MIDDLETON — No, this time Middleton wasn’t going to end a football game against a fellow Big Eight Conference contender in heartbreak or with the game in doubt heading into the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Cardinals senior defensive back Kevin Meicher made sure of that.
“We know we have the potential to be the best, even in the state, but we’ve just got to prepare and play to our fullest potential,” Meicher said. “And (Friday) we did.”
Meicher’s fourth-quarter, 57-yard interception return for a touchdown was the final straw the broke Janesville Craig’s back as Middleton hit on all cylinders for a 42-7 Senior Night win at Otto Breitenbach Stadium.
Meicher had two second-half interceptions and fellow senior and quarterback Bryce Carey captained an efficient offense to lead the Cardinals (5-2, 5-2 Big Eight) to a 23rd consecutive playoff appearance.
But the first half looked like it could be another tense, and potentially terse, ending for the somewhat maligned Cardinals. Middleton built a 13-7 halftime lead, with two drives stalling out inside the Craig 15-yard line, but resulted in Sawyer Pertzborn field goals.
Middleton took the ball to start the second half and Carey orchestrated a 70-yard drive, capped by a beautiful pass dropped into the hands of Jake Klubertanz and over two Craig defenders for an 18-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion later, and Middleton led 21-7.
Cue Meicher. After Craig (5-2, 5-2) marched to the Middleton 30-yard line, the Cardinals pass rush flushed Cougars senior quarterback Ben Coulter to his right and his loft down the right sideline was intercepted by Meicher at the 7. Five plays later, Carey capped a 93-yard drive with a 26-yard run, his second TD of the game, for a 28-7 lead.
A failed fourth-and-1 on a broken play at the Middleton 12 ended Craig’s next drive, and following a Cardinals’ three-and-out, Meicher added his second interception with just over 8 minutes left in the game.
Craig coach Adam Bunderson said Middleton was without a doubt the better team, but didn’t think the final score was entirely indicative of the difference between the teams. It was just a matter not doing enough little things well for the Cougars, he said.
“(Coulter) missed by six inches,” Bunderson said of the pick-6. “I mean, he throws it six inches outside and I think Tegan (Christiansen) probably catches it.”
Meanwhile, Middleton got a bit of a palette cleansing with the win. The Cardinals’ two losses, to Verona and Madison Memorial, have come by a total of eight points, with the winning scores coming in the final 5 minutes of each game. That included a gut-wrenching Hail Mary loss to Memorial.
Middleton’s other four wins? All against teams with losing records, by a combined 184-6. So Friday was the first win against a team in the top half of the conference standings with a winning record.
Meicher said Friday’s all-around performance was about better preparation during the week. And that will have to continue with last year’s Division I state runner-up Sun Prairie coming to Middleton next week.
“The preparation is going to be higher than this game,” Meicher said.
Oh, and it’s Middleton’s Homecoming.
“Obviously, we all want to win,” Meicher added.
Janesville Craig 0 7 0 0 — 7
Middleton 7 6 15 14 — 42
M — Carey 17 run (Pertzborn kick)
M — FG Pertzborn 30
JC — Harriel 16 pass from Coulter (kick good)
M — FG Pertzborn 25
M — Klubertanz 18 pass from Carey (Schlict pass from Carey)
M — Carey 26 run (Pertzborn kick)
M — Meicher 57 interception return (Pertzborn kick)
M — Kalscheur 1 run (Pertzborn kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — JC 13, M 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — JC 40-147, M 37-282. Passing yards — JC 115, M 92. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — JC 9-12-2, M 8-15-0. Fumbles-lost — JC 1-1, M 1-1. Penalties-yards — JC 6-39, M 1-5.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: JC, Kussmaul 16-60. M, Buckner 15-157.
Passing: JC, Coulter 12-19-2-115. M, Carey 6-13-0-76.
Receiving: JC, Moore 3-60. M, Klubertanz 2-54.