Mike Klingbeil, talented Cambridge football team eager for Friday Night Lights opportunity

Mike Klingbeil had an eventful summer.
Amid his duties as Cambridge’s athletic director and football coach during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Klingbeil and his wife, Emily, welcomed a new addition to their family when Mary Elizabeth was born July 7.
Their third child — in addition to 5-year-old Josh and 2-year-old Matt — gives the numbers advantage to the young people in the family.
“It’s a good thing I’m a football coach,” Mike Klingbeil said earlier this week, with a laugh. “I know my coverages with these guys.”
As summer turned into autumn, Klingbeil has remained focused on family, plus helping the school district and Cambridge’s coaching staff plan for the fall sports season and directing a football team he believes could be extremely good.
And Klingbeil, in his 15th season as head coach, is excited that Cambridge has an opportunity to play football this fall — relishing the chance to practice and compete in games.
“Even when we did our contact days in July, there was so much negativity and so much news that it was difficult to stay positive,” he said. “Once we got to the football field, everyone was happy. Then it was just football. It was really a breath of fresh air. We talked as a team and said, ‘This is really nice. It was like being back to normal. So, let’s go out and play. Let it rip.’ ’’
The Blue Jays, one of 13 area teams playing football this fall, are scheduled to begin their season at 7 p.m. Friday at Pardeeville.
Cambridge and fellow Capitol South Conference members Marshall and Waterloo are set to compete this fall in the Eastern Suburban Conference in the WIAA’s new conference realignment for football.
With the exception of Clinton, the other Eastern Suburban teams are planning to play football this fall and, as of now, a conference champion and all-conference awards are scheduled to be named, Klingbeil said.
“We knew we had a really good team coming back this year,” Klingbeil said. “We were really excited about our new conference with the conference realignment (for football).”
But Klingbeil hadn’t been sure that would occur this fall, considering the uncertainty with the coronavirus outbreak.
Needless to say, he is fired-up about putting his team on the field. Senior quarterback Ezra Stein, a first-team all-Capitol South selection last year, and senior Ryan Lund, who was the conference offensive lineman and defensive lineman of the year in 2019, lead the way. Stein and younger brother Eli Stein are sons of former University of Wisconsin football player Jeff Stein, Klingbeil said.
“It’s a good group of returning starters,” Klingbeil said. “Having a first-team all-conference quarterback (in Ezra Stein) is worth its weight in gold. … Ryan is a four-year starter. There is nothing he hasn’t seen. He can get our other linemen ready to go.”
Marshall, located in Dane County, will play all road games due to its county’s health guidelines, while Cambridge, because of its location, has scheduled four home games and three road games in the shortened season. Cambridge’s school district straddles the line between Dane County and Jefferson counties; the elementary school and middle schools are in Dane and the high school facilities are in Jefferson, Klingbeil said.
Among its fall sports, Cambridge decided football, boys and girls cross country and girls tennis could play this fall. Klingbeil said Cambridge adopted the WIAA’s return-to-play protocols and has worked with Jefferson County officials about practice schedules, including for contact days in July.
“It worked out really well,” he said.
Klingbeil, who is on paternity leave through Dec. 1 but works in the athletics office for half days every other day, said his being a coach helped with the other coaches buying into the health and safety guidelines.
As for the athletes, he said they’ve been encouraged to “respect the other people on the team. The seniors want to make the most of the season. Our kids have been buying into that.”
He said the Blue Jays have been instructed to mask up and stay socially distanced, including spreading out on the sideline at games. Large gatherings, such as team-building sessions of the past, aren’t held, he said.
Klingbeil, who has about 38 players and likely will suit up 28-30, said primary challenges have included practicing tackling and maintaining a disciplined, structured system through the COVID-19 situation and virtual learning.
He is hopeful the season can be played as scheduled.
Game environments will be different because spectator totals will be limited and vary by school. Klingbeil said in Cambridge’s football league, spectators will be family members only (up to six per household), although Pardeeville is limiting Cambridge’s total to 100 on Friday.
Klingbeil said at home games Cambridge will seat fans in every other bleacher, with masks and social distancing of 6 feet the policy.
Klingbeil, encouraging everyone to make good decisions, believes those fans who do come to games will be happy they have the chance to attend.
“We’re just excited to have the opportunity,” he said. “We try not to take anything for granted.”
