Middleton's Kallion Buckner makes college choice for football

Middleton’s Kallion Buckner has committed to the University of Dubuque and plans to play football, according to a celebratory announcement on Twitter by Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn.

Buckner, a 5-10, 165-pound senior for the Cardinals’ football team last fall, was selected as a first-team all-conference running back in the Big Eight Conference.

He was a first-team choice as a running back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was an honorable-mention pick as an offensive back on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

Buckner was an honorable-mention selection on The Associated Press all-state team.

