Mike Klingbeil, talented Cambridge football team eager for Friday Night Lights opportunity

Mike Klingbeil had an eventful summer.

Amid his duties as Cambridge’s athletic director and football coach during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Klingbeil and his wife, Emily, welcomed a new addition to their family when Mary Elizabeth was born July 7.

Their third child — in addition to 5-year-old Josh and 2-year-old Matt — gives the numbers advantage to the young people in the family.

“It’s a good thing I’m a football coach,” Mike Klingbeil said earlier this week, with a laugh. “I know my coverages with these guys.”

As summer turned into autumn, Klingbeil has remained focused on family, plus helping the school district and Cambridge’s coaching staff plan for the fall sports season and directing a football team he believes could be extremely good.

And Klingbeil, in his 15th season as head coach, is excited that Cambridge has an opportunity to play football this fall — relishing the chance to practice and compete in games.