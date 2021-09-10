Middleton responds to coach's challenge in victory over La Follette

MIDDLETON — At halftime, Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn exhorted his team to be more physical in the second half Friday night.
The Cardinals listened, particularly the offensive linemen at the center of Pertzborn’s challenge.
Middleton, which led by 13 points at halftime, pulled away for a 55-12 victory over Madison La Follette in a Big Eight Conference game at Breitenbach Stadium.
The Cardinals (2-2 overall, 2-0 Big Eight) dominated the line of scrimmage and outscored the Lancers (0-4, 0-2) by a 29-6 margin in the third quarter.
Senior Elijah Gray rush for 178 yards on 11 carries, scored four rushing touchdowns and added two 2-point conversion runs. Sophomore Bryce Falk added 91 yards rushing on seven attempts, scored a rushing touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.
“The O-line did their job upfront,” Gray said. “I felt like in the first half we got a little bit sluggish. But our coach talked to us (at halftime) and really instilled in us that we needed to get better in the second half running the ball. Our coach preaches staying square with our pads and making sure we are playing to the whistle.
“Once he talked to us, I knew it was inevitable. I knew we would be able to do good things. I’m just so proud of this team. This is a really good win. It feels really good.”
Gray and Falk found holes opened by the offensive line, led by seniors Jack Alexander, Kenny Richards, Kevin Spahn and Alex Kulie and junior Jackson Mefford.
“I feel like they just wore us down,” La Follette coach Scott Swanson said. “They are a very good football team. We are improving every week.”
Middleton, which scored the game’s first 19 points, endured a first half plagued by penalties by both teams (16 total).
“Once we stopped committing penalties (on both sides of the ball) — I think we had 108 yards in penalties in the first half. … It was just something we needed to clean up and I challenged our guys at the half,” Pertzborn said. “I said, ‘We need to man up. When you get under center, we need to get downhill and run the football. I said we better come out on that first possession and drive it right down the field and into the end zone.’
“And they came out and did it. So, kudos for that, and they kept it up all half. So, I’m very proud of them for that. There were some tough runs and some big blocks, and they finished.”
Meanwhile, Middleton senior Cole Toennies contributed a touchdown reception, a key interception late in the first half and two long punt returns that set up Cardinals’ scores.
“His hard work is paying off,” Pertzborn said about Toennies. “You are not around the football and making big-time plays if you didn’t put in the work in the offseason. He worked his tail off and it is showing out here.”
After halftime, Toennies caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Logan Raffel, boosting the Cardinals’ lead to 25-6 with 11:13 left in the third quarter. Falk began the three-play, 65-yard scoring drive by ripping off runs of 30 and 17 yards.
The Lancers battled back behind the passing of senior Kamarion James-Ragland, who was 12-for-20 for 111 yards (with one interception) in the first half.
James-Ragland’s 12-yard touchdown pass to senior Tony Hazley rallied La Follette within 19-6 with 5:21 left before halftime.
The Lancers’ bid to get closer was stymied by Toennies’ interception at the Cardinals’ 9-yard line with 7 seconds remaining before halftime.
Big Eight football preview: Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm among 10 players you need to know this season
Kamarion James-Ragland, sr., QB, Madison La Follette
Coach Scott Swanson and the Lancers will look to reload their diversified pro shotgun offense after quarterback Ben Probst led the passing game in 2019 (La Follette didn’t play either season in 2020-21). James-Ragland is a top candidate to take over, and will have strong weapons at receiver and running back at his disposal.
Cole Hendrickson, sr., TE/DE, Madison Memorial
Hendrickson, scheduled to be a captain this season, is expected to be a leader on and off the field for the Spartans, who didn’t play either season in 2020-21. He’s ranked among the senior defensive linemen to watch by WisSports.net.
Elijah Gray, sr., RB, Middleton
The 5-11, 175-pound Gray gained 468 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns during the spring season, despite battling injuries. He was rated as the No. 9 senior running back in the state by WisSports.net.
Jack Alexander, sr., OT/Guard, Middleton
The 6-4, 290-pound Alexander is a leader on the Cardinals’ offensive line, which returns four starters. Alexander, receiving college interest, was ranked as the No. 14 senior offensive lineman in the state by WisSports.net.
Mason Armstrong, jr., LB, Verona
The 6-foot, 200-pound Armstrong figures to be a main cog in the Wildcats’ defense this season after totaling 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack during the spring campaign. He was listed among the semifinalists for top defensive player in the spring, according to WisSports.net.
Mason Fink, sr., QB, Verona
Coach Dave Richardson plans to call on the 5-11, 175-pound Fink to again direct Verona’s attack after Fink threw for six touchdowns in the spring season and leads a skill position group that Richardson believes offers numerous run/pass combinations. Fink is among the senior quarterbacks to watch by WisSports.net. His brother, Max Fink, previously was a quarterback for Verona.
Isaac Hamm, sr., DE/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-6, 250-pound Hamm was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State team and a unanimous first-team choice on The Associated Press All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring team. Hamm has multiple college offers, with an announced final four of the University of Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Hamm had five sacks, nine tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in the spring. He is the top-rated senior defensive player in the state by Rivals.com and was ranked the top senior edge defender and top overall defensive player in the state entering this fall by WisSports.net (and No. 4-ranked senior overall).
Addison Ostrenga, sr., OLB/TE, Sun Prairie
The 6-5, 225-pound Ostrenga, an outside linebacker, was ranked as the No. 2 senior edge defender in the state by WisSports.net (a No. 12 senior overall), giving Sun Prairie a formidable duo alongside Hamm. Ostrenga, who also plays tight end, originally committed to Iowa for baseball but since has committed to the Hawkeyes for football. He was a WFCA honorable mention All-State pick.
Evan Malcore, sr., OT, Sun Prairie
The 6-7, 275-pound Malcore, who plays left offensive tackle, has committed to Northern Illinois. He was selected for the WFCA All-State first team and was an honorable mention choice on the AP All-State team for the spring. He was ranked as the No. 9 senior offensive lineman in the state and No. 20 overall senior by WisSports.net.
Michael McMillan, sr., DB/WR, Sun Prairie
McMillan can play multiple positions, including defensive back and receiver. He is a strong player on the back end of Sun Prairie defensive coordinator Tim Bass’ aggressive defense. McMillan was rated as the No. 9 senior defensive back in the state (WisSports.net).