receiving — ME: Newton 4-61; B: Mueller 3-33.

REEDSBURG 41, SAUK PRAIRIE 6

Sauk Prairie*0*0*0*6*—*6

Reedsburg*7*21*7*6*—*41

R: Bestor 4 run (G. Schinker kick)

R: Bestor 35 pass from Yanke (G. Schinker kick)

R: Raupp 45 run (kick blocked)

R: Raupp 3 run (Raup run)

R: T. Schinker 1 run (G. Schinker kick)

R: Estes 17 run (kick blocked)

SP: W. Uselman 2 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — SP 6, R 14.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 19-87; R 49-260.

Passing yards — SP 38; R 142.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 2-6-2; R 4-4-0.

Penalties-yards — SP 6-30; R 9-80.

Fumbles-lost — SP 4-1; R 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — SP: Wright-Rodriguez 3-51; R: Raupp 12-104; Yanke 19-78.

Passing — SP: Gibbs 2-6-2-38; R: Yanke 4-4-0-142.

Receiving — SP: Diehl 1-25; R: Brandt 1-40.

WATERTOWN 31, PORTAGE 26

Portage*0*6*6*14*—*26

Watertown*7*7*14*3*—*31

W: Huff 2 run (Fischer kick)

W: Huff 1 run (Fischer kick)

P: Kikkert 50 pass from Paul (kick)

W: Kehl 15 run (Fischer kick)

W: Huff 5 run (Fischer kick)

P: Paul 1 run (pass failed)

W: Fischer 28 FG

P: Bleich 1 run (pass failed)

P: Bleich 1 run (Kikkert pass from Thompson)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — P 14, W 22.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 27-112; W 46-287.

Passing yards — P 298; W 133.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 13-28-1; W 10-13-1.

Penalties-yards — P 6-37; W 5-36.

Fumbles-lost — P 1-1; W 2-2.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — P: Bazaldua 10-54; W: Sippel 15-113.

Passing — P: Thompson 9-15-0-173; W: Huf 3-5-78.

Receiving — P: Kikkert 6-154; W: Martin 4-65.

MINERAL POINT 44, LAKE MILLS 36

Lake Mills*0*14*7*15*—*36

Mineral Point*7*13*8*16*—*44

MP: McVay 95 kickoff return (Hanson kick), 11:46

LM: Cassady 34 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 7:18

MP: McVay 90 kickoff return (Hanson kick), 7:02

LM: Retrum 1 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 5:07.

MP: McVay 50 run (kick failed), 1:11.

MP: J. Filado 19 pass from Stumpf (Stumpf run), 6:05

LM: Moen 3 run (Levake kick), 3:58

LM: Safety, Horkan tackled in end zone, 8:33.

MP: Straka 15 run (kick failed), 7:20.

LM: Return 11 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 3:53.

LM: Moen 16 run (Retrum pass from Moen), 1:35.

MP: Straka 6 run (Stumpf run), 0:17.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — LM 21, MP 16.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — LM 26-188

Passing yards — LM 275

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — LM 24-46-1

Penalties-yards — LM 4-50; MP 14-143.

Fumbles-lost — LM 0-0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LM: Cassady 11-42.

Passing — LM: Moen 27-46-2-275.

Receiving — LM: Retrum 7-88.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 30,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 15

Watertown Luther Prep*7*0*0*8*—*15

Lakeside Lutheran*7*7*3*13*—*30

LL: Chesterman 1 run (Schmidt kick)

WLP: Shevey 1 run (Balge kick)

LL: Chesterman 11 run (Schmidt kick)

LL: Schmidt 21 FG

LL: Cody 76 run (Schmidt kick)

WLP: Shevey 1 run (Holtz pass from Shevey)

LL: Cody 41 run (Schmidt kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — WLP 18, LL 20.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WLP 32-171; LL 45-303.

Passing yards — WLP 123; LL 21.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WLP 11-21-0; LL 3-6-0.

Penalties-yards — WLP 13-105; LL 3-25.

Fumbles-lost — WLP 2-2; LL 2-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — WLP: Holtz 12-109; LL: Cody 13-185.

Passing — WLP: Shevey 11-21-0-123; LL: Chesterman 3-6-0-21.

Receiving — WLP: Cole 4-43; LL: Cody 1-15.

Eastern Suburban Conference

MARSHALL 28, CAMBRIDGE 3

Marshall*7*14*7*0*—*28

Cambridge*3*0*0*0*—*3

C: Ez. Stein, 23 FG, 4:38

M: Denniston 43 pass from Frank (Frank kick)

M: Frank 24 run (kick failed)

M: Motl 3 run (Ward run)

M: Ward 1 run (Frank kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — C 11, M 12.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 23-97; M 36-222.

Passing yards — C 106; M 89.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 11-28-1; M 4-8-0.

Penalties-yards — C 9-40; M 6-53.

Fumbles-lost — C 0-0; M 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — C: Ez. Stein 11-50; M: Frank 13-151.

Passing — C: Ez. Stein 11-28-1-106x; M: Ward 3-6-0-46.

Receiving — C: El. Stein 1-35; M: Denniston 2-48.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

River Valley 35, Prairie du Chien 8

REGION

Eastern Suburban Conference

Markesan 2, Pardeeville 0 (forfeit)

Ridge & Valley Conference

Highland 28, Ithaca 14

South Central Conference

Mauston 12, Wautoma 7

Adams-Friendship 22, Wisconsin Dells 7

Trailways Conference

Randolph 42, Cambria-Friesland 22

Non-conference

Amherst 48, Nekoosa 12

River Ridge 44, Onalaska Luther 0

Fall River/Rio 22, Palmyra-Eagle 14

Boscobel 30, Pecatonica/Argyle 27

Richland Center at Potosi/Cassville, canceled

Darlington at Tomah, canceled

Southern Conference

(Eight-player)

Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian 50, Williams Bay 14

Belmont at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, canceled

