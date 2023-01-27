Middleton football coach, teacher resigns amid program investigation

Jason Pertzborn resigned from all positions at Middleton High School citing personal reasons, according to the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.

He resigned amid an ongoing investigation by the school district and Middleton Police Department into allegations “regarding student-to-student conduct” within the Cardinals’ football program.

“Our district will not be commenting further about his resignation,” said Shannon Valladolid, district director of information and public relations.

Multiple attempts to reach Pertzborn were not immediately returned.

Pertzborn was one of five staff members who served up to 12 days of unpaid suspensions after an investigation showed he and others viewed adult content on the district's email system, according to a 2010 State Journal report. Pertzborn, who has been with the district since 2002, was given a verbal warning and told to stop sending inappropriate jokes.

Pertzborn was the Middleton football coach from 2019-22 and taught business education. He was an assistant coach and then co-coach alongside Tim Simon for the 2018 season before taking sole control over the program.

Pertzborn compiled a 26-14 record, including 19-4 in the Big Eight Conference, in four seasons leading the Cardinals. Middleton qualified for the WIAA Division 1 playoffs in three of Pertzborn’s four seasons. The Cardinals participated in the 2020 alternate fall season in which playoffs were not held.

The Cardinals won at least one postseason game all three seasons, including reaching the state quarterfinals in 2021, falling 31-24 to eventual Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.

Pertzborn was diagnosed with cancer on Jan. 13, 2022, and announced he was cancer free on the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis.