Middleton's Cole Toennies, Sun Prairie's Davis Hamilton, Verona's Kyle Krantz lead all-Big Eight football team

Middleton senior Cole Toennies, Sun Prairie senior Davis Hamilton and Verona senior Kyle Krantz were first-team selections at two positions on the Big Eight all-conference football team, which was released Wednesday.
Verona coach Dave Richardson was named the Big Eight Conference coach of the year. Richardson retired after Verona’s season ended after the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. Verona defensive coordinator Scott Cramer was named assistant coach of the year.
Toennies was chosen for the first team as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Hamilton was selected first team as a tight end/fullback on offense and inside linebacker on defense.
Krantz was picked as a first-team running back and as a punter.
Sun Prairie was the Big Eight regular-season champion.
FOOTBALL
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Coach of the year: Dave Richardson, Verona.
Assistant coach of the year: Scott Cramer, Verona.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Offensive linemen – Evan Malcore, sr., Sun Prairie; Jack Alexander, sr., Middleton; Adam Murphy, sr., Verona; Jack Larson, sr., Sun Prairie; Kevin Spahn, sr., Middleton; Isaac Thomas, sr., Verona.
Tight end/fullback – Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie.
Quarterback – Jerry Kaminski, jr., Sun Prairie; Mason Fink, sr., Verona.
Offensive back – Elijah Gray, sr., Middleton; Cortez LeGrant, jr., Sun Prairie; Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona.
Wide receiver – Cole Jannusch, sr., Verona; Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; K’Shawn Gibbs, sr., Madison La Follette.
Kicker – Trevor Schulz, jr., Sun Prairie.
DEFENSE
Defensive linemen – Gus Wenning, jr., Middleton; Jayallen Dayne, jr., Sun Prairie; Andres Garrido, sr., Verona.
Defensive end – Isaac Hamm, sr., Sun Prairie; Blake Van Buren, sr., Middleton; Drake Badger, jr., Verona.
Inside linebacker – Mason Armstrong, jr., Verona; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Tyler Piotrowski, sr., Madison Memorial;
Outside linebacker – Sam Pilof, soph., Middleton; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie.
Defensive back – Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; N.J. Elias, sr., Verona; Michael McMillan, sr., Sun Prairie; Devontae Smith, sr., Madison La Follette.
Punter – Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Offensive linemen – Nick Miller, sr., Madison La Follette; Brandon Jones, sr., Madison West; Shaquille Roman, sr., Beloit Memorial; Jackson Johnson, sr., Sun Prairie; Jackson Mefford, jr., Middleton; Camarion Wesley, sr., Madison La Follette.
Tight end/fullback – Cole Hendrickson, sr., Madison Memorial.
Quarterback – Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., Madison La Follette; Gabe Passini, soph., Middleton.
Offensive back – Cavari Kramer, jr., Beloit Memorial; Jaituan Warfield, sr., Madison West; Makhi Jackson, jr., Madison La Follette.
Wide receiver – Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Devion Fountain, sr., Madison Memorial; Jonathan Vande Walle, jr., Sun Prairie.
Kicker – Griffin Oberneder, sr., Beloit Memorial.
DEFENSE
Defensive linemen – Keda Seals, sr., Middleton; Nick Miller, sr., Madison La Follette; Gianni Ciulla, sr., Beloit Memorial.
Defensive end – Quinton Lomack Jr., soph., Madison La Follette; Cole Hendrickson, sr., Madison Memorial; Shaquille Roman, sr., Beloit Memorial.
Inside linebacker – Garrett Ballweg, jr., Middleton; Jaituan Warfield, sr., Madison West; Kendale Thomas, jr., Beloit Memorial.
Outside linebacker – Matt Cramer, sr., Verona; Jakobe Godbolt, sr., Madison Memorial.
Defensive back -- Nachere Adbur-Rasheed, sr., Beloit Memorial; T.J. Bauer, sr., Middleton; Brendon Hernandez, sr., Sun Prairie; Collin Stubbitsch, sr., Verona.
Punter – Griffin Oberneder, sr., Beloit Memorial.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beloit Memorial – Josh Martinez, jr.; Sebastian DeLaTorre, sr., Paul Allen, sr.; Dee Nora, jr.; Ethan Lulinski, soph.
Madison East – Tim Nichols, sr.; Mike Fadele, sr.; Austin Welsch, sr., Carsen Koch, jr.; Nayshawn Washington, jr.
Madison La Follette – Jackson Mankowski, jr.; Kalaan Lee, sr.; Irie Jackson, jr.; Adam Northington, sr.; Carter Borcherding, sr.
Madison West – Danny Karofsky, sr.; Cho Harding, sr.; De’Jion Steele, fr.; Marcus Gordon, sr.; Larry Pender, jr.
Madison Memorial – Antonio Thomas, sr.; Caden Feinstein, soph.; Jairus Patterson, sr.; A.J. Ward II, sr.; Joe Mueller, jr.
Middleton – Collin Shremp, sr.; Alex Kulie, sr.; Seth Davis, sr.; Tanner Ballweg, sr.; Caden Gmur, sr.
Sun Prairie – Tori Mielke, jr.; Trenten Wagner, sr.; Connor Stauff, soph.; Kolton Walters, jr., Sun Prairie; Jor Vang, sr.
Verona – Daniel Smith, sr.; Lucas Collins, sr.; Karsen Mitchell, sr.; Joe Remiker, sr.; Vince Langlois.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).