Carter Kadow left his weekend in New Jersey confident with where he wanted to spend his college tenure.

The Middleton senior offensive lineman visited Rutgers football and participated in the Big Man Academy. He was impressed by the campus, facilities and ability to connect with the business world in nearby New York City.

Kadow announced his commitment on Sunday via Twitter to play for Greg Schiano over 13 schools, including Indiana and Western Michigan who rounded out his top 3.

“It’s a big decision and I don’t want to jump on it right away, but it was the perfect fit for me,” he said. “The coaching staff is amazing and they really set it apart.”

Rutgers will have two Cardinals scheduled to sign with them after Kadow's classmate, Sam Pilof, verbally committed to Rutgers in April.

Kadow was fortunate to work with offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and assistant offensive line coach Scott Vallone on Saturday, who he said were “amazing teachers.”

“They really didn’t let you quit,” he said. “They made it an environment where you had to 100% locked in. They really preached eyes on the speaker and really try to take everything and learn, but apply it and be explosive with it. You had to be locked in.”

Kadow is ranked as the No. 1,452 recruit nationally, the 115th offensive tackle and 13th in Wisconsin by the 247Sports composite rankings. He has played tight end at Middleton.

Kadow played at 6 foot 6, 220 pounds last season. He has been working to put on weight to help a position group that lacks depth after many Cardinals graduated.

“I’m really trying to make the switch over and I’m about 265 now,” Kadow said. “I’m really trying to make the switch over, but not put on bad weight. If you put on bad weight and once you get to college, they’re just going to make you take it off. I haven’t lost any speed and, if anything, I’ve gotten more explosive from it.”

The Rutgers coaching staff got to see Kadow play tackle first during a camp on May 30. Kadow said it was a rough start, but he tested “very well” with broad jumps, the 40-yard dash and other tests.

“I was a little nervous at first because I didn’t know what would come out of it, especially since I was really small,” Kadow said. “With a lot of kids, I see a lot of the big 300-pound kids, but then I realized if you just use your quickness and feet, and if you just be the aggressor, it’s not that hard to compete with people.”

Kadow got in contact with former University of Wisconsin football right guard Kyle Costigan for offensive line advice and started attending trench training on Sundays with some of the Middleton offensive linemen improve. He’s also went to three other football camps.

“Starting the position, I was really off balance in a lot of my stuff I’m doing,” Kadow said. “I still am and I’m still learning new stuff every day. I’m definitely nowhere near where I will project to be. The biggest thing I’ve tried to work on is balance and not shifting weight too much, and being able to move your arms and your legs, and both arms at different times. That’s been hardest thing to do, but I’m starting to get a little bit of an understanding on everything on it.”

Kadow has been practicing at both tackle positions over the summer, but he’s expected to play right tackle as a senior because senior Hudson Cleary has played left tackle the previous two seasons.

