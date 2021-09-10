 Skip to main content
Middleton responds to coach's challenge in victory over La Follette
PREP FOOTBALL | MIDDLETON 55, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 12

MIDDLETON — At halftime, Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn exhorted his team to be more physical in the second half Friday night.

The Cardinals listened, particularly the offensive linemen at the center of Pertzborn’s challenge.

Middleton, which led by 13 points at halftime, pulled away for a 55-12 victory over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game at Breitenbach Stadium.

The Cardinals (2-2 overall, 2-0 Big Eight) dominated the line of scrimmage and outscored the Lancers (0-4, 0-2) by a 29-6 margin in the third quarter.

Senior Elijah Gray rush for 178 yards on 11 carries, scored four rushing touchdowns and added two 2-point conversion runs. Sophomore Bryce Falk added 91 yards rushing on seven attempts, scored a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

“The O-line did their job upfront,” Gray said. “I felt like in the first half we got a little bit sluggish. But our coach talked to us (at halftime) and really instilled in us that we needed to get better in the second half running the ball. Our coach preaches staying square with our pads and making sure we are playing to the whistle.

“Once he talked to us, I knew it was inevitable. I knew we would be able to do good things. I’m just so proud of this team. This is a really good win. It feels really good.”

Gray and Falk found holes opened by the offensive line, led by seniors Jack Alexander, Kenny Richards, Kevin Spahn and Alex Kulie and junior Jackson Mefford.

“I feel like they just wore us down,” La Follette coach Scott Swanson said. “They are a very good football team. We are improving every week.”

Middleton, which scored the game’s first 19 points, endured a first half plagued by penalties by both teams (16 total).

“Once we stopped committing penalties (on both sides of the ball) — I think we had 108 yards in penalties in the first half. … It was just something we needed to clean up and I challenged our guys at the half,” Pertzborn said. “I said, ‘We need to man up. When you get under center, we need to get downhill and run the football. I said we better come out on that first possession and drive it right down the field and into the end zone.’

“And they came out and did it. So, kudos for that, and they kept it up all half. So, I’m very proud of them for that. There were some tough runs and some big blocks, and they finished.”

Meanwhile, Middleton senior Cole Toennies contributed a touchdown reception, a key interception late in the first half and two long punt returns that set up Cardinals’ scores.

“His hard work is paying off,” Pertzborn said about Toennies. “You are not around the football and making big-time plays if you didn’t put in the work in the offseason. He worked his tail off and it is showing out here.”

After halftime, Toennies caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Logan Raffel, boosting the Cardinals’ lead to 25-6 with 11:13 left in the third quarter. Falk began the three-play, 65-yard scoring drive by ripping off runs of 30 and 17 yards.

The Lancers battled back behind the passing of senior Kamarion James-Ragland, who was 12-for-20 for 111 yards (with one interception) in the first half.

James-Ragland’s 12-yard touchdown pass to senior Tony Hazley rallied La Follette within 19-6 with 5:21 left before halftime.

The Lancers’ bid to get closer was stymied by Toennies’ interception at the Cardinals’ 9-yard line with 7 seconds remaining before halftime.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

