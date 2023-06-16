MIDDLETON — The internal investigation into alleged hazing within the Middleton High School football program closed, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District announced Thursday.

A district-wide email was sent to families announcing the end to the investigation, with a subsequent post on the district website laying out planned changes moving forward.

“We know how difficult this has been specifically for the members of the football team and their families,” wrote school board president Sheila Hibner and district superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue in the district-wide email. “We believe in them and will support the players, coaches and administrators at the high school campus to make sure they receive the support and resources they need to move forward.”

Not included however was the announcement of any subsequent disciplinary actions toward any specific students or staff members “due to privacy reasons.”

“However, please be assured that our district has taken all necessary measures to ensure our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being,” wrote MCPASD director of information and public relations, Shannon Valladolid, in the district website post.

Attempts for clarification on the investigation’s findings, discipline and what the district deems as “all necessary measures” went unanswered Friday morning.

The investigation began in early January and involved the Middleton Police Department. A 22-page incident report provided to the State Journal through an open records request revealed football players allegedly urinated on a fellow teammate, tried to grab his genitals in the shower, urged him to “kill himself” and otherwise engaged in hazing and bullying so severe one student worried the bullied player might harm himself or others.

Former coach Jason Pertzborn, who had been with the district as a business education teacher since 2002, was allowed to resign with a letter of reference and a promise his bosses would effectively say nothing about his departure, according to a Jan. 24 agreement between him and the district.

Strength and conditioning coach Brad Rogeberg, who was named as being made aware of the alleged incidents, announced June 8 via Twitter he will not serve in that capacity after 32 years working with student-athletes. A message to Rogeberg was not immediately returned Friday morning.

No one has been arrested or charged in the incidents and the Middleton Police Department turned over its findings to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. The district mandated training on bullying for football coaches and more locker room supervision in response to the alleged hazing.

The district announced Thursday evening seven additional measures for the upcoming academic year “to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all student-athletes,” Valladolid wrote. Here are the seven measures the district lined out:

Strengthening our curriculum from kindergarten through twelfth grades in the areas of understanding and preventing bullying, harassment, and incidents of hate speech that occur amongst students.

Educating our families about bullying, harassment, and hate speech so we can work together in strengthening our culture both in our schools and throughout our community.

Increasing and strengthening our training and supervision of coaches and advisors on topics such as preventing, identifying, and addressing bullying, harassment, hate speech, and hazing.

Strengthening our leadership development activities with students in athletics and activities.

Continuing to strengthen our leadership development with coaches, helping them create a climate of high expectations coupled with high levels of support.

Strengthening locker room supervision protocols to ensure a safe and supportive environment for all students.

Holding "respect roundtables" multiple times throughout the year at MHS, allowing students the opportunity to truly speak and listen to one another in a structured and supported setting. We are proud to report that our District held a recent respect roundtable which was highly successful and informative for both our students and staff.

Valladolid said the district held its first “respect roundtable” recently which was “highly successful and informative for both our students and staff.”

“We believe that these steps will help address the current issues and help prevent future occurrences of bullying and harassment within our District,” Valladolid wrote. “We also know that schools cannot do this important work alone and that we need the support of our families and community in helping our young people treat one another with kindness and respect.”

Said Hibner and Monogue: “We have an opportunity and an obligation to our young people to model, as the adults who care deeply about them, the way forward. The past several months have offered a chance for reflection and contemplation about what to do in the near future and over the long term. As a district, we remain steadfastly committed to solidifying a culture of inclusion and belonging in all that we do.”

The conclusion to the investigation ends a school year rife with controversy surrounding the district’s athletics department. Interim co-coaches Tim Simon and Joe Poehls were named on April 20 after two failed coaching searches ended with candidates declining the opening. Simon previously led the Cardinals’ football program for 15 seasons and Poehls is a longtime assistant.

Former boys tennis coach Henry Johnson was fired the day before the start of the WIAA postseason alleging a “witch hunt” led to his ouster. Tony Mirasola and Matt Given were named interim co-coaches for the remainder of the season. The Cardinals, who were undefeated throughout the regular season and the state’s top-ranked team wire to wire, lost to Milwaukee Marquette in the Division 1 championship match at the WIAA state team tournament.

“Our athletics director, Jamie Sims, emphasizes his dedication to the well-being of our students and the success of the athletics program,” Valladolid wrote. “In a statement he expressed, ‘My top priority is to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students. They hold a special place in my heart, and I am devoted to seeing our programs flourish and positively impact their lives.’”