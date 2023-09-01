Middleton senior Gabe Passini put on a show during Friday night’s Big Eight Conference football game against Madison La Follette.

The quarterback finished with five total touchdowns — throwing for four scores and rushing for another — while leading the Cardinals to a 48-0 victory over the host Lancers at Lussier Stadium.

“He’s great,” Middleton junior Troy Teff said of his quarterback. “He steps up in the pocket when he needs to. He senses pressure. He can roll out and run. ... Having a QB who can run and pass is great to have.”

Passini completed 7 of 11 passes for 221 yards with four touchdowns.

“We weren’t playing down to anyone’s level,” Passini said. “We just saw some matchups and I saw a bunch of my receivers that could get it done. We made the connection and everyone did a great job tonight.”

Teff was Passini’s favorite target on the night with four catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

“He had a big impact on my night,” Passini said. “I was looking at Troy and for the most part, he was wide open. I just had to get it there and Troy could do the rest.”

The first half saw Passini connect with Teff for three scores. The first was a 31-yard touchdown pass with 6 minutes, 34 seconds left in the opening quarter that put Middleton up 7-0. The second was a 70-yard pass for a touchdown with 3:37 left in the first half to go up 35-0. The third was a 53-yard pass down the sideline to go up 42-0 with 1 minute left in the first half.

“What the coaches do during the week and what the players are buying into, they’re building a bond,” Middleton coach Joe Poehls said. “There’s not much more to say.”

Passini also had a 14-yard touchdown on the ground to put the Cardinals up 14-0 with 2:35 left in the first quarter. His other touchdown on the night came when he found senior Damien Hansbro for a 31-yard score to go up 27-0 with 7:29 left in the first half.

Middleton junior Kaivion Whitelow had a 22-yard touchdown run with 10:49 left in the first half to put the Cardinals up 20-0. Whitelow ran 15 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Middleton had two interceptions, with senior Nolan Waldorf and junior Brody Crump forcing turnovers in the first half.

When the second half began, Middleton (3-0, 1-0 Big Eight) had a running clock on the Lancers (0-3, 0-1).

Junior Charlie Tompach recorded an interception with 9:19 left in the third quarter that led to Whitelow’s second touchdown run of the night — a 1-yard run up the middle with 3:58 left in the third quarter. After the extra point was missed, the Cardinals led 48-0.

Middleton’s defense held the Lancers to 4 passing yards and negative 4 rushing yards.

“It was huge,” Poehls said. “That’s the funnest part. These guys compete every day. I’m really hoping that message that we’re trying to send to them, it seems like they’re taking it to heart. They love competing. They love each other.”

Starting Big Eight play this way for the Cardinals, who have Verona at home next week, was huge.

“It’s always great to get the conference play off to a good start,” Passini said. “It really sets the ton for the rest of the season.”

