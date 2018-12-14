Milton athletic director Brian Hammil is conducting a search for a new football coach after Matt Lee stepped down, Hammil said Friday.
The football job position is posted until the end of the year.
“Once we see our pool of candidates, we will either move forward with that group, or reopen it and try to expand the pool,” he said in an email.
Milton finished 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the Badger South Conference. Monona Grove was the conference winner and Milton tied with Monroe and Madison Edgewood for fifth place.
Lee took over in 2016, replacing Bill O’Leary. Milton was 3-6 in 2016 and 3-6 in 2017, giving Lee a 9-18 mark.
Hammil said Milton didn't have other openings currently, but indicated he expects to post for a cross country coach, assistant girls volleyball coach and likely an assistant girls swimming coach.