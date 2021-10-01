Middleton's offensive line keys running game in rout of Verona

VERONA — Right from the start Friday night, the Middleton offensive line set a definitive tone.
Middleton dominated along the line of scrimmage and pounded away on the ground during a 5-minute, 58-second scoring drive that led to an advantage the Cardinals wouldn’t relinquish in a 30-0 victory in a Big Eight Conference football game.
“We try to do that every single game,” Middleton senior left offensive tackle Jack Alexander said. “It definitely felt really good to come out doing that against a good team like that. I feel that we keep getting better every week and we keep getting closer (as a team). We are fixing what mistakes we have and we’re trying to keep going forward every game.”
Sophomore running back Bryce Falk had two of Middleton’s four rushing touchdowns as the Cardinals (5-2 overall, 5-0 Big Eight) won their fifth consecutive game and remained tied with Sun Prairie for the conference lead. Middleton hosts Sun Prairie next Friday.
Senior running back Elijah Gray rushed for 142 yards on 18 attempts, including 133 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown in the first half when Middleton opened a 22-0 lead. Falk, who scored first- and fourth-quarter touchdown runs, finished with 98 yards on 21 carries.
“That’s what we wanted to do — we didn’t feel like they could stop our running game,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said.
Falk had the bulk of the second-half carries because Gray was ejected with 6:41 left in the third quarter, which Pertzborn confirmed.
The Cardinals methodically marched downfield on the game’s first series against Verona (5-2, 3-2).
The Cardinals covered 92 yards on the drive capped by Falk’s 10-yard touchdown run with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
Gray gained 45 of his yards on five carries on the first drive. Middleton had one key pass completion — a 27-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Gabe Passini to senior receiver Cole Toennies to the Verona 28-yard line.
The Cardinals were back in business after recovering a Wildcats’ fumble on Verona’s second play from scrimmage. That set up Middleton at the Verona 22. Despite a personal foul on the Cardinals’ first play, Middleton moved into position for its second score.
Gray rambled 20 yards to the Verona 8. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Passini scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:16 left in the first quarter. Gray’s two-point conversion run gave Middleton a 15-0 lead.
“We played really poorly in the first half and you can’t win against a good team playing that poorly,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “I don’t know what else to say.”
It appeared the Cardinals’ lead would increase, but Toennies’ 80-yard punt return for an apparent touchdown was nullified by a penalty. Toennies — a standout defensive back, receiver and punt returner — already has returned four punts for touchdowns this season. He had an interception Friday.
“Give kudos to our defense,” said Pertzborn, who did a cartwheel in front of his team after the postgame huddle. “They stopped them multiple times from getting into the end zone. I say it every week: I don’t know where the colleges are but Cole Toennies is out here dominating. He did it again tonight.”
Gray boosted Middleton’s lead to 22-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ defense limited the Wildcats to 18 yards of offense in the first half. Verona also lost two fumbles in the first half and wound up with three lost fumbles and two interceptions.
Verona went to a sprint passing game in the second half and had success moving the ball, but couldn’t score.
A promising drive for Verona — keyed by quarterback Mason Fink, running back Kyle Krantz and some trick plays — that moved to the Middleton 7-yard line ended with a lost fumble at the Cardinals’ 11 with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
Verona threatened again on its next drive, but turned the ball over on downs at the Middleton 7-yard line with 10:17 left in the fourth quarter.
Toennies then stopped another Verona fourth-quarter bid with an interception.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).