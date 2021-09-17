 Skip to main content
Middleton officials unable to find replacement football opponent
Middleton officials unable to find replacement football opponent

Middleton was not able to secure a replacement opponent for its varsity football team for this weekend and canceled the event, according to Middleton assistant athletic director Ben White on Friday.

While most WIAA football programs have opted to play a shortened fall schedule due to COVID-19, most Madison-area high schools — including the entire Big Eight Conference and every Rock Valley Conference school except Madison Edgewood — have committed to an alternative spring season, leaving their stadiums eerily empty this fall.

On Thursday, Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton said Madison West wouldn’t be able to play its next two football games, Friday (tonight) at Middleton and next week at Sun Prairie, due to health and safety protocols (which are related to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing).

Both games were Big Eight Conference contests. Senior Night had been scheduled at Middleton.

White 

“We attempted to find opponents by using social media, WIAA Games Wanted, mass emails, phone calls and texts,” White wrote in an email. “We will look to honor our football, dance and cheerleading seniors and parents at our last regular-season home game on Friday, October 8 vs. Sun Prairie, which is our homecoming game.”

Tonight's scheduled game against Madison West will count as a 1-0 win for Middleton in the WIAA database, according to White.

That will improve Middleton’s record to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Eight Conference. Madison West is 0-5, 0-3.

