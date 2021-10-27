 Skip to main content
Middleton's Cole Toennies, Sun Prairie's Davis Hamilton, Verona's Kyle Krantz lead all-Big Eight football team
alert

Middleton senior Cole Toennies, Sun Prairie senior Davis Hamilton and Verona senior Kyle Krantz were first-team selections at two positions on the Big Eight all-conference football team, which was released Wednesday.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

Verona coach Dave Richardson was named the Big Eight Conference coach of the year. Richardson retired after Verona’s season ended after the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. Verona defensive coordinator Scott Cramer was named assistant coach of the year.

Toennies was chosen for the first team as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Hamilton was selected first team as a tight end/fullback on offense and inside linebacker on defense.

Krantz was picked as a first-team running back and as a punter.

Sun Prairie holds off Middleton to earn Big Eight title share

Sun Prairie was the Big Eight regular-season champion. 

FOOTBALL

BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Coach of the year: Dave Richardson, Verona.

Assistant coach of the year: Scott Cramer, Verona.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Offensive linemen – Evan Malcore, sr., Sun Prairie; Jack Alexander, sr., Middleton; Adam Murphy, sr., Verona; Jack Larson, sr., Sun Prairie; Kevin Spahn, sr., Middleton; Isaac Thomas, sr., Verona.

Tight end/fullback – Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie.

Quarterback – Jerry Kaminski, jr., Sun Prairie; Mason Fink, sr., Verona.

Offensive back – Elijah Gray, sr., Middleton; Cortez LeGrant, jr., Sun Prairie; Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona.

Wide receiver – Cole Jannusch, sr., Verona; Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; K’Shawn Gibbs, sr., Madison La Follette.

Kicker – Trevor Schulz, jr., Sun Prairie.

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen Gus Wenning, jr., Middleton; Jayallen Dayne, jr., Sun Prairie; Andres Garrido, sr., Verona.

Defensive end – Isaac Hamm, sr., Sun Prairie; Blake Van Buren, sr., Middleton; Drake Badger, jr., Verona.

Inside linebacker – Mason Armstrong, jr., Verona; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Tyler Piotrowski, sr., Madison Memorial;

Outside linebacker – Sam Pilof, soph., Middleton; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie.

Defensive back – Cole Toennies, sr., Middleton; N.J. Elias, sr., Verona; Michael McMillan, sr., Sun Prairie; Devontae Smith, sr., Madison La Follette.

Punter – Kyle Krantz, sr., Verona.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Offensive linemen – Nick Miller, sr., Madison La Follette; Brandon Jones, sr., Madison West; Shaquille Roman, sr., Beloit Memorial; Jackson Johnson, sr., Sun Prairie; Jackson Mefford, jr., Middleton; Camarion Wesley, sr., Madison La Follette.

Tight end/fullback – Cole Hendrickson, sr., Madison Memorial.

Quarterback – Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., Madison La Follette; Gabe Passini, soph., Middleton.

Offensive back – Cavari Kramer, jr., Beloit Memorial; Jaituan Warfield, sr., Madison West; Makhi Jackson, jr., Madison La Follette.

Wide receiver – Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Devion Fountain, sr., Madison Memorial; Jonathan Vande Walle, jr., Sun Prairie.

Kicker – Griffin Oberneder, sr., Beloit Memorial.

DEFENSE

Defensive linemen – Keda Seals, sr., Middleton; Nick Miller, sr., Madison La Follette; Gianni Ciulla, sr., Beloit Memorial.

Defensive end – Quinton Lomack Jr., soph., Madison La Follette; Cole Hendrickson, sr., Madison Memorial; Shaquille Roman, sr., Beloit Memorial.

Inside linebacker – Garrett Ballweg, jr., Middleton; Jaituan Warfield, sr., Madison West; Kendale Thomas, jr., Beloit Memorial.

Outside linebacker – Matt Cramer, sr., Verona; Jakobe Godbolt, sr., Madison Memorial.

Defensive back -- Nachere Adbur-Rasheed, sr., Beloit Memorial; T.J. Bauer, sr., Middleton; Brendon Hernandez, sr., Sun Prairie; Collin Stubbitsch, sr., Verona.

Punter – Griffin Oberneder, sr., Beloit Memorial.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beloit Memorial – Josh Martinez, jr.; Sebastian DeLaTorre, sr., Paul Allen, sr.; Dee Nora, jr.; Ethan Lulinski, soph.

Madison East – Tim Nichols, sr.; Mike Fadele, sr.; Austin Welsch, sr., Carsen Koch, jr.; Nayshawn Washington, jr.

Madison La Follette – Jackson Mankowski, jr.; Kalaan Lee, sr.; Irie Jackson, jr.; Adam Northington, sr.; Carter Borcherding, sr.

Madison West – Danny Karofsky, sr.; Cho Harding, sr.; De’Jion Steele, fr.; Marcus Gordon, sr.; Larry Pender, jr.

Madison Memorial – Antonio Thomas, sr.; Caden Feinstein, soph.; Jairus Patterson, sr.; A.J. Ward II, sr.; Joe Mueller, jr.

Middleton – Collin Shremp, sr.; Alex Kulie, sr.; Seth Davis, sr.; Tanner Ballweg, sr.; Caden Gmur, sr.

Sun Prairie – Tori Mielke, jr.; Trenten Wagner, sr.; Connor Stauff, soph.; Kolton Walters, jr., Sun Prairie; Jor Vang, sr.

Verona – Daniel Smith, sr.; Lucas Collins, sr.; Karsen Mitchell, sr.; Joe Remiker, sr.; Vince Langlois.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

