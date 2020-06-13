Middleton's Kallion Buckner makes college choice for football

Middleton’s Kallion Buckner has committed to the University of Dubuque and plans to play football, according to a celebratory announcement on Twitter by Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn.
Buckner, a 5-10, 165-pound senior for the Cardinals’ football team last fall, was selected as a first-team all-conference running back in the Big Eight Conference.
He was a first-team choice as a running back on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
He was an honorable-mention pick as an offensive back on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.
Buckner was an honorable-mention selection on The Associated Press all-state team.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!