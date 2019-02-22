Milton has named Rodney Wedig as its football coach, Milton athletic and activities director Brian Hammil said Friday.
Wedig stepped down as Beloit Memorial football coach in November.
Milton of the Badger South Conference had an opening after Matt Lee resigned following the season.
“When I stepped down from Beloit Memorial, I had originally planned to step back for a year but when this opportunity presented itself at Milton I couldn't resist it,” Wedig said Friday in an email to the State Journal. “They have a great football tradition and play in a conference with some of the top teams in the state.
“I feel like this is a program that can compete for championships and that was a big reason I decided to take the job.”
Wedig coached five seasons at Beloit Memorial after a successful tenure at Walworth Big Foot, including winning the WIAA Division 4 state title in 2009 and finishing second in Division 4 in 2008 and 2012.
Beloit Memorial finished 2-7 this past season. After seeing progress, Wedig said before the season he was hoping this would be a breakthrough and potentially playoff season for the Purple Knights. But the season disappointed Wedig, 6-41 in his five seasons at Beloit Memorial.
As a head coach, Wedig holds a 147-107 record. He was coach at Almond-Bancroft for eight years and Big Foot for 11.
Wedig’s son, Matthew Wedig, was a standout tight end, linebacker and punter for Beloit Memorial. Matthew Wedig, a senior, has signed with Illinois State for football.
Milton finished 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Badger South this past fall. Monona Grove was the conference winner and Milton tied with Monroe and Madison Edgewood for fifth place.
Lee took over in 2016, replacing Bill O’Leary. Milton was 3-6 in 2016 and 3-6 in 2017, giving Lee a 9-18 mark.
Milton hired Rodney Wedig after a lengthy, nationwide search of well-qualified candidates in the offseason, according to a release from the school.
In his career, Wedig led Almond Bancroft’s football team to their first conference title in 2002 and, while coaching Big Foot, was instrumental in putting together a record of 56-6 during his last five years. His tenure at Big Foot included a streak of 48 consecutive conference victories, 11 straight playoff appearances, the two WIAA state runner-up finishes and one WIAA state championship.
“While we had a lot of great candidates apply for the position, Rodney’s depth of head coaching experience, success, enthusiasm for coaching kids and his love of football set him apart,” Hammil said in the release. “I’m excited to have him get started and get to work with our great group of student-athletes.”
In the release, Wedig said: “It is an honor to be selected to be Milton’s next head football coach. I’m excited to meet our players and their families and get to work. I’ve heard great things about the community and the football program and I look forward to leading in a community that has such a strong tradition of great football.”