Middleton football will have two familiar faces leading the high school varsity program, including a former coach, at least in the interim.

Tim Simon, who led the Cardinals for 15 seasons, assumes the position again as a co-coach with Joe Poehls according to a news release from the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District on Wednesday. Two candidates were offered and declined the position.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot hire this individual, the talent we already have in our District is unmatched!” said Shannon Valladolid, district director of information and public relations. “We have found the perfect candidates to promote from within.”

Jason Pertzborn's resignation in January amid an investigation by the school district and Middleton Police Department into harassment allegations within the program led to the vacancy.

The district mandated training on bullying for football coaches and more locker room supervision in response to the alleged scandal, while MCPASD's investigation remains ongoing.

Pertzborn, who had been with the district as a business education teacher since 2002, was allowed to resign with a letter of reference and a promise his bosses would effectively say nothing about his departure, according to a Jan. 24 agreement between him and the district.

Pertzborn was 26-14, including 19-4 in the Big Eight Conference, with three WIAA Division 1 playoff appearances in four seasons.

He took over in 2019 after serving one season as co-coach with Simon.

Simon began teaching science and coaching at Middleton in 1991, serving as an assistant coach for a combined 17 years, including since he stepped aside from being co-coach.

During his tenure as coach from 2004-17, the Cardinals were 111-39, reaching the playoffs every season and reaching the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals in 2009, along with state quarterfinal appearances in 2010 and 2016.

“This decision was made after careful consideration of the needs of our student athletes, their families, our community and our athletic department,” Valladolid said. “The transition will be seamless as the two have been working together for some time now and have a deep understanding of the culture and expectations of our football program.”

Poehls began teaching mathematics at Middleton High School in 2006 before later joining Simon’s staff as an assistant coach in 2009 and serving in a number of roles. He most recently was the Cardinals' offensive line coach.

“I am confident that the leadership approach of support, healing and love for our student-athletes will be best delivered by coach Poehls and coach Simon at this time,” athletic director Jamie Sims said. “I am also grateful to both coaches for their dedication and commitment to the well-being of all of our student-athletes. They have been tremendous examples of servant leadership during this time.”

According to the release, the district will revisit the vacancy for the 2024 season “at a later date as we continue to evaluate all options.”

Vote for the Madison-area high school sports event we should cover this week Baraboo at Monona Grove softball, 5 p.m. Friday The Baraboo softball team (2-6, 1-5 Badger West) looks snap its current four-game losing streak by Saturday, when they travel to face Monona Grove in a Badger Conference crossover game. Batting is the key for the Silver Eagles (3-4, 2-1 Badger East), as they've scored 10 or more runs in all their victories this season. Nicolet at Waunakee girls soccer, 6.p.m. Friday Coming off a state tournament appearance last season, the Waunakee girls soccer team (3-1, 2-0 Badger East) is off to another good start. However, it will be tested Friday when it hosts Nicolet (2-1-1), which hasn't lost since its season opener. Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove baseball doubleheader, 11 a.m. Saturday Fort Atkinson and Monona Grove have been the two best baseball teams in the Badger East Conference so far this season. The Silver Eagles (6-1, 4-0) enter the week undefeated in conference play but have a tough slate of games before hosting Fort Atkinson (5-2, 4-0) on Saturday. The Blackhawks have a chance to surpass last season's win total of six. Vote for this week's Madison-area event of the week Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week. You voted: Fort Atkinson at Monona Grove baseball doubleheader, 11 a.m. Saturday Baraboo at Monona Grove softball, 5 p.m. Friday Nicolet at Waunakee girls soccer, 6.p.m. Friday Vote View Results Back