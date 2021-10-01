 Skip to main content
Middleton's offensive line keys running game in rout of Verona
Middleton's offensive line keys running game in rout of Verona

VERONA — Right from the start Friday night, the Middleton offensive line set a definitive tone.

Middleton dominated along the line of scrimmage and pounded away on the ground during a 5-minute, 58-second scoring drive that led to an advantage the Cardinals wouldn’t relinquish in a 30-0 victory in a Big Eight Conference football game.

“We try to do that every single game,” Middleton senior left offensive tackle Jack Alexander said. “It definitely felt really good to come out doing that against a good team like that. I feel that we keep getting better every week and we keep getting closer (as a team). We are fixing what mistakes we have and we’re trying to keep going forward every game.”

Sophomore running back Bryce Falk had two of Middleton’s four rushing touchdowns as the Cardinals (5-2 overall, 5-0 Big Eight) won their fifth consecutive game and remained tied with Sun Prairie for the conference lead. Middleton hosts Sun Prairie next Friday.

Senior running back Elijah Gray rushed for 142 yards on 18 attempts, including 133 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown in the first half when Middleton opened a 22-0 lead. Falk, who scored first- and fourth-quarter touchdown runs, finished with 98 yards on 21 carries.

“That’s what we wanted to do — we didn’t feel like they could stop our running game,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said.

Falk had the bulk of the second-half carries because Gray was ejected with 6:41 left in the third quarter, which Pertzborn confirmed.

The Cardinals methodically marched downfield on the game’s first series against Verona (5-2, 3-2).

The Cardinals covered 92 yards on the drive capped by Falk’s 10-yard touchdown run with 5:54 left in the first quarter.

Gray gained 45 of his yards on five carries on the first drive. Middleton had one key pass completion — a 27-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Gabe Passini to senior receiver Cole Toennies to the Verona 28-yard line.

The Cardinals were back in business after recovering a Wildcats’ fumble on Verona’s second play from scrimmage. That set up Middleton at the Verona 22. Despite a personal foul on the Cardinals’ first play, Middleton moved into position for its second score.

Gray rambled 20 yards to the Verona 8. On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Passini scored on a quarterback sneak with 2:16 left in the first quarter. Gray’s two-point conversion run gave Middleton a 15-0 lead.

“We played really poorly in the first half and you can’t win against a good team playing that poorly,” Verona coach Dave Richardson said. “I don’t know what else to say.”

It appeared the Cardinals’ lead would increase, but Toennies’ 80-yard punt return for an apparent touchdown was nullified by a penalty. Toennies — a standout defensive back, receiver and punt returner — already has returned four punts for touchdowns this season. He had an interception Friday.

“Give kudos to our defense,” said Pertzborn, who did a cartwheel in front of his team after the postgame huddle. “They stopped them multiple times from getting into the end zone. I say it every week: I don’t know where the colleges are but Cole Toennies is out here dominating. He did it again tonight.”

Gray boosted Middleton’s lead to 22-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ defense limited the Wildcats to 18 yards of offense in the first half. Verona also lost two fumbles in the first half and wound up with three lost fumbles and two interceptions.

Verona went to a sprint passing game in the second half and had success moving the ball, but couldn’t score.

A promising drive for Verona — keyed by quarterback Mason Fink, running back Kyle Krantz and some trick plays — that moved to the Middleton 7-yard line ended with a lost fumble at the Cardinals’ 11 with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

Verona threatened again on its next drive, but turned the ball over on downs at the Middleton 7-yard line with 10:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Toennies then stopped another Verona fourth-quarter bid with an interception.

