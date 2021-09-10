Middleton responds to coach's challenge in victory over La Follette

Gray and Falk found holes opened by the offensive line, led by seniors Jack Alexander, Kenny Richards, Kevin Spahn and Alex Kulie and junior Jackson Mefford.

“I feel like they just wore us down,” La Follette coach Scott Swanson said. “They are a very good football team. We are improving every week.”

Middleton, which scored the game’s first 19 points, endured a first half plagued by penalties by both teams (16 total).

“Once we stopped committing penalties (on both sides of the ball) — I think we had 108 yards in penalties in the first half. … It was just something we needed to clean up and I challenged our guys at the half,” Pertzborn said. “I said, ‘We need to man up. When you get under center, we need to get downhill and run the football. I said we better come out on that first possession and drive it right down the field and into the end zone.’

“And they came out and did it. So, kudos for that, and they kept it up all half. So, I’m very proud of them for that. There were some tough runs and some big blocks, and they finished.”

Meanwhile, Middleton senior Cole Toennies contributed a touchdown reception, a key interception late in the first half and two long punt returns that set up Cardinals’ scores.