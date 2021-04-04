Milton controls line of scrimmage in rout of Mount Horeb/Barneveld

MCFARLAND — After an opening-week setback, the linemen for the Milton football team had a point to prove on both sides of the ball Saturday.

Milton controlled the line of scrimmage, particularly on defense, for much of a 50-14 victory over Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring.

The Red Hawks (1-1) erased an 8-0 first-quarter deficit, taking a 35-8 halftime lead en route to scoring 50 consecutive points against the Vikings (0-2) in the non-conference game between Badger Conference schools.

“Last week we got smacked in the face by Fort Atkinson (in a 20-7 loss),” said Milton senior Luke Hessenauer, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end who’s committed to play football at Bemidji State in Minnesota.

“So, the defense, we had to come back and the whole team had to come back and fight. Our defense and our offense battled each other the whole week (in practice). Practice was one of the best weeks we’ve ever had. It was really a team effort to put this score on the board.’’

All three phases were involved in Milton’s scoring.

Junior quarterback Cayden Zajac, filling in for injured starter Evan Jordahl, ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more.