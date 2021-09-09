 Skip to main content
Mineral Point prepares to name football field after Ron Murphy
Mineral Point prepares to name football field after Ron Murphy

Jerry Petitgoue, Ron Murphy

Cuba City boys basketball coach Jerry Petitgoue, left, receives congratulations from former Mineral Point football coach Ron Murphy after the Cubans upset the Pointers in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

 ROB HERNANDEZ | | 608-252-6173

Mineral Point High School has scheduled a ceremony Friday night to name its football field “Ron Murphy Field” in honor of the Pointers’ longtime football coach and teacher, according to an announcement from SWAL commissioner Ted Evans.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday — prior to the non-conference football game between Black Hawk/Warren (Illinois) and host Mineral Point at 7 p.m.

Ron Murphy died last November at age 79.

He was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000.

Murphy was an all-state football player at Dodgeville High School and a four-year letterman at UW-Platteville.

He came to Mineral Point in the fall of 1964. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1966. He took over as head coach in 1968 and coached the Pointers through the 1999 season. 

Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy – whose husband, Brian Murphy, is one of Ron’s sons -- told the State Journal in February that the dedication was being planned for this fall. 

