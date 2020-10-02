Mineral Point's late touchdown topples Lake Mills

The Mineral Point football team drove 60 yards in 73 seconds Friday night to pull out a 44-36 victory over Lake Mills in a non-conference showdown between a pair of state-ranked teams.

Senior running back Will Straka went 6 yards on a dive play to score the go-ahead touchdown with 17 seconds remaining for the Pointers (2-0), ranked third among small schools by The Associated Press. Quarterback Liam Stumpf added a two-point conversion run.

Lake Mills (1-1), ranked seventh among medium-sized schools, had two Hail Mary pass chances by Adam Moen at the end, thanks to a roughing-the-passer penalty on the first try, but both fell incomplete.

Moen led the L-Cats on a late comeback run after a safety and subsequent 15-yard touchdown run by Straka gave the Pointers a 36-21 lead with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left. First, Moen found Jaxson Retrum for an 11-yard score, and then a 42-yard toss to Retrum set up a 16-yard TD run by Moen (and a two-point conversion catch by Retrum) to tie the game with 1:35 left.

Mineral Point’s Dominik McVay opened the game with a 99-yard kickoff return, and added another, from 92 yards, after Lake Mills’ first score. McVay also broke a jet sweep for a 50-yard TD in the second quarter.