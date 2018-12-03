Mineral Point senior Curtis Cox, a kicker for the Pointers, announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Minnesota Duluth for football.
Cox was named to the first team of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools all-state football team as a kicker.
He tweeted in part: “I’m extremely excited to announce that I am continuing my academic and football career at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Thanks to my family, coaches and teammates for believing in me! Also thanks to coach Wiese and the rest of the Duluth coaching staff for this opportunity. Thanks to coach Nick Croak, coach Luke Radke and Kohl’s Kicking Camps.”