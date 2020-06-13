You are the owner of this article.
Middleton's Kallion Buckner makes college choice for football
Middleton's Kallion Buckner makes college choice for football

Middleton vs Verona Big Eight Conference football game

Middleton's Kallion Buckner (25) carries the ball against Verona's defense, with teammate Zac Mayhew (68), at right, in the first quarter of a Big Eight Conference football game at Middleton High School in Middleton, Wis., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Middleton’s Kallion Buckner has committed to the University of Dubuque and plans to play football, according to a celebratory announcement on Twitter by Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn. 

Buckner, a 5-10, 165-pound senior for the Cardinals’ football team last fall, was selected as a first-team all-conference running back in the Big Eight Conference. 

He was a first-team choice as a running back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was an honorable-mention pick as an offensive back on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

Buckner was an honorable-mention selection on The Associated Press all-state team.

