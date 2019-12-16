You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Middleton's Clay Craker makes college decision for football; Jack Nelson, Adam Vandervest set signing ceremonies
0 comments

Middleton's Clay Craker makes college decision for football; Jack Nelson, Adam Vandervest set signing ceremonies

{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Nelson cover photo

Jack Nelson listens to direction from his coach during the first week of practice at Stoughton.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Middleton senior offensive lineman Clay Craker announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota for football.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Craker was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and a first-team choice as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team. He was an all-region pick in the state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

Craker tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I will be playing for the Winona State Warriors next year. Thank you to Head Coach Tom Sawyer and OL Coach Joe Holtzclaw for the opportunity.”

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.

Madison La Follette offensive lineman Luke Vitale also has committed to Winona State.

Signing ceremonies set

Stoughton senior offensive lineman Jack Nelson, who has committed to the University of Wisconsin, plans to have a ceremony to sign his National Letter of Intent at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stoughton High School.

Verona senior offensive lineman Adam Vandervest, who has committed to Western Michigan, has scheduled a ceremony to sign his National Letter of Intent at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Verona High School.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics